What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Outpost’ returns for a new season on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (Tape) 8 p.m. CBS

Making It Hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman celebrate holidays a bit early, starting with handmade Halloween costumes that must have an optical illusion. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Walker (N) 8 p.m. the CW

When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren In this new episode, an otter mom is imagined to have had a few too many on her first night out after having a baby, and a squirrel seems to have a terrible secret. 8 p.m. ABC

Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Grown-ish While they’re in Mexico, Zoey and Aaron (Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson) land in serious trouble after spending their first night out together as a couple. Francia Raisa, Chloe Bailey, Henri Esteve, Diggy Simmons and Luka Sabbat also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Good Girls Beth (Christina Hendricks) runs for city council as tensions rise between Nick and Rio (Ignacio Serricchio, Manny Montana). Retta, Mae Whitman and Reno Wilson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

The Outpost Garret (Jake Stormoen) wants Talon (Jessica Green) to take the throne, while an assassin seeks revenge. Georgia May Foote, Aaron Fontaine, Maeve Courtier-Lilley and Reece Ritchie also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. the CW

Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

CMT Campfire Sessions Keb’ Mo’ performs acoustic versions of “Oklahoma” and “Medicine Man.” (N) 9 p.m. CMT

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Families of the Mafia (season premiere) (N) 9 p.m. MTV, Paramount and VH1

Top Chef Amateurs Top Chef alums Gregory Gourdet and Isaac Toups help a vegan chef and a former CIA agent get creative when cooking for the judges in a challenge voted on by fans. (N) 9:15 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Black x Jewish This new special from Content for Change by filmmaker-journalist Lacey Schwartz Delgado explores the intersection of being Black and Jewish in America. 9 p.m. BET

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale Marine scientists have noticed that orcas seem to have developed an addictive fondness for the livers of great white sharks, leading to escalating orca-on-great-white violence in the waters off California, South Africa and Australia. (N) 10 p.m. National Geographic

SHARK WEEK

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash: Sharkmania Two of the largest sharks in existence have been roaming New Zealand waters. 7 p.m. Discovery

Advertisement

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week Dr. Sandra Lee works with Dr. Austin Gallagher to study shark skin. 8 p.m. Discovery

Sharkadelic Summer 2 Snoop Dogg runs down reports on encounters between humans and sharks, as well as some of the wildest reactions to those incidents. 9 p.m. Discovery

Mega Jaws of Bird Island Great white sharks near South Africa seem to be on the brink of extinction, but experts believe there may be at least one breeder shark left in the waters surrounding Bird Island. 10 p.m. Discovery

SPORTS

Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. ESPN

Advertisement

2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Haiti versus Canada, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Martinique versus United States, 7 p.m. FS1

2021 Tour de France Stage 18, 9 a.m., noon, 5 and 9 p.m. NBCSP; Stage 19: Mourenx to Libourne (Live) Friday, 4:30 a.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Chip and Joanna Gaines; Cecily Strong; Rick Rubin; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Tim Gunn; Heidi Klum; Reid Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emily Blunt (“Jungle Cruise”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Luenell. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Yara Shahidi; Jerry O’Connell and Victor Cruz guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Wahlberg; Mark Hamill; John Mayer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Jackman; Lorde performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wanda Sykes; Nick Kroll; Chiney Ogwumike; Macy Gray and the California Jet Club perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

Late Night With Seth Meyers Alan Cumming; Damian Lillard; Charlie Benante. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Venus Williams; Picture This performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Blood Father (2016) 8:15 a.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Joe Kidd (1972) 9 a.m. AMC

The Cooler (2003) 9:03 a.m. Cinemax

Naughty Marietta (1935) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 10 a.m. FX

Advertisement

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Keeping the Faith (2000) 10:20 a.m. HBO

First Blood (1982) 10:30 a.m. AMC

I Love You, Man (2009) 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Rose Marie (1936) 11 a.m. TCM

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Noon FX

Blockers (2018) Noon FXX

1917 (2019) Noon and 10 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 12:06 p.m. Encore

Eighth Grade (2018) 12:25 p.m. Showtime

Antwone Fisher (2002) 12:30 p.m. HBO

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 1:52 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FXX

20th Century Women (2016) 2 p.m. Showtime

Die Hard (1988) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Pitch Perfect (2012) 2:35 p.m. HBO

Maytime (1937) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 3 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 4 p.m. Showtime

Kajillionaire (2020) 4:30 p.m. HBO

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Blue Hawaii (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

American Gangster (2007) 5:20 p.m. VH1

Die Hard 2 (1990) 5:30 p.m. AMC

John Wick (2014) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Dark Waters (2019) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Freeform

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 6:15 p.m. Epix

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Goodfellas (1990) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Stand by Me (1986) 8 p.m. Epix

A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Shrek (2001) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

The Lego Movie (2014) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Wonder Boys (2000) 9:47 p.m. Cinemax

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 10 p.m. Syfy

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 11 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) 11 p.m. TCM

American Honey (2016) 11:30 p.m. Showtime

Let Him Go (2020) 11:40 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of July 11 - 17 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of July 11 - 17 as PDF files you can download and print

Movies on TV the week of July 11 - 17 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, July 11 - 17 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.