Movies on TV this week: April 5: ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 5 - 11, 2020

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Annie Hall (1977) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Apartment (1960) TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) ENCORE Sun. 10 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

Forbidden Planet (1956) TCM Tues. Noon

Goldfinger (1964) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. BBCA Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) TCM Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) SHOW Mon. 4:30 p.m. SHOW Tues. 2:05 a.m. SHOW Sat. 7 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) STARZ Fri. 12:46 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) CMT Sat. 1 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

The Road Warrior (1981) AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) SUND Sun. 9 p.m. SUND Mon. 4 p.m. BBCA Wed. 8 p.m. BBCA Thur. Noon

Schindler’s List (1993) ENCORE Mon. 9 p.m. ENCORE Fri. 8:34 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) CMT Mon. 2 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) SUND Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) KCOP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) VH1 Fri. 1:40 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ENCORE Tues. 5:08 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ENCORE Thur. 2:50 a.m.

When We Were Kings (1996) CMAX Thur. 5:50 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TCM Fri. 5 p.m. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 5 - 11, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Fri. 3:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:45 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ IFC Sat. 6:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) ★★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Homefront (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ BBCA Tues. 8 p.m. BBCA Tues. 10:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 11 p.m. FREE Sat. 3 p.m. SUND Sat. 6 p.m. SUND Sat. 8:30 p.m. SUND Sat. 11 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ BBCA Mon. 8 p.m. BBCA Mon. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:01 a.m. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ IFC Wed. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:31 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ IFC Thur. 11 a.m. IFC Fri. 7 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. Noon

Sinister (2012) ★★ IFC Mon. 6:15 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Sun. 5:30 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

The Watch (2012) ★ IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Watchmen (2009) ★★ IFC Tues. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 5 - 11, 2020

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of April 5 - 11, 2020

A

Abducted: The Carlina White Story(2012) Aunjanue Ellis, Keke Palmer. Ann Pettway kidnaps an infant from a New York hospital and raises the child as her own daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFETues. 10:33 p.m.LIFEWed. 2:34 a.m.

Abduction(2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXMon. 4 a.m.EPIXSat. 10:40 a.m.

An Acceptable Loss(2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCTues. 11:15 p.m.TMCThur. 6:15 p.m.

The Accidental Spy(2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Eric Tsang. Un vendedor de Hong Kong trata de resolver el acertijo dejado por un espía, pero termina encontrando un microbio mortal. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins.KVEASun. 4:30 p.m.

Accommodations(2018) Kat Foster, Patrick Heusinger. A woman decides to quit accommodating everyone around her and goes on a creative journey to bring meaning to her life. (NR)TMCWed. 9:15 a.m.

The Accountant(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.TNTTues. 7:30 p.m.TNTTues. 10 p.m.

The Accused(1988) ★★★ Kelly McGillis, Jodie Foster. Raped in a bar, a woman hires a prosecutor who goes after the patrons who encouraged her attackers. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCORESun. 9 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective(1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCSun. 3:30 p.m.AMCMon. 9 a.m.IFCThur. 9 p.m.IFCFri. 1:30 a.m.IFCFri. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls(1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.IFCSun. 1:30 p.m.IFCThur. 7 p.m.IFCFri. 3:30 a.m.IFCFri. 10 a.m.

Action Point(2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins.EPIXTues. 8:45 a.m.

Address Unknown(1944) ★★★ Paul Lukas, K.T. Stevens. A German-American goes to Nazi Germany with his Jewish partner’s actress daughter, his son’s fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMSun. 7 a.m.

Adrift(2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCSun. 10:15 a.m.TMCSun. 10:05 p.m.

Adventureland(2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.STARZSun. 6:58 a.m.STARZTues. 3:47 p.m.

The Adventures of Robin Hood(1938) ★★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. The Sherwood Forest outlaw and his men save King Richard and Maid Marian from Prince John and Sir Guy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSat. 10:45 a.m.

After Darkness(2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.EPIXWed. 12:20 p.m.

After Earth(2013) ★ Jaden Smith, Will Smith. With his father trapped in the wreckage of their spacecraft, a youth treks across Earth’s now-hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon and signal for help. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.SYFYWed. 2 p.m.SYFYThur. 1:15 a.m.

After the Wedding(2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.STARZMon. 5:41 a.m.STARZMon. 10:40 p.m.

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News(2020) Filmmaker Andrew Rossi examines the rising phenomenon of fake news and how it impacts the average citizen in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOFri. 4:05 p.m.

Against the Ropes(2004) ★★ Meg Ryan, Omar Epps. Boxing manager Jackie Kallen believes she and a veteran trainer can turn a young man into a streamlined prizefighter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCWed. 11 a.m.

Age of Summer(2018) Peter Stormare, Jake Ryan. An awkward teenager struggles to fit in with the cool kids when his family relocates to a small beach town in California. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCWed. 7:45 a.m.

Air Strike(2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.EPIXSun. 8:15 a.m.

All Eyez on Me(2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins.VH1Thur. 2 p.m.

All Is True(2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZThur. 10:45 a.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love(2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 8 a.m.

All the Money in the World(2017) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer. In 1973, kidnappers demand $17 million from billionaire J. Paul Getty in exchange for his grandson’s release. When Getty refuses to pay, his former daughter-in-law and adviser become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the teen’s life. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.FXWed. 9 a.m.FXThur. 7 a.m.

Alma de Acero(1957) Luis Aguilar, Lina Salomé. Un ranchero mata al asesino de su padre debido al odio entre las familias generado por los límites de sus haciendas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYMon. 9 a.m.

Alpha(2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREFri. 4:23 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked(2011) ★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore, along with the Chipettes, become marooned on a not-so-deserted island. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins.HBOMon. 6:32 a.m.

American Dreamz(2006) ★★ Hugh Grant, Dennis Quaid. A conniving singer and a sleeper-cell terrorist become finalists on America’s hottest TV talent show, which the White House chief of staff has scheduled the president to judge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXSun. 10 p.m.CMAXThur. 6:10 p.m.

American Gangster(2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins.ENCOREFri. 11:51 a.m.ENCOREFri. 12:49 p.m.ENCOREFri. 8 p.m.

American Sniper(2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins.IFCSat. 9 p.m.

The American(2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXThur. 9:10 a.m.

Anaconda(1997) ★ Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube. A snake hunter commandeers a documentary crew in the Brazilian jungle, forcing them to battle a monster boa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.SHOWTues. 9:15 a.m.SHOWSat. 12:20 p.m.SHOWSun. 4:30 a.m.

Analyze This(1999) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal. To get a handle on his insecurities, a powerful New York gangster sees a therapist. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWTues. 4:15 p.m.

The Angel Levine(1970) ★★★ Zero Mostel, Harry Belafonte. An angel visits an old Jewish shopkeeper and his dying wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMWed. 11 p.m.

Anger Management(2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCORESun. 6:22 a.m.ENCOREThur. 1:03 a.m.ENCOREThur. 9 p.m.

Animal(2014) Keke Palmer, Jeremy Sumpter. A vicious, bloodthirsty predator traps a group of friends in an isolated cabin. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.SYFYSun. 3:12 a.m.

The Animal(2001) ★ Rob Schneider, Colleen Haskell. When an inept policeman receives animal organs as transplants, he begins to exhibit traits of the donors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.ENCORESun. 12:52 p.m.

Anna and the King(1999) ★ Jodie Foster, Chow Yun-Fat. The King of Siam hires an English widow to teach the ways of the Western world to his many children. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins.AUDWed. 5 p.m.AUDWed. 9:30 p.m.

Annapolis(2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.CMAXTues. 11:25 a.m.CMAXSat. 8:41 a.m.

Annie Hall(1977) ★★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A New York comedian recalls his lost love, a kooky singer with a style all her own. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.TCMThur. 5 p.m.

Annihilation(2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.EPIXSat. 12:30 p.m.

The Apartment(1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.TCMSun. 2:45 p.m.

Are We There Yet?(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.ENCOREThur. 5:24 a.m.ENCOREThur. 7:23 p.m.

Are You Listening?(1932) ★ William Haines, Madge Evans. A radio writer accidentally kills his wife and lets a tabloid editor know it. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins.TCMFri. 4:30 a.m.

Armageddon(1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins.HBOTues. 12:50 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed(2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXWed. Noon

At Eternity’s Gate(2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCMon. 7 a.m.TMCThur. 10 a.m.

Atomic Blonde(2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.FXMon. 11:51 p.m.FXTues. 12:30 p.m.

Atrapados(1990) Raul Araiza, Edith González. Una muchacha ciega encuentra a un drogadicto que pide ayuda, y bondadosamente lo acompaña al hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.KWHYSun. 8 p.m.

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman(1958) ★ Allison Hayes, William Hudson. Turned into a giantess by an alien, a woman finds her husband in a bar with a floozy. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins.TCMTues. 9 a.m.

Attack the Block(2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.EPIXWed. 6:30 p.m.

Attrition(2018) Steven Seagal, Rudy Youngblood. A former special forces operative comes out of retirement and reassembles his old squad to save a kidnapped woman. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCTues. 3:30 a.m.TMCSat. 1:30 a.m.

August Rush(2007) ★★ Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell. A boy uses his prodigious musical gifts to find his parents, unaware that they have begun a similar journey to find him. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.POPFri. 8 p.m.POPSat. Noon

The Avengers(2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.EPIXSun. 6:35 p.m.

The Aviator(2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins.STARZFri. 1:21 a.m.STARZFri. 3:23 p.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator(2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.SUNDSun. 2:15 p.m.

B

Baby Boy(2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.VH1Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Baby Face Harrington(1935) ★ Charles Butterworth, Una Merkel. A wimpy insurance clerk with a nagging wife is taken hostage by gangsters. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMSat. 5:27 a.m.

Baby Mama(2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZThur. 9:04 a.m.

Back to the Future(1985) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd. A teen takes a crackpot’s DeLorean time machine to 1955 and sees his parents in high school. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.FREEFri. 5:30 p.m.FREESat. 7:30 a.m.

Bad Boys(1995) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Undercover Miami detectives switch lives while investigating murders linked to stolen heroin. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Sat. 5 p.m.

Bad Boys II(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Will Smith. Two detectives uncover a conspiracy involving a drug kingpin while trying to stop the trafficking of Ecstasy in Miami. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.VH1Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Bad Moms(2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXThur. 11:41 p.m.FXFri. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Teacher(2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZFri. 5:51 a.m.

The Bank Job(2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCTues. 1:30 a.m.

Barabbas(1962) ★★★ Anthony Quinn, Silvana Mangano. The biblical thief toils, turns gladiator and seeks salvation after being pardoned in place of Christ. (NR) 2 hrs. 17 mins.TCMSun. 4:30 a.m.

Barefoot(2014) ★ Evan Rachel Wood, Scott Speedman. The black sheep of a wealthy family brings a naive, sheltered young woman home for his brother’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.EPIXTues. 5:30 a.m.

Barnyard(2006) ★★ Voices of Kevin James, Courteney Cox. Animated. Otis the bull would rather sing and dance with the other farm animals, but somehow he must find the courage to lead when responsibility is thrust upon him. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TMCWed. 6:15 a.m.

Batman Begins(2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.MTVWed. 8 a.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.TBSSat. NoonTBSSat. 11 p.m.

Baywatch(2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.FXThur. 4:30 p.m.FXFri. 2:30 p.m.

Beach Blanket Bingo(1965) ★★ Frankie Avalon, Annette Funicello. Lovers quarrel around surfers, Don Rickles, Buster Keaton, Von Zipper’s biker gang. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMSun. 1 p.m.

Beaches(1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey. Two women from different backgrounds are best friends through girlhood, careers and tragedy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.CMAXTues. 9:55 p.m.

Beacons of Hope(2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins.AUDThur. 5 p.m.

The Beast From 20,000 Fathoms(1953) ★★ Paul Christian, Paula Raymond. Revived by a North Pole atomic blast, a submerged dinosaur swims to New York and goes to Coney Island. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMTues. 4:15 a.m.

Beavis and Butt-head Do America(1996) ★★ Voices of Mike Judge, Bruce Willis. Animated. Beavis and Butt-head travel from Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., not realizing that their landlord has sent them to kill his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins.CMAXTues. 8:15 a.m.

Because I Said So(2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZFri. 9:18 a.m.

Becoming Jane(2007) ★★ Anne Hathaway, James McAvoy. Though her parents expect her to marry a wealthy suitor, young Jane Austen becomes involved with a penniless lawyer who inspires her future writings. (PG) 2 hrs.HBOFri. 6:25 a.m.

Bee Season(2005) ★★ Richard Gere, Juliette Binoche. A professor’s obsession with his daughter’s gift for spelling becomes detrimental to his relationship with his wife and son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXSun. 4:40 a.m.

Beetlejuice(1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMTSun. NoonCMTSun. 7 p.m.LOGOThur. 7 p.m.LOGOThur. 11:30 p.m.

Behind Office Doors(1931) ★ Mary Astor, Robert Ames. A devoted secretary helps the paper salesman she loves get the top job in the company. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMThur. 6 a.m.

Being Rose(2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCTues. 12:05 p.m.

Berlin Express(1948) ★★ Merle Oberon, Robert Ryan. International train passengers comb postwar Frankfurt for a politician abducted by Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMWed. 12:15 p.m.

El beso de Judas(1953) Rafael Rivelles, Francisco Rabal. Un judío ambicioso se acerca a Jesús creyendo que a su lado podrá tener poder y bienes materiales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. 9 a.m.

The Best of Enemies(2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Sam Rockwell. During the racially charged summer of 1971, outspoken civil rights activist Ann Atwater and local Ku Klux Klan leader C.P. Ellis come together to co-chair a community summit on the desegregation of schools in Durham, N.C. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.SHOWThur. 7:15 p.m.

The Best of Times(1986) ★★ Robin Williams, Kurt Russell. Two men get to replay a high-school football game 16 years after one dropped the other’s touchdown pass. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.ENCORESat. 2:45 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop(1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTWed. 1:15 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II(1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.PARMOUNTTues. 11 p.m.

Beyond a Reasonable Doubt(1956) ★★ Dana Andrews, Joan Fontaine. A reporter lets his publisher frame him for murder to show the fallacy of circumstantial evidence. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMSat. 9 p.m.

The Big Store(1941) ★★ The Marx Brothers, Tony Martin. Groucho, Chico and Harpo take over a department store whose owner has hired Groucho as bodyguard. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.TCMWed. 4 a.m.

Biker Boyz(2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. A young prodigy threatens the undefeated champion of an underground club of motorcycle racers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCWed. 1 p.m.TMCWed. 10 p.m.

Billy Madison(1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMAXSun. 4:43 p.m.

Black Hawk Down(2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins.OVAFri. 9 p.m.OVASat. 7 p.m.

Black Hearted Killer(2020) Julie McNiven, Jon Abrahams. A grateful organ recipient reaches out to the couple who donated their daughter’s heart. But the more time she spends with them, the more she starts to wreak havoc on their once-peaceful lives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 8 p.m.LIFEMon. 12:01 p.m.

Black Mama, White Mama(1972) ★ Pam Grier, Margaret Markov. A hooker and a radical escape from a brutal Philippine prison, chained together. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMSat. 12:45 p.m.

Black Mass(2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.IFCSun. 4:45 a.m.

Black Panther(2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TNTSun. 8 p.m.TNTMon. 7:45 p.m.

Blackboard Jumble(1957) Animated. A wolf encounters three schoolchildren who look like Droopy. (NR)TCMSat. 5 a.m.

Blade(1998) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff. A man with vampire blood and his mortal partner hunt a rebel vampire and his coterie of undead. (R) 2 hrs.AMCTues. 7 p.m.AMCWed. 2:45 p.m.

Blade II(2002) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade forms an alliance with a band of hardened enemies in order to battle powerful vampires. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.AMCTues. 9:45 p.m.AMCWed. 5:30 p.m.

Blade: Trinity(2004) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Kris Kristofferson. Blade and a pair of vampire slayers battle Dracula, the newly resurrected ancestor of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.AMCWed. 12:15 p.m.AMCThur. 9 a.m.

Blaze(2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCFri. 11:05 a.m.

Blinded by the Light(2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOTues. 8 p.m.

Blood and Chocolate(2007) ★ Agnes Bruckner, Hugh Dancy. A young werewolf pursues a romance with a human male, much to the displeasure of a packmate who also desires her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCTues. 8:45 a.m.TMCWed. 4:05 a.m.TMCFri. 3 p.m.

Blood Father(2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. An ex-convict and his estranged daughter go on the run from her drug-dealing boyfriend and his vicious cartel. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.SYFYSat. 10:30 a.m.

The Blue Bird(1940) ★ Shirley Temple, Spring Byington. A naughty little girl dreams she and her brother are sent by a fairy to find the bluebird of happiness. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMFri. 7 p.m.

Blue Crush(2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVASun. 9:30 p.m.OVAMon. 6:30 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas(2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMThur. 9 p.m.

Blue Streak(1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCTues. 7 a.m.TMCTues. 6:25 p.m.TMCSat. 10:15 a.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody(2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOSat. 2:45 p.m.

Bolt(2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.FREESat. 12:50 p.m.

The Bone Collector(1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.ENCOREFri. 6:01 p.m.

The Bookshop(2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSat. 4 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July(1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins.ENCOREWed. 1:33 a.m.

The Boss Baby(2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.FXSat. 12:30 p.m.

Bottled With Love(2019) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew Walker. After being stood up on a date, a woman writes down her feelings, places the letter in a bottle, and throws it into the ocean. Months later, a fisherman discovers the message and decides to reach out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 6 p.m.

Bounce(2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.HBOTues. 5:10 a.m.

The Boxtrolls(2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.FREETues. Noon

Boyz N the Hood(1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.TMCSun. NoonTMCWed. 8 p.m.

The Breakfast Club(1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.ENCORESat. 4:54 p.m.

Breakin’ All the Rules(2004) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union. Complications arise after a man writes a successful how-to book on ending romantic relationships. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.SHOWTues. 6 a.m.

Breaking In(2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXWed. 4:05 a.m.

Bridal Wave(2015) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew W. Walker. A woman planning for her wedding at a resort meets a charming local right before the ceremony and has to choose between the man who can care for her financially or the man who truly understands her. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.HALLSun. 1 a.m.

Bridge to Terabithia(2007) ★★★ Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb. A boy and his new friend, the class outsider, create an imaginary world in which they rule as king and queen. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins.HBOSat. 9:57 a.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary(2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SHOWMon. 7:25 a.m.

Bright Road(1953) ★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Philip Hepburn. A Southern schoolteacher pays special attention to her most rebellious fourth-grader. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins.TCMThur. 1 a.m.

Bringing Down the House(2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.CMAXMon. 4 p.m.

The Brothers(2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCFri. 11:45 p.m.

A Brush With Love(2019) Arielle Kebbel, Nick Bateman. A discouraged artist is convinced by her best friend to paint the perfect man, hoping it will attract love. When the portrait is finished, they discover that he’s a real-life Prince Charming, and the artist embarks on a whirlwind romance with him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 11 a.m.

The Buddy Holly Story(1978) ★★★ Gary Busey, Don Stroud. The Lubbock, Texas, rock ‘n’ roller becomes a star with the Crickets, then dies in a 1959 plane crash at age 22. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.KVCRWed. 8 p.m.KVCRSat. 9:30 p.m.

Bull Durham(1988) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon. A literary baseball groupie romances a pitcher and a catcher on a minor-league North Carolina team. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.MLBSun. 5 p.m.

Burn After Reading(2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.STARZFri. 4:13 a.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid(1969) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. When a persistent posse threatens two outlaws’ romp through Wyoming, they decide to take their act to Bolivia. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCORESun. 10 a.m.

The Butterfly Effect(2004) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Amy Smart. A young man travels back in time to change the past and alter the current lives of his friends. (R) 2 hrs.ENCORETues. 12:20 p.m.

C

Caddyshack(1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.IFCSun. 7:30 p.m.IFCSun. 9:45 p.m.AMCMon. 7 p.m.AMCTues. 2:30 p.m.

Caged Heat(1974) ★★ Juanita Brown, Erica Gavin. Female inmates fight a warden and her psychosurgical behavior modification. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMFri. 11:15 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger(2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.EPIXSun. 4:30 p.m.

Captive State(2019) ★★ John Goodman, Ashton Sanders. Gabriel is a young man who joins a resistance group that’s fighting back against extraterrestrial occupation of Chicago. He soon finds himself under careful scrutiny from a shadowy figure who’s trying to crush the rebellion and its plans for freedom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.SHOWThur. 3:15 p.m.SHOWFri. 4 a.m.

Career Opportunities(1991) ★★ Frank Whaley, Jennifer Connelly. The night janitor and a playgirl shoplifter are trapped in a discount store with armed robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins.ENCORESat. 1:54 p.m.

Carmen Jones(1954) ★★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte. A sultry plant worker drives a wartime soldier to murder in Jacksonville, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMWed. 5 p.m.

Carrie(1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWThur. NoonSHOWSat. 1:50 p.m.

Casino(1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins.ENCOREFri. 3:28 a.m.

Casino Royale(2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.HBOFri. 5:45 p.m.

Casper(1995) ★★★ Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman. A teen who lost her mother befriends friendly ghost Casper while staying at a mean heiress’s haunted mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.FREEWed. 11 a.m.FREEWed. Noon

Caveman(1981) ★★ Ringo Starr, Barbara Bach. A prehistoric wimp fights a dinosaur, invents rock music and lusts for a big guy’s girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXThur. 12:55 p.m.

Cell(2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWThur. 1:35 p.m.

Central Intelligence(2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TBSSun. 7 p.m.TBSSun. 11 p.m.

The Change-Up(2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman. Envious of each other’s lives, an overworked lawyer and his seemingly carefree buddy awake after a drunken binge and find they have somehow switched bodies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.CMAXMon. 1:45 a.m.CMAXTues. 8 p.m.

Changing Lanes(2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.KCOPSun. 3 p.m.

Chaos Theory(2007) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Emily Mortimer. After his wife plays a prank on him, an efficiency expert finds himself subject to the random nature of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.STARZWed. 2:31 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory(2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREEMon. 6 p.m.FREETues. 11 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels(2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWTues. 12:45 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle(2003) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives work under cover to retrieve two rings that contain cryptic information. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWTues. 2:30 p.m.SHOWThur. 11:45 a.m.

Charro a la fuerza(1949) Luis Aguilar, Delia Magaña. Una mujer se hace pasar por la hija de su abuelo para poder conocer al hombre que su familia ha elegido para ella. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. 9 a.m.

The China Syndrome(1979) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon. A TV reporter and her cameraman tour a California nuclear-power plant and see the cover-up of a meltdown crisis. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins.EPIXTues. 1:40 p.m.EPIXSat. 5:55 p.m.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang(1968) ★★★ Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes. An inventor takes his kids and a candy tycoon’s daughter for a musical ride in a flying car. (G) 2 hrs. 25 mins.TCMFri. 8:45 p.m.

Christmas at the Plaza(2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Julia Duffy. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Club(2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Rome(2019) Sam Page, Lacey Chabert. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. Noon

Christmas Town(2019) Tim Rozon, Candace Cameron Bure. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HALLFri. 10 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars(2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLFri. 6 p.m.

The Chumscrubber(2005) ★★ Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Bell. An alienated teen launches his own investigation into a classmate’s kidnapping. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXSat. 4:50 a.m.

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel(2019) Aunjanue Ellis, Christina Bell. With guidance from their mother, five siblings overcome humble beginnings to form the renowned gospel group the Clark Sisters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 8 p.m.LIFESun. 12:01 p.m.

Clash of the Titans(2010) ★★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseo, el hijo de Zeus, se embarca en una peligrosa misión para prevenir que Hades derroque al rey de todos los dioses y arrase con la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 6 p.m.KFTRSun. 9 p.m.UNIMASMon. NoonKFTRMon. 3 p.m.

Class Act(1992) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Two disparate high-school newcomers trade places, find girlfriends and don’t want to trade back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Coach Carter(2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.AMCMon. 1:30 p.m.AMCTues. 9 a.m.

Collateral(2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs.TNTTues. 5:30 p.m.

The Color Purple(1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.BETSun. 10 a.m.

The Comedian(2016) ★★ Robert De Niro, Leslie Mann. Sentenced to community service for accosting an audience member, an aging comic icon develops a strong bond with the daughter of a sleazy real estate mogul. (R) 2 hrs.STARZTues. 1:41 a.m.STARZTues. 10:07 a.m.STARZTues. 10:44 p.m.

Coming to America(1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.BETSat. 7:30 p.m.

The Commuter(2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXSun. 9:55 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian(2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSun. 12:35 p.m.

Contrabando y muerte(1985) Antonio Aguilar, Ursula Prats. Un padre logra aplicar la justicia a una narcotraficante poderosa responsable de la muerte de su hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.KWHYMon. Noon

The Convenient Groom(2016) Vanessa Marcil, David Sutcliffe. When a celebrity marriage counselor is left high and dry at the altar, her contractor steps in as the groom to help her save face. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 8 p.m.

Conviction(2010) ★★ Hilary Swank, Sam Rockwell. Following the imprisonment of her brother, a woman earns a law degree and fights to clear him of murder. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.AUDThur. 9 p.m.AUDFri. 1 a.m.

A Cool, Dry Place(1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXMon. 7:05 a.m.

The Cooler(2003) ★★★ William H. Macy, Alec Baldwin. A casino employee falls for a cocktail waitress and crosses the house director while trying to ruin the luck of winning gamblers. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.EPIXSat. 12:25 p.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo(2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.CMAXMon. 10:35 a.m.

A Country Wedding(2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 1 p.m.

Couples Retreat(2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.ESat. 7 p.m.ESat. 9:30 p.m.

Courage(2009) Jason Priestley, Andrea Roth. Una familia hace un viaje en yate. Se desata una tormenta y el padre cae el agua. Logran rescatarlo, pero el yate encalla en una isla, el padre está herido en una pierna, y el lugar está llena de osos. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.UNIMASSat. 8 p.m.KFTRSat. 11 p.m.

Coyote Ugly(2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.ESun. 12:30 p.m.ESun. 10 p.m.ESun. Noon

Crazy Rich Asians(2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs.CMAXFri. 9:10 a.m.

Creature From the Black Lagoon(1954) ★★★ Richard Carlson, Julia Adams. Fossil hunters encounter a dangerous, humanlike amphibian in the Amazon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMTues. 3:30 p.m.

El Cristo del océano(1971) ★★ Nino Del Arco, Paolo Gozlino. Un niño de once años, cuyo único pariente desaparece en una tempestad, encuentra en la playa un Cristo sin cruz. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.KWHYThur. 8 p.m.

El Cristo Negro(1953) Rosa Carmina, Raúl Martínez. Varios pecadores van al santuario de Esquipulas, en la frontera de Guatemala con Nicaragua, para adorar al Cristo Negro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. 9 a.m.

Cristo 70(1970) Carlos Piñar, Claudia Martell. Tras cometer un robo, dos jóvenes se refugian en un pueblo donde se enamoran de unas catequistas quienes sufrirán por ellos tras la representación de la pasión de Cristo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYFri. Noon

Croc(2007) ★★★ Peter Tuinstra, Sherry Phungprasert. Un cazador busca a un enorme cocodrilo que acecha a los turistas de un hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.UNIMASSat. 10 a.m.KFTRSat. 1 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For(2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMSat. 9 a.m.

Crown for Christmas(2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HALLFri. Noon

Cry of the City(1948) ★★★ Victor Mature, Richard Conte. A New York police detective hunts his boyhood buddy, a killer jewel thief trying to leave the country. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMTues. 5 p.m.

Curly Sue(1991) ★★★ James Belushi, Kelly Lynch. A con man targets a corporate lawyer and steals her heart with his adorable adopted daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCORESat. 7:03 a.m.

The Cutting Edge(1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWThur. 6:30 a.m.

Cyrus(2010) ★★★ John C. Reilly, Jonah Hill. A downtrodden divorced man becomes locked in a battle of wills with his new lover’s possessive son. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.AUDSun. 7 p.m.AUDSun. 10:30 p.m.AUDTues. 7 p.m.AUDTues. 10:30 p.m.

D

The Da Vinci Code(2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.ENCORESun. 2:18 a.m.

Damage(2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.UNIMASSun. 11 a.m.KFTRSun. 2 p.m.UNIMASSun. 8 p.m.KFTRSun. 11 p.m.

Dan in Real Life(2007) ★★★ Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche. A widower advice-columnist faces a personal and professional challenge when he falls in love with his brother’s girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWMon. 10:45 a.m.

The Dark Knight(2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins.MTVWed. 11 a.m.

Dark Shadows(2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.IFCSun. 6:45 a.m.

Darkness on the Edge of Town(2014) Brian Gleeson, Emma Eliza Regan. When Cleo Callahan’s estranged sister is found murdered in a public restroom, the talented, yet troubled sharpshooter vows to get revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KCOPMon. Noon

A Dash of Love(2017) Jen Lilley, Brendan Penny. When an aspiring chef lands a dream job at her idol’s restaurant, she befriends the handsome executive chef. After they are wrongly fired, the duo open their own eatery to prove their food is better. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 3 a.m.

Date Night(2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. En Nueva York, una confusión de identidades lleva a un matrimonio aburrido que está celebrando una velada romántica a experimentar algo mucho más emocionante y peligroso. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.UNIMASMon. 5 p.m.KFTRMon. 8 p.m.

Days After Your Departure(2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR)HBOMon. 1:25 p.m.HBOSat. 4:20 a.m.

Dead Water(2019) Judd Nelson, Casper Van Dien. When a relaxing getaway turns deadly, a former Marine must risk his life once again to save his wife and best friend from pirates. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCWed. 4:55 p.m.

Deadpool(2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXSun. 8 p.m.FXSun. 10:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2(2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs.CMAXFri. 1:05 p.m.

Death Sentence(2007) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Garrett Hedlund. A suburban businessman becomes a vigilante after thugs kill his son during a gas station robbery. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXTues. 12:40 p.m.

Déjà Vu(2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXWed. 4 p.m.CMAXSat. 9:55 p.m.

Demolition Man(1993) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes. The police defrost an imprisoned ex-officer to catch an escaped convict in 2032 San Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.OVAMon. 4 p.m.OVAThur. 9:30 p.m.

Descendants 3(2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.DISNWed. 8 p.m.

Descendants 2(2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.DISNTues. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me 3(2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.FXWed. 5 p.m.FXWed. 11 p.m.FXSat. 2:30 p.m.

Destination Wedding(2017) Alexa PenaVega, Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie has been painstakingly planning her sister Mandy’s destination wedding for a very long time. When Mandy and her fiance don’t show up, Ellie and her ex-boyfriend find themselves reconnecting while frantically trying to prevent a disaster. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. Noon

Diamonds Are Forever(1971) ★★★ Sean Connery, Jill St. John. James Bond, Agent 007, saves the world from Blofeld’s space laser and bikini-clad amazons Bambi and Thumper. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXFri. 7:05 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman(2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.BETTues. 9 p.m.BETWed. 6 p.m.

Did You Hear About the Morgans?(2009) ★ Hugh Grant, Sarah Jessica Parker. A husband and wife get a chance to repair their crumbling marriage when, after they witness a murder, federal agents hide them in a tiny Wyoming town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.KCOPSun. 5 p.m.

Die Another Day(2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXFri. 10:15 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance(1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.HBOTues. 3 a.m.HBOSat. 2:05 a.m.

The Dilemma(2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXMon. 3:40 a.m.

Dirty Dancing(1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FREESun. 12:47 p.m.

District 9(2009) ★★★ Sharlto Copley, Jason Cope. A field operative for a company that oversees extraterrestrial refugees contracts a mysterious virus that begins to change his DNA. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.SHOWTues. 10:45 a.m.

Disturbia(2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.TNTTues. 3 p.m.TNTWed. 3:30 a.m.

Doc Hollywood(1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.OVASun. 7 p.m.

A Dog’s Journey(2019) ★★ Voice of Josh Gad, Kathryn Prescott. Bailey the dog lives on a Michigan farm with his beloved owner Ethan and CJ -- Ethan’s young granddaughter. When CJ’s mother decides to take her away, Bailey gets reincarnated into a puppy and embarks on a lifelong quest to watch over the girl. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.SHOWSun. 2 p.m.SHOWSat. 10:30 a.m.

Donnybrook(2018) ★★ Jamie Bell, Frank Grillo. A former U.S. Marine trains to compete in a vicious bare-knuckle fight where the winner gets a $100,000 prize. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCThur. Noon

Doppelganger(1993) ★★ Drew Barrymore, George Newbern. A Los Angeles writer discovers his new roommate and lover is on the run from her evil ghostly double. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.CMAXMon. 10:55 p.m.

Dos Gallos en Palenque(1960) Eulalio González, Julián Pacheco. Un mexicano y un venezolano compiten por el amor de una modelo famosa. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KWHYWed. 8 p.m.

Double Dynamite(1951) ★★ Frank Sinatra, Jane Russell. A bank teller’s reward for saving a bookie’s life reflects a shortage on his teller girlfriend’s shift. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMMon. 9 p.m.

Downsizing(2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.EPIXTues. 12:35 p.m.

Dr. No(1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.BBCAFri. 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax(2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.FREESat. Noon

Dr. T & the Women(2000) ★★ Richard Gere, Helen Hunt. A renowned gynecologist falls in love with a golf pro, as his wife regresses into childishness and his daughter prepares for her wedding. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXMon. 12:35 p.m.

Drive Angry(2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCMon. 3:30 a.m.TMCThur. 9:40 p.m.

Dropa(2019) David Matranga, Jason Douglas. A government assassin comes out of retirement to track down a dangerous extraterrestrial. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TMCFri. 4:45 p.m.

Drumline(2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.VH1Sun. 4:30 p.m.VH1Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Du Barry Was a Lady(1943) ★★★ Red Skelton, Lucille Ball. A nightclub guy slips himself a Mickey and dreams that he is French King Louis XV, with a singer as Madame Du Barry. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMWed. 3:15 p.m.

Dude, Where’s My Car?(2000) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott. Two potheads wake to discover their car missing, their drug stash gone and no memory of the previous night’s events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins.ENCORESun. 1:47 p.m.

E

Eagle Eye(2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TNTWed. 3 p.m.TNTThur. 12:30 p.m.

Easter Under Wraps(2019) Fiona Gubelmann, Brendan Penny. A woman goes undercover at her family’s chocolate factory to find out why sales are down. She meets the head chocolatier, who has new ideas for Easter products. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 4 p.m.

Easy A(2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.EFri. 7 p.m.ESat. 5 p.m.

Eat Pray Love(2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins.OVASun. 4 p.m.OVATues. 7:30 p.m.OVAWed. 4 p.m.

Eat, Play, Love(2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 2 p.m.

Eddie the Eagle(2016) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman. Guided by a rebellious and charismatic coach, British ski jumper Michael Eddie Edwards trains for the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXXMon. 11 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow(2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.SYFYThur. 9 p.m.SYFYFri. 3 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands(1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.LOGOThur. 9 p.m.LOGOFri. 1:30 a.m.

The Electric Horseman(1979) ★★★ Robert Redford, Jane Fonda. A newswoman and a rodeo star flee to Utah with a $12 million horse freed from a Las Vegas promotion. (PG) 2 hrs.CMAXSun. 6:30 a.m.

Employee of the Month(2006) ★★ Dane Cook, Jessica Simpson. The chance of a date with a beautiful new cashier sends two store clerks into fierce competition for a coveted award. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.TMCMon. 8 p.m.TMCTues. 5 a.m.

End of Days(1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. An ex-cop must protect a woman chosen by Satan to be the mother of the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs.ENCORESun. 3:12 p.m.ENCORESun. 10:53 p.m.

Ender’s Game(2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.AMCSun. 5:15 a.m.

Enemy of the State(1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMAXTues. 5:45 p.m.CMAXFri. 11:45 p.m.

Eragon(2006) ★★ Ed Speleers, Jeremy Irons. The discovery of a dragon’s egg puts a poor farm boy on the path to his destiny to be a Dragon Rider and defeat an evil king. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.HBOWed. 7:45 a.m.

Eraser(1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.AMCTues. 4:30 p.m.AMCWed. 9:45 a.m.

Every Day(2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXWed. 8:45 a.m.

Everybody’s Fine(2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.OVASat. 10:30 p.m.

Everyone’s Hero(2006) ★★ Voices of Rob Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg. Animated. A boy begins a grand journey to return Babe Ruth’s baseball bat before the deciding game of the 1932 World Series comes to a close. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins.HBOSat. 5:56 a.m.

Ex-Lady(1933) ★★★ Bette Davis, Gene Raymond. A liberated woman’s views on marriage are drastically changed after moving in with her marriage-minded beau. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMThur. 11:30 a.m.

The Expendables(2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.FXXFri. 4 p.m.FXXSat. 11:30 a.m.KVEASun. 7 p.m.

Expensive Women(1931) ★ Dolores Costello, Warren William. A woman in love with a composer stands trial for another man. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMThur. 4:45 a.m.

Extract(2009) ★★ Jason Bateman, Mila Kunis. The owner of a flavor-extract factory suffers a series of personal and professional disasters following a freak workplace accident. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.STARZSat. 6:18 a.m.

F

Face/Off(1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.IFCTues. 12:45 p.m.IFCWed. 2:45 a.m.

Fail-Safe(1964) ★★★ Henry Fonda, Walter Matthau. The president cannot stop a Strategic Air Command plane accidentally cued to bomb Moscow. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.KCETFri. 8 p.m.KCETSat. 4 p.m.

Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story(2018) Toni Braxton, Trevor Morgan. When a deranged gunman storms an elementary school, Antoinette Tuff uses her empathy and faith to convince him to surrender. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins.LIFEFri. 10:33 p.m.LIFESat. 2:34 a.m.LIFESat. 2 p.m.

Fallaste Corazón(1970) Cuco Sánchez, Jacqueline Andere. Una madre soltera se casa con un hombre pobre sólo para darle un apellido a su hijo pero esto desilusiona a su esposo. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.KWHYSun. 5 p.m.

Falling for You(2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLThur. Noon

The Family Fang(2015) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jason Bateman. An actress and her brother investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known for their elaborate hoaxes. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXThur. 7:20 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them(2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.USAFri. 2 p.m.

Fantastic Four(2005) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Four people gain unusual powers after a space mission exposes them to cosmic radiation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.AMCWed. 10:59 p.m.AMCThur. 1:30 p.m.

Fantastic Four(2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Cuatro astronautas desarrollan súper poderes después de quedar expuestos a una radiación cósmica, y prometen ayudar a proteger a la Tierra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.KMEXSun. 9 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer(2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins.AMCThur. 11:30 a.m.

Fantoche(1977) Joaquín Cordero, Lilia Michel. Un joven es testigo de la muerte de su mejor amigo en un accidente automovilístico, y busca con paciencia vengarse. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KWHYSat. 5 p.m.

Fashionably Yours(2020) Kendrick Sampson, Kat Graham. After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel and move home. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSat. 9 p.m.

Fast & Furious(2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.SYFYSat. 9:45 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw(2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.HBOMon. 10:35 a.m.HBOThur. 4:40 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift(2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.SYFYSat. 7:30 p.m.

Fast Color(2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXSun. 6:30 a.m.

Faster(2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCMon. 4:30 p.m.TMCThur. 8 p.m.

Father’s Little Dividend(1951) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett. Father hears Daughter is pregnant in this sequel to Father of the Bride. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.KVCRWed. 10 p.m.

The Favourite(2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs.CMAXSun. 8 p.m.CMAXThur. 10:55 a.m.

Female(1933) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, George Brent. An auto-company president finds her right-hand man by process of elimination. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMThur. 8:45 a.m.

Femme Fatale(2002) ★★ Rebecca Romijn-Stamos, Antonio Banderas. A woman double-crosses her two violent accomplices after they steal $10 million in diamonds. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXWed. 2:05 p.m.CMAXSat. 10:25 a.m.

Ferdinand(2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXSat. 10 a.m.

Festival Express(2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.AXSSun. 8 a.m.

A Few Good Men(1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins.SUNDMon. 8 p.m.SUNDTues. 1 a.m.SUNDTues. 5 p.m.

Fierecilla(1951) Rosita Arenas, Eduardo Noriega. Un minero halla una rica veta de oro y lleva a su hija a la mina donde crece como fierecilla en la montaña. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.KWHYWed. 9 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker(2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.ESun. 5 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed(2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ESun. 7:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey(2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ESun. 2:30 p.m.

Fighting With My Family(2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXMon. 6:05 p.m.EPIXTues. 10:10 a.m.

Finding Forrester(2000) ★★★ Sean Connery, Rob Brown. While studying at a prep school, an aspiring writer befriends a reclusive author who becomes his mentor. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.EPIXTues. 5:40 p.m.

The First Wives Club(1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.OVASun. 1:30 p.m.

Fist Fight(2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TBSSun. 10:30 a.m.TBSMon. 1 a.m.

Flatliners(2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXXFri. 11:30 a.m.FXXSat. 7 a.m.

Flip That Romance(2019) Julie Gonzalo, Tyler Hynes. As spring blooms, rival house flippers find themselves renovating dual sides of a duplex. As they attempt to out-do each other every step of the way, the stakes of the renovation escalate and an old romance is rekindled. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 6 p.m.

Footloose(2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.LOGOWed. 1:30 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only(1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.BBCAFri. 7 a.m.EPIXFri. 12:15 p.m.BBCASat. 3 a.m.

Forbidden Planet(1956) ★★★★ Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis. An astronaut and crew land on Altair-4 in 2200 and find a mad doctor, his daughter and Robby the robot. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMTues. Noon

Forgetting Sarah Marshall(2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.FREESun. 11:20 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin(2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.TRUMon. 8 p.m.

47 Ronin(2013) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada. Forty-seven leaderless samurai must turn to a mixed-blood outcast for help in defeating the treacherous overlord who killed their master and banished them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TNTWed. 5:30 p.m.TNTWed. 10 p.m.

Foxfire(1996) ★★ Hedy Burress, Angelina Jolie. A mysterious outsider encourages four schoolgirls to retaliate against the biology teacher who sexually abuses them. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.EPIXThur. 6:35 a.m.

Freddy vs. Jason(2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins.STARZThur. 5:38 p.m.

Frequency(2000) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Jim Caviezel. A policeman tries to alter the past after making radio contact with his father, a firefighter who died 30 years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXThur. 4:10 p.m.

Friday(1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 2 a.m.

Friday After Next(2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.PARMOUNTThur. NoonPARMOUNTThur. 10 p.m.

Friends With Benefits(2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZTues. 7:09 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter(2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCWed. 2:30 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money(1999) ★ Bruce Campbell, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen. A bank robber headed for a Mexican heist stumbles into a bar frequented by the undead, where he’s turned into a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.TMCWed. 1 a.m.

From Friend to Fiancé(2019) Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey. Things get complicated when a woman’s best friend from high school asks her to help plan his wedding to a girl that she secretly despises. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 4 p.m.

From Russia With Love(1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.BBCAFri. 6 p.m.

From the Earth to the Moon(1958) ★★ Joseph Cotten, George Sanders. Industrial rivals, a crewman and a stowaway girl ride a rocket launched by cannon in 1868 Florida. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMTues. 7:15 a.m.

The Front Runner(2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.STARZTues. 1:50 p.m.

Full Metal Jacket(1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.IFCSat. 6:15 p.m.IFCSun. 2 a.m.

Furious 7(2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXThur. 7 p.m.FXFri. 5 p.m.

G

G.I. Joe: Retaliation(2013) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis. The G.I. Joe team faces threats both from COBRA and from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.SYFYMon. 4 p.m.

Gattaca(1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXWed. 4:40 p.m.

General Magic(2018) General Magic -- a Silicon Valley startup built by the brightest minds of the 1980s -- becomes a complete failure when launched in 1994. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCMon. 1 p.m.TMCThur. 6:35 a.m.

Genius at Work(1946) ★ Wally Brown, Alan Carney. Two radio detectives prove a criminologist is The Cobra. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins.TCMFri. 1 p.m.

Get Hard(2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TBSSun. 5 p.m.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance(2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba. Johnny Blaze gets a chance to rid himself of the Ghost Rider curse forever when members of a secret church hire him to save a boy from Satan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.STARZSun. 12:43 p.m.

Ghostbusters(1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMTSun. 2 p.m.CMTSun. 9 p.m.

Ghostbusters(2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.FXMon. 5 p.m.FXTues. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters II(1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.CMTSun. 4:30 p.m.CMTSun. 11:30 p.m.

The Girl on the Train(2016) ★★ Emily Blunt, Haley Bennett. Despite her struggles with memory loss, a voyeuristic alcoholic tries to help police solve the mystery of a missing woman whose house she passes daily while taking the train. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.FXTues. 7 a.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo(2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.STARZSat. 2:05 a.m.

Girl, Interrupted(1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TMCSun. 5:50 p.m.TMCSat. Noon

Girlfriends(1978) ★★ Melanie Mayron, Anita Skinner. A chubby photographer is on her own in Manhattan after her best friend moves out. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMThur. 8:45 p.m.

Girls Trip(2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.FXSat. 2:30 a.m.FXSat. Noon

Go for It!(2010) ★★ Aimee Garcia, Al Bandiero. A Mexican-American teen in Chicago struggles with her family’s expectations for her and her own desire to become a dancer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXTues. 1:10 p.m.

Godzilla(2014) ★★ Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe. Godzilla, King of the Monsters, arises to combat massive, malevolent foes that have been feeding on a nuclear plant’s reactors and now threaten mankind with total annihilation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TNTMon. 5:15 p.m.TNTMon. 10:30 p.m.TNTSat. 5:30 p.m.

Godzilla(1954) ★★ Takashi Shimura, Momoko Kochi. A fire-breathing behemoth terrorizes Japan after an atomic bomb awakens it from its centuries-old sleep. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.TCMTues. 1:45 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters(2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOSun. 5:40 p.m.

GoldenEye(1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXThur. 10 p.m.

Goldfinger(1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXThur. 8 p.m.BBCAFri. 8:30 p.m.

Gone Girl(2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins.FXXTues. 11 a.m.FXXWed. 8:30 a.m.

Good Boys(2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOThur. 8 p.m.

The Good Girl(2002) ★★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal. A small-town Texas wife who wants more out of life becomes infatuated with a new co-worker who acts like Holden Caulfield of The Catcher in the Rye. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDWed. 7:30 p.m.AUDThur. Noon

Good Luck Chuck(2007) ★ Dane Cook, Jessica Alba. After meeting the woman of his dreams, a dentist must find a way to break a curse that causes each of his ex-lovers to find true love with her next boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCMon. 10 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy(2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.EPIXSun. 5:15 a.m.

Good Will Hunting(1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.SHOWSun. 7:45 a.m.SHOWSun. 3:50 p.m.SHOWMon. 3:30 a.m.SHOWFri. 4:10 p.m.SHOWSat. 2:30 a.m.

Grand Prix(1966) ★★★ James Garner, Eva Marie Saint. Personal lives of Formula One drivers affect their performance on the European circuit. (NR) 2 hrs. 59 mins.TCMSat. 10:45 p.m.

Grease(1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.VH1Fri. 11 a.m.VH1Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Great Morgan(1946) ★★ Frank Morgan, Eleanor Powell. Musical outtakes and short subjects highlight this tale of an actor’s ill-fated attempt to produce a movie. (NR) 57 mins.TCMWed. 9 a.m.

The Greatest Showman(2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXFri. 8 p.m.FXFri. 10 p.m.

Greedy(1994) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Kirk Douglas. Rival heirs send a nephew to save their claim to the scrap-metal fortune of an uncle who makes them nervous. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.ENCOREWed. 5:21 p.m.

Green Book(2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.SHOWFri. 10 a.m.SHOWFri. 6:20 p.m.

The Green Hornet(2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCOREThur. 8:44 a.m.ENCOREThur. 10:47 p.m.

Green Lantern(2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOThur. 9 a.m.

The Green Years(1946) ★★★ Charles Coburn, Tom Drake. A Scottish orphan becomes a young man in love, guided by his colorful great-grandfather. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins.TCMMon. 12:45 p.m.

The Grey(2012) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Frank Grillo. A pack of hungry wolves pursues survivors of a plane crash, who are trekking through the Alaskan wilderness to find civilization. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.ENCOREMon. 1 a.m.ENCOREMon. 7 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof(2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins.IFCMon. 11:30 a.m.IFCTues. 6:45 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror(2007) ★★★ Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez. A one-legged go-go dancer and her ex-lover join forces with other survivors to battle a horde of flesh-eating zombies invading their Texas town. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCSat. 10:30 a.m.

Grown Ups(2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.FREEMon. 8:30 p.m.FREETues. 6:30 p.m.

Grudge Match(2013) ★★ Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone. A boxing promoter offers two rival boxers the chance to come out of retirement for one final bout. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.CMAXSun. 11:50 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men(1995) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The wedding of their children and the arrival of a romantic prospect preoccupies bickering Minnesota retirees John and Max. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.POPTues. 5:30 p.m.POPWed. Noon

Grumpy Old Men(1993) ★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. Minnesota neighbors rekindle a 10-year feud when they fall for the same widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.POPTues. 3 p.m.POPWed. 2:30 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy(2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FREESat. 11:20 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2(2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TNTThur. 6 p.m.

The Gunman(2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMAXFri. 3:05 a.m.

H

Hacksaw Ridge(2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.FXXSat. 4 p.m.FXXSun. 1:05 a.m.

Hairspray(2007) ★★★ John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky. In 1960s Baltimore a plump teen becomes an overnight celebrity after she wins a spot on a local dance program called The Corny Collins Show. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.EFri. 11:30 p.m.ESat. 10:30 a.m.

Hanna(2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.CMAXWed. 9:45 p.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters(2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.SYFYMon. 9 p.m.

The Happy Prince(2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.ENCOREMon. 3 a.m.ENCOREMon. 10:39 a.m.ENCOREThur. 1:02 p.m.

The Happytime Murders(2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCSat. 3 a.m.

Harlem Nights(1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.BETSat. 10:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets(2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins.USAFri. 8:19 p.m.USASat. 12:28 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire(2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins.USASat. 7:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince(2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins.USASun. 1:35 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix(2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.USASat. 10:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban(2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins.USASat. 4:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone(2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins.USAFri. 4:52 p.m.USASat. 9 a.m.

The Hate U Give(2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.CMAXSat. 6:28 a.m.

Haunted Spooks(1920) Harold Lloyd, Mildred Davis. Silent. A man is hired to stand in as the groom in a wedding. (NR) 25 mins.TCMThur. 2:30 a.m.

The Haunting(1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.STARZTues. 8:11 a.m.

He Walked by Night(1948) ★★★ Richard Basehart, Scott Brady. Los Angeles police officers hunt a devious killer thief who monitors their frequency. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins.TCMTues. 8:45 p.m.

The Heart Specialist(2006) ★ Wood Harris, Zoe Saldana. After learning that a new intern has come to recapture the gal that got away, the chief resident at a Florida hospital bets that he can teach the man about true love, as well as medicine. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.TMCMon. 11:40 p.m.TMCFri. 10 p.m.

Heart to Heart(1949) Poor diet, stress and sloth contribute to heart disease. (NR) 21 mins.TCMSat. 8:30 a.m.

Hearts of Winter(2020) Rukiya Bernard, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLWed. Noon

Here Comes Carter(1936) ★★ Ross Alexander, Glenda Farrell. A movie hero becomes the target of a spiteful radio announcer who launches a relentless hate campaign against the star. (NR) 1 hr.TCMFri. 6 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom(2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMTWed. 1:30 a.m.

Hero(2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXTues. 6:35 a.m.

Hidden Figures(2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins.FXTues. 8 p.m.FXTues. 11 p.m.

El hijo de Lamberto Quintero(1990) Pepe Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar. Asesinan a Lamberto Quintero y su hijo decide vengarlo siguiendo sus pasos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYThur. Noon

Hills of Home(1948) ★★★ Edmund Gwenn, Donald Crisp. A dedicated Scottish doctor tries to cure Lassie’s water phobia while caring for patients throughout the glen. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins.TCMMon. 3 p.m.

Hitman(2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.ASun. 4 p.m.

Hitman: Agent 47(2015) ★ Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware. Endowed with strength, speed, stamina and intelligence, a genetically engineered assassin targets a mega-corporation that plans to unlock the secret of his past to create an army of killers even more powerful than him. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.ASun. 6 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard(2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.SYFYFri. 5:30 p.m.SYFYSat. 3 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey(2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins.TNTSat. 11 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies(2014) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. As the dragon Smaug rains fire on the citizens of Lake-town, Sauron sends legions of Orcs to attack the Lonely Mountain. Men, Dwarves and Elves must decide whether to unite and prevail -- or be destroyed -- and Middle Earth hangs in the balance. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins.TNTSat. 2:30 p.m.

Hold Your Man(1933) ★★★ Jean Harlow, Clark Gable. A con man on the run hides out in an apartment and meets his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.TCMThur. 3 a.m.

Holes(2003) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight. A boy and his friends question the motives of a woman who forces them to dig holes at a detention camp. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.FREESat. 10:10 a.m.

Holiday Date(2019) Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HALLFri. 4 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes(2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMFri. 9 p.m.

Holiday Hearts(2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMFri. 5 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown(1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr.TCMMon. 2 a.m.

Holmes & Watson(2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.STARZTues. 5:36 p.m.

Homefront(2013) ★★ Jason Statham, James Franco. A former DEA agent returns to action to save his daughter and his new town from a drug-dealing sociopath. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins.IFCTues. 5:45 p.m.IFCWed. 9:30 a.m.

An Hour for Lunch(1939) Robert Benchley. A demonstration on how to efficiently spend a lunch hour. (NR)TCMSat. 5:08 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls(2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.SHOWTues. 7:30 a.m.SHOWFri. 6 a.m.

How to Be Single(2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.FREESun. 8:45 p.m.FREEMon. 11 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon(2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.TBSSat. 10 a.m.

Hulk(2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins.ENCORETues. 6:11 a.m.ENCORETues. 9 p.m.

Hullabaloo(1940) ★★ Frank Morgan, Virginia Grey. A professional golfer who has become a businessman for his fiancee helps a vagrant get a job and ends up losing his own. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins.TCMWed. 7:30 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project(2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCSat. 8:15 a.m.TMCSun. 5:05 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire(2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins.BBCASun. 5 p.m.BBCASun. 11 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1(2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.BBCASun. 8:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2(2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.BBCASun. 11 a.m.

The Hunger Games(2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins.BBCASun. 2 p.m.BBCASun. 8 p.m.

Hunter Killer(2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.HBOWed. 3:55 p.m.

The Hurricane(1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins.CMAXFri. 6:40 a.m.

The Hustle(2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXMon. 11 p.m.EPIXTues. 12:05 p.m.

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story(2019) Ginnifer Goodwin, Angela Fairley. A woman tries to adopt an African-American girl, but due to a racially motivated ruling, the two are forced apart. The woman does not give up on the girl and continues to be her lifeline until they can be reunited. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 6 p.m.

I Can Only Imagine(2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song I Can Only Imagine as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins.EPIXTues. 3:45 p.m.

I Feel Pretty(2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCThur. Noon

I Never Sang for My Father(1970) ★★★ Melvyn Douglas, Gene Hackman. A middle-aged New York professor loses his mother and reaches out to his bitter father. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.TCMFri. 12:30 p.m.

Ice Age(2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins.FREEThur. NoonFREEThur. 5:30 p.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift(2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins.FREEThur. 11 a.m.FREEFri. Noon

Ice on Fire(2019) Narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio. Visionaries and scientists work to mitigate climate change and minimize climate-related events, despite a rapidly warming planet. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.HBOFri. 10:40 a.m.

In My Dreams(2014) ★★ Katharine McPhee, Mike Vogel. After meeting only in their dreams, a man and a woman have seven days to turn their romantic visions into reality. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMThur. 7 p.m.

In the Key of Love(2019) Laura Osnes, Scott Michael Foster. A woman abandons her promising singing career to run her grandmother’s wedding photography business. Just as she’s beginning to forget about her former life, her ex-boyfriend walks back into the picture. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 4 p.m.

In the Line of Fire(1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.ENCORETues. 12:39 p.m.ENCORETues. 11:21 p.m.

The Incredibles(2004) ★★★ Voices of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter. Animated. Now fighting boredom in suburbia, a former superhero and his family get a chance to save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREESat. 5:30 p.m.

Indecent Proposal(1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.SHOWTues. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull(2008) ★★ Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett. Indy and a young adventurer must ferret out a powerful artifact and keep it out of the hands of a deadly Soviet agent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.CMTSat. 10 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade(1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.CMTSat. 7 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom(1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.CMTSat. 4 p.m.

Innerspace(1987) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Martin Short. A grocery clerk gets jabbed with a hypodermic holding a miniaturized Air Force pilot and craft. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXThur. 8 p.m.

La insaciable(1947) María Antonieta Pons, Rafael Baledón. Una pareja celebra su aniversario de bodas y tienen un malentendido, razón por la cual él la abandona y ella vuelve a bailar en un cabaret. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.KWHYTues. 8 p.m.

Interstellar(2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins.FXXTues. 2 p.m.FXXWed. 11:30 a.m.

Into the Grizzly Maze(2014) James Marsden, Thomas Jane. A bloodthirsty grizzly bear stalks two estranged brothers in the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.STARZSat. 4:46 a.m.

The Intruder(2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZMon. 3:55 a.m.STARZFri. 11:01 a.m.STARZFri. 6:15 p.m.

Irrational Man(2015) ★★ Jamie Blackley, Joaquin Phoenix. A tormented philosophy professor considers murdering a corrupt judge to find meaning in his life. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.STARZThur. 2:10 p.m.STARZThur. 11:44 p.m.

The Island(2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOMon. 1:40 p.m.

It(2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.TNTThur. 10 p.m.

It: Chapter Two(2019) ★★ Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy. Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise once and for all. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.HBOSat. 8 p.m.

It’s a Party(2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins.TMCFri. 6:30 p.m.

The Italian Job(2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.MTVFri. 2:30 p.m.UNIMASSat. 2 p.m.KFTRSat. 5 p.m.UNIMASSat. 10 p.m.KFTRSun. 1 a.m.

Jack Reacher(2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.TNTFri. 10:15 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back(2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TNTFri. 8 p.m.

Jackass 3(2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including Sweatsuit Cocktail and Beehive Tetherball. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.EPIXMon. 4:30 p.m.

Jackie Chan’s First Strike(1996) ★★ Jackie Chan, Jackson Liu. A CIA operative goes under cover to find a former agent selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.CMAXTues. 4:20 p.m.

Jarhead(2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TMCSun. 11:45 p.m.

Jaws 3-D(1983) ★ Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong. An engineer and a marine biologist face a mother white shark at a Florida sea park. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXThur. 2:30 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3(2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.SYFYSat. 1:30 a.m.

Jersey Girl(2004) ★★ Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler. A young woman changes the life of a single father who used to be a successful New York music publicist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.HBOThur. 7:15 a.m.

Jobs(2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.HBOFri. 8:30 a.m.

Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret(2013) ★★ Tania Raymonde, Jesse Lee Soffer. Jodi Arias reclama defensa propia durante el juicio por el asesinato de su ex-novio, Travis Alexander. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.UNIMASSat. NoonKFTRSat. 3 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2(2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SYFYWed. 6:15 p.m.

Jonah Hex(2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. The Army hires a supernatural gunslinger to hunt down and stop a man who plans to unleash hell on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins.TBSSun. 2:15 a.m.

Joyful Noise(2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.LIFEFri. 5 p.m.

The Judge(2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins.HBOThur. Noon

Juice(1992) ★★ Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur. Four Harlem buddies hold up a store, and one of them gets hooked on the thrill of the gun. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.VH1Thur. Noon

Jumanji(1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.BBCATues. 8 p.m.BBCATues. 10:15 p.m.IFCThur. 4:30 p.m.IFCThur. 11 p.m.FREESat. 3 p.m.SUNDSat. 6 p.m.SUNDSat. 8:30 p.m.SUNDSat. 11 p.m.

The Jungle Book(2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.FREEThur. 7:30 p.m.FREEFri. 11 a.m.

Juno(2007) ★★★ Ellen Page, Michael Cera. Unforeseen complications arise when a precocious teenager chooses an upscale couple to adopt her unborn baby. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.SUNDThur. 11 a.m.SUNDFri. 8:30 a.m.

Jurassic Galaxy(2018) Ryan Budds, Doug Burch. In the near future, a ship of space explorers crashes on an unknown, mysterious planet. They’re soon met with some of their worst fears as they discover the planet is inhabited by monstrous dinosaurs. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins.TMCThur. 3:30 p.m.

Just My Type(2020) Bethany Joy Lenz, Brett Dalton. Vanessa, a pop culture writer in NYC, lands the interview of a lifetime with renowned author Martin Clayborne. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 2 p.m.HALLThur. 6 p.m.

Justice League(2017) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Batman and his new ally Wonder Woman recruit Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to help them save the planet from a newly awakened enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.TBSFri. 9:30 p.m.TBSSat. 5:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II(1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.AMCFri. 10 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III(1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins.AMCMon. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid(1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCFri. 7 p.m.AMCSat. 6 a.m.

Karma(2018) Mandela Van Peebles, Brytni Sarpy. When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon which stalks him at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYSat. 3:30 a.m.

Keep Watching(2017) ★★ Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez. Home intruders force members of a family to play a terrifying game of life or death. As the mysterious rules become clear, they soon learn that their nightmare is streaming live to viewers all around the world. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.FXTues. 10:30 a.m.FXWed. 7 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses(2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.FREESun. 10:13 a.m.

Key Largo(1948) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson. A gangster holds a GI and others hostage in a run-down Florida Keys hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMTues. 10:15 p.m.

Kickboxer(1989) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Alexio. An American kickboxer trains with an Asian master to avenge his crippled brother in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.SUNDSun. 6:45 p.m.

Kidnap(2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. Una plácida tarde en el parque se convierte en una pesadilla para Karla, una madre soltera, cuando unos secuestradores se llevan a su hijo. Sin celular ni tiempo para llamar a la policía, Karla inicia una persecución frenética para salvar a su hijo. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins.KVEASun. 9 p.m.

Kill Switch(2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SYFYWed. 10 a.m.

The Killer Shrews(1959) ★ James Best, Ingrid Goude. A boat captain and his girlfriend run from a mad scientist’s shrews which are the size of dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins.TCMTues. 3 a.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service(2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. Una agencia de espías ultrasecreta recluta a un joven de la calle para su competitivo programa de entrenamiento, cuando un genio tecnológico amenaza al mundo. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.UNIMASSun. 3:30 p.m.KFTRSun. 6:30 p.m.

A Kiss Before Dying(1991) ★★ Matt Dillon, Sean Young. A social climber kills a tycoon’s daughter, then marries her twin and goes to work for her father. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.CMAXSat. 4:55 a.m.

The Kitchen(2019) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish. When the FBI sends three women’s gangster husbands to prison, the women take business into their own hands by running the rackets and taking out the competition in the Hell’s Kitchen section of New York in 1978. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.HBOTues. 5:15 p.m.HBOSun. 3 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda(2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins.TBSSat. 8 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2(2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animada. Po debe descubrir los secretos de su pasado con el fin de vencer a un formidable villano que planea acabar con el kung fu y conquistar China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.KVEASat. 7 p.m.

Lady Be Good(1941) ★★★ Eleanor Powell, Ann Sothern. Broadway songwriters marry and divorce twice before they finally get it right. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins.TCMWed. 5:30 a.m.

The Lady From Shanghai(1948) ★★★ Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles. A rich lawyer and his seductive wife frame an Irish sailor for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMTues. 7 p.m.

Lamberto Quintero(1988) Antonio Aguilar, Marcela Rubiales. Un Hombre honesto y violento logra que todos los hombres de la comunidad le respeten. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYWed. Noon

Land of the Lost(2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.ENCOREWed. 10:11 a.m.ENCOREWed. 7:16 p.m.ENCOREThur. 7 a.m.

The Landlord(1970) ★★ Beau Bridges, Pearl Bailey. A wealthy young man causes a stir within his family when he decides to purchase a tenement house in the ghetto. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.TCMThur. 10:30 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life(2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. Lara Croft viaja por todo el mundo en busca de la legendaria Caja de Pandora. Si Lara fracasa y la caja cae en manos de los criminales Jonathan Reiss y Chen Lo, millones de personas morirán. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.UNIMASSun. 1 p.m.KFTRSun. 4 p.m.

The Last Bridesmaid(2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 8 p.m.

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time(2018) Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin has to go back in time to rejoin his shark battling friends to stop the first Sharknado and save humanity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYSun. 6 p.m.SYFYMon. 4 a.m.

The Last Stand(2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXThur. 4:25 p.m.

A League of Their Own(1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins.BBCAMon. 8 p.m.BBCAMon. 11 p.m.IFCWed. 4:30 p.m.IFCThur. 1:01 a.m.IFCThur. 8 a.m.

Leatherface(2017) Sam Strike, Stephen Dorff. A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYWed. Noon

Let’s Be Cops(2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.FXXMon. 1:30 p.m.FXXTues. 9 a.m.

Letters From Baghdad(2016) Voice of Tilda Swinton, Michael Higgs. The story of Gertrude Bell, who helped shape Iraq’s destiny following WWI. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.KLCSTues. 4:30 p.m.

Licence to Kill(1989) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell. James Bond, secret agent 007, brings down a Latin American drug king who uses Stinger missiles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.EPIXFri. 3:35 p.m.

Life of Brian(1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.IFCMon. 4 a.m.IFCThur. 6 a.m.

Lights Out(2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins.CMAXFri. 6:25 p.m.

Like Mike(2002) ★★ Lil’ Bow Wow, Morris Chestnut. A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA basketball player after he finds a pair of magic sneakers. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins.VH1Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Lions for Lambs(2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.STARZThur. 1:51 a.m.

The Little Minister(1934) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, John Beal. A clergyman loves a noblewoman who poses as a Gypsy to help oppressed weavers in 1840 Scotland. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TCMMon. 9 a.m.

The Little Rascals(1994) ★★ Travis Tedford, Bug Hall. For wooing Darla, Alfalfa has a falling out with Spanky and the all-boys clubhouse gang. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins.HBOSat. 4:33 a.m.

Logan(2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins.FXSun. 2 p.m.FXMon. 11 a.m.

The Lone Ranger(2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins.ENCORESat. 4:31 a.m.

Lone Survivor(2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.FXXSat. 7 p.m.FXXSat. 9:30 p.m.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx(1972) ★★★ Tomisaburô Wakayama, Akiji Kobayashi. Samurai Ogami faces ninjas and unusual weapons in the continued search for his wife’s killers. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins.TCMMon. 12:30 p.m.

Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance(1972) ★★ Tomisaburô Wakayama, Yunosuke Ito. A samurai seeks revenge against the clan responsible for his wife’s death. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.TCMSun. 11 p.m.

The Longest Yard(2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.TBSSun. 2:30 p.m.TRUFri. 9:30 p.m.TRUSat. Noon

Looper(2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.SYFYSat. 12:30 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King(2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 4 hrs. 10 mins.AMCSat. 5:30 p.m.AMCSat. 11:20 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers(2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 43 mins.AMCSat. 1:30 p.m.

Lorenzo’s Oil(1992) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Susan Sarandon. Intellectual parents seek and find a way to save their son from a rare nerve disease called ALD. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.ENCOREMon. 2:37 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TNTSun. 1 a.m.

Lottery Ticket(2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.VH1Sun. 2 p.m.VH1Mon. 11 a.m.

Love on Safari(2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 3 p.m.

Love on the Menu(2019) Autumn Reeser, Kavan Smith. A popular chef rejects the idea of creating a gourmet frozen food line when the idea is presented by a food executive. But when the restaurant he runs with his wife faces financial problems, he reluctantly makes a deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. 10 a.m.

Love on the Slopes(2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 9 a.m.

Love, Romance & Chocolate(2019) Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp. An American chocolatier enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. While she’s focused on winning the contest, the ad exec in charge of contest publicity ends up winning her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 p.m.

Love’s Complicated(2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins.HALLTues. Noon

Love’s Resounding Courage(2010) ★★ Cheryl Ladd, Bruce Boxleitner. When his beloved wife dies, a man receives support from his parents to help save his land. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KTBNSat. 10:30 p.m.

Lovelace(2013) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard. After the release of Deep Throat in 1972, porn star Linda Lovelace becomes an international sensation and spokeswoman for sexual freedom and hedonism; six years later, she presents a darker side to her story. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SHOWFri. 2:25 a.m.

The Lovely Bones(2009) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rachel Weisz. A 14-year-old murder victim watches from heaven, as her family tries to heal and her killer continues on his own dark path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.HBOWed. 9:30 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow(2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TMCSun. 6:50 a.m.TMCThur. 8:10 a.m.

MacArthur(1977) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Ed Flanders. Gen. Douglas MacArthur returns to the Philippines, manages postwar Japan and defies President Truman. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins.SUNDWed. 3 a.m.

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome(1985) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Tina Turner. Aunty Entity will return Mad Max’s camels if he will fight the giant Blaster in a barbaric caged arena. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.AMCFri. 11:30 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road(2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs.SYFYMon. 6:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion(2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.BETSun. 2 p.m.

Madhouse(1990) ★★ John Larroquette, Kirstie Alley. Obnoxious relatives and neighbors wear out their welcome in the new home of a yuppie couple. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins.OVASun. 11:30 a.m.OVAFri. 2 p.m.

Major League(1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCWed. 7:30 p.m.IFCWed. 10:31 p.m.

Mamma Mia!(2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins.STARZThur. 7:13 a.m.STARZThur. 3:47 p.m.STARZSun. 2:21 a.m.

Man on Fire(2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins.WGNTues. 4 p.m.WGNTues. 7 p.m.

Man Wanted(1932) ★★ Kay Francis, David Manners. A businesswoman makes a salesman her secretary and has him take dictation. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins.TCMThur. 7:30 a.m.

Manhattan(1979) ★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. A divorced TV writer with a teenage girlfriend falls in love with the mistress of a married friend. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMThur. 7 p.m.

March of the Penguins(2005) ★★★ Narrated by Morgan Freeman. At the end of each Antarctic summer, the emperor penguins of the South Pole journey to their traditional breeding grounds in a fascinating mating ritual across frozen tundra. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins.KEYTSat. 9 a.m.

Margot at the Wedding(2007) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Conflict between two sisters arises when one expresses her disapproval of the other’s fiance during a weekend visit. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.KDOCSat. 1 p.m.

Maria(2012) Alissa Jung, Paz Vega. Maria de Nazaret es un drama bíblico que examina la vida de María en su ciudad natal, mostrando su encuentro con el Ángel Gabriel, en el que le anuncia que dará a luz al Salvador. (NR) 3 hrs. 20 mins.UNIMASFri. 5 p.m.KFTRFri. 8 p.m.

The Marine(2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.CMAXWed. 2:30 a.m.

Marley & Me(2008) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston. Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan adopt a playful puppy named Marley, who soon grows into an incorrigible handful. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins.CMTSat. 1 a.m.

Martin Block’s Musical Merry-Go-Round No. 4(1948) Martin Block, Virginia O’Brien. Singer-actress Virginia O’Brien visits Martin Block as he hosts a radio show devoted to Les Brown and His Band of Renown. (NR) 11 mins.TCMWed. 3 p.m.

El mártir del calvario(1952) Enrique Rambal, Consuelo Frank. La vida de Jesús desde el inicio de su ministerio, sus milagros, el sermón del monte y su muerte en la cruz. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins.KWHYFri. 8 p.m.

Master of the White Crane Fist: Wong Yan-lam(2019) A kung fu master battles an opium dealing gang. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.CMAXMon. 12:50 p.m.CMAXFri. 5:05 a.m.

Matilda(1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins.FREETues. 9 p.m.FREEWed. 7 p.m.

The Mating Game(1959) ★★ Debbie Reynolds, Tony Randall. An Internal Revenue Service agent audits an evasive farmer and woos his elusive daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMSat. 9 a.m.

Meet the Browns(2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.BETTues. 6:30 p.m.BETWed. 3:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents(2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.TRUSat. 10 a.m.

Meet the People(1944) ★★ Lucille Ball, Dick Powell. A Broadway star goes to work in a shipyard after a playwright/welder kicks her out of his show. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMWed. 11:30 a.m.

Men in Black 3(2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.PARMOUNTThur. 11:55 p.m.

Merton of the Movies(1947) ★★ Red Skelton, Virginia O’Brien. Promoters take a theater usher to Hollywood as a publicity stunt for a fading star. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMWed. 10 a.m.

Midnight Cowboy(1969) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight. Texas hustler Joe Buck works 42nd Street with ailing con man Ratso Rizzo. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.AXSFri. 4:20 p.m.AXSFri. 8 p.m.AXSSat. 10 a.m.

Midnight Special(2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOTues. 9:05 a.m.

Mile 22(2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.TMCTues. 8 p.m.TMCSat. 7:15 p.m.

Miracles From Heaven(2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.LIFEFri. 8 p.m.LIFESat. 12:01 p.m.

Misión cumplida(1970) Fernando Soler, Resortes. Un honesto agente del Ministerio Público tiene una hija que estudia leyes y un hijo que va a prisión por imprudente. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYMon. 8 p.m.

Miss Bala(2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.STARZSat. 9:06 p.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous(2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.FREESun. 7:30 a.m.

Miss Firecracker(1989) ★★★ Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen. An ex-flirt wants to win the Yazoo City, Miss., beauty contest her cousin won years before. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.CMAXTues. 9:40 a.m.

Mission: Impossible(1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.IFCSat. 12:45 p.m.

Mission: Impossible II(2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.IFCSat. 3:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III(2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.IFCThur. 11 a.m.IFCFri. 7 a.m.

The Mist(2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.IFCMon. 8:45 a.m.

Mommy Is a Murderer(2020) Bree Williamson, Heather McComb. When Karina becomes friends with Lena and her daughter, Mallie, she begins to suspect that Mallie isn’t Lena’s daughter, but a girl named Emily who was kidnapped from her biological parents. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 6 p.m.

Money Talks(1997) ★★ Chris Tucker, Charlie Sheen. Sought by police and criminals, a small-time huckster makes a deal with a TV newsman for protection. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.VH1Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Moneyball(2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.ENCOREThur. 5:07 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail(1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.IFCMon. 2 a.m.

Mortal Engines(2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXFri. 7:50 p.m.

Mortdecai(2015) ★ Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow. Armed with only his good looks and special charm, an art dealer travels the world to find a stolen painting that is rumored to contain the code to a bank account filled with Nazi gold. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXThur. 8:20 a.m.

mother!(2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs.FXXSun. 7 a.m.

Move Over, Darling(1963) ★★★ Doris Day, James Garner. A missing woman returns to her husband and his bride after five years on an island with another man. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMSun. 5 p.m.

Mr. Deeds(2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.COMSat. 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Dodd Takes the Air(1937) ★★ Kenny Baker, Alice Brady. A man’s life is changed when he breaks into radio as a singer, but must undergo an operation that changes his voice. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.TCMFri. 11:30 a.m.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins(2011) ★★ Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino. A stern businessman’s chilly relationship with his ex-wife and children warms up after he inherits six mischievous penguins. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins.HBOMon. 8:26 a.m.

Mrs. Miniver(1942) ★★★★ Greer Garson, Walter Pidgeon. William Wyler’s Oscar-winning classic about the tensions faced by a family of hard-working Brits in war-torn England. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins.TCMSun. 8:30 a.m.

Mrs. Winterbourne(1996) ★★ Shirley MacLaine, Ricki Lake. Friendship grows between a rich family’s matriarch and a luckless pregnant woman mistaken for a dead heir’s dead wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.OVATues. 10:30 p.m.

The Mummy(1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ASun. 10:30 p.m.

The Mummy(2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.FXXSun. 9:30 a.m.

The Muppets(2011) ★★★ Jason Segel, Amy Adams. Kermit, Miss Piggy and the other Muppets join forces with their fans to raise $10 million to save Muppet Studios from a greedy Texan who wants to raze the building and drill for oil. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.ENCOREWed. 8:26 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding(1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.LOGOTues. 8:32 p.m.LOGOTues. 11 p.m.

My Daughter’s Psycho Friend(2020) Taylor Blackwell, Avery Pohl. A devious and psychotic student tries to frame a new girl at school for a teen’s accidental death at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. Noon

My Favorite Wedding(2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLTues. 2 p.m.

My Husband’s Secret Wife(2018) Helena Mattsson, Josh Kelly. A recently married woman learns that her husband has another wife. Devastated, she decides to inform the other woman of her husband’s deceit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 10:03 p.m.LIFEMon. 2:04 a.m.

My One & Only(2019) Pascale Hutton, Sam Page. Contestants on The One try to determine if they’re fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between the female contestant and the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 6 p.m.

My Summer Prince(2016) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. When a prince who is heir to the throne lands in hot water for his partying ways, a PR consultant is hired by the royal family to perform some damage control. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 11 p.m.

Mystic Pizza(1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.SUNDFri. 2 a.m.SUNDFri. 10:30 a.m.

The Naked City(1948) ★★★ Barry Fitzgerald, Howard Duff. Two New York police detectives chase leads and grill suspects in their relentless search for a playgirl’s killer. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins.TCMWed. 2 a.m.

Napoleon Dynamite(2004) ★★★ Jon Heder, Jon Gries. A gawky teenager from an odd family helps his new friend run for class president against a popular student. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins.STARZWed. 12:07 p.m.

National Security(2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.VH1Sat. 11 p.m.

The Natural(1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins.EPIXTues. 9:50 p.m.KCETFri. 10 p.m.

Never Let Me Go(2010) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield. Three friends, who grew up at a seemingly idyllic boarding school, confront a haunting reality about their futures. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins.AUDMon. 7 p.m.AUDMon. 11 p.m.AUDSat. 7 p.m.AUDSat. 11 p.m.

Never Say Never Again(1983) ★★★ Sean Connery, Klaus Maria Brandauer. Aging agent 007 seeks hijacked warheads and finds SPECTRE’s Largo and Fatima Blush. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins.EPIXFri. 11:05 a.m.

Next Friday(2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.PARMOUNTWed. 10 p.m.PARMOUNTThur. 7 p.m.

The Next Three Days(2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.EPIXSun. 2 a.m.

The Next Voice You Hear(1950) ★★ James Whitmore, Nancy Davis. An American couple and the world hear nightly radio broadcasts from God. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins.TCMFri. 7:15 a.m.

The Nice Guys(2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOWed. 3:35 a.m.

Night at the Museum(2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.STARZSat. 11:27 a.m.STARZSat. 5:29 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian(2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.STARZSat. 7:19 p.m.

El ánima de Sayula(1982) Antonio Aguilar, Susan Kamini. Un sacristán se aprovecha de una superstición local sobre un fantasma que se hace amante de las doncellas de la ciudad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.KWHYTues. Noon

Nine(2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.TMCFri. 3 a.m.

No Country for Old Men(2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.STARZWed. 4:49 a.m.STARZWed. 3:29 p.m.STARZWed. 9:02 p.m.

Norbit(2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.TBSSat. 3 a.m.

A Novel Romance(2015) Amy Acker, Dylan Bruce. A best-selling romance novelist moves to Portland to cure his writer’s block and unknowingly falls in love with his biggest critic. When their true identities are revealed, they have to find the courage to take a leap of faith. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins.HALLSun. 4:30 a.m.

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps(2000) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson. In an attempt to remove Buddy Love from his subconscious, professor Klump accidentally creates him as a separate person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.ENCORESat. 8:11 p.m.

The Nutty Professor(1996) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett. An obese scientist drops the pounds and his poor self-image when a secret formula turns him into a slender ladies man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins.ENCORESat. 6:33 p.m.ENCORESun. 4:49 a.m.

Obsession(2018) Mekhi Phifer, Elika Portnoy. A mechanic begins an affair with his employer’s alluring wife. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TMCWed. 6:25 p.m.TMCThur. 5 a.m.

October Sky(1999) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper. Not wanting to be a miner, a young West Virginian builds rockets with his friends and later becomes a NASA scientist. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.HISTTues. 8:30 a.m.

Octopussy(1983) ★★★ Roger Moore, Maud Adams. Agent 007 links a fake Faberge egg to smugglers in league with a mad Soviet general. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXFri. 2:25 a.m.

Odds Against Tomorrow(1959) ★★★ Harry Belafonte, Robert Ryan. Racial tension flares up among an ex-cop, a bigot and a black entertainer who band together to rob a bank. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMWed. 7 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman(1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins.SUNDMon. 1 a.m.SUNDMon. 1 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun(2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXMon. 2:25 p.m.CMAXSun. 3:05 a.m.

The Omen(2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCOREMon. 4:47 a.m.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service(1969) ★★★ George Lazenby, Diana Rigg. Agent 007 proposes to a contessa and foils SPECTRE chief Blofeld’s agricultural plot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins.EPIXFri. 4:40 a.m.

On the Basis of Sex(2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs.TMCSun. 8 p.m.TMCFri. 9 a.m.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood(2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins.STARZMon. 12:05 p.m.STARZWed. 11:07 p.m.STARZThur. 9 p.m.

One Fatal Hour(1936) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Beverly Roberts. A radio-network manager’s boss makes him air a serial based on a murder, tormenting a woman involved. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.TCMFri. 10:30 a.m.

127 Hours(2010) ★★★ James Franco, Amber Tamblyn. After his arm becomes pinned by a boulder in a remote canyon, mountaineer Aron Ralston must do the unthinkable in order to survive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.AUDThur. 7 p.m.AUDThur. 11 p.m.

The Others(2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOThur. 2:50 p.m.

Out of the Furnace(2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. A steelworker takes matters into his own hands when his brother joins one of the Northeast’s most-ruthless crime syndicates, then disappears. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins.ENCORESat. 12:46 p.m.

The Out-of-Towners(1999) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An Ohio couple reinvigorate their passionless marriage during a bizarre 24 hours in New York City. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins.OVASat. 12:30 p.m.OVASat. 2 p.m.

The Outlaw(1943) ★★ Jane Russell, Jack Buetel. Billy the Kid, Doc Holliday and Pat Garrett hang out with a hussy. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMMon. 5 p.m.

The Outsiders(1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.SUNDMon. 11 p.m.SUNDTues. 3 p.m.

The Pacifier(2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.HBOSat. 11:33 a.m.

Paddington 2(2017) ★★★ Voice of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant. Live action/animated. One fine day, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before her big celebration. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.TBSMon. 3 a.m.

El padrecito(1964) Cantinflas, Ángel Garasa. Un nuevo sacerdote ayuda a los habitantes de un pueblo gracias a las limosnas que recibe en su parroquia. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins.GALASun. 9:30 a.m.

Pain & Gain(2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.TNTSun. 12:30 p.m.

The Paleface(1948) ★★★ Bob Hope, Jane Russell. Calamity Jane weds a learn-by-mail painless dentist as a cover for her government work. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.TCMMon. 7:15 p.m.

Paper Moon(1973) ★★★ Ryan O’Neal, Tatum O’Neal. A 1930s con man teams up with a precocious 9-year-old who could be his daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.TCMSat. 7 p.m.

Parenthood(1989) ★★★ Steve Martin, Mary Steenburgen. A middle-class man, his wife, his father and a divorcee try to be good parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.STARZThur. 5:07 a.m.

The Patriot(2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins.SUNDTues. 8 p.m.SUNDTues. 11:30 p.m.SUNDWed. 10:30 a.m.

Peep World(2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.TMCTues. 3 p.m.

Peggy Sue Got Married(1986) ★★★ Kathleen Turner, Nicolas Cage. A 1985 housewife passes out at her high-school reunion and wakes up in 1960, in school with her husband-to-be. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCSun. 4 p.m.TMCMon. 5:15 a.m.TMCSat. 6:30 a.m.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells(2018) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. After their wedding venue reserves the wrong date, Nick and Molly have six weeks to plan the wedding of their dreams. Things get even more complicated when Steven, who once left Molly at the altar, comes back into her life with a business offer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLWed. 2 p.m.

The Perfect Bride(2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLSat. 7 a.m.

The Perfect Catch(2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSun. Noon

Perfect Skin(2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCThur. 1:45 a.m.

The Perfect Soulmate(2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Alex Paxton-Beesley. An isolated poet becomes desperate to escape her controlling, abusive husband. She befriends a devoted fan, unwittingly inviting another dangerous person into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 4 p.m.

A Perfect World(1993) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood. A Texas Ranger hunts an escaped convict who takes a 7-year-old boy hostage in 1963. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins.AXSWed. 6 p.m.AXSWed. 9:10 p.m.

Peter Rabbit(2018) ★★ Voices of James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi. Live action/animated. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. A battle of wills soon breaks out as McGregor hatches scheme after scheme to get rid of Peter -- a rabbit who proves to be a worthy and wily opponent. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.FXSat. 7 p.m.FXSat. 9 p.m.

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension(2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DISNXDWed. 9 a.m.

Pimp(2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.TMCMon. 2 a.m.TMCThur. 3:30 a.m.

Piranha DD(2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins.SYFYWed. 8:30 a.m.

Pitch Perfect(2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.FREESun. 6:05 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3(2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXMon. 8 p.m.FXTues. 6 p.m.

Pixels(2015) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Acción en vivo/animada. Un mecánico de televisión, un criminal y un teórico de la conspiración, todos ellos amigos del presidente y antiguos jugadores de élite de videojuegos, son reclutados por el presidente para ayudar a salvar al país. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.UNIMASSun. 11 p.m.KFTRMon. 2 a.m.

Platoon(1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs.SHOWMon. 4:30 p.m.SHOWTues. 2:05 a.m.SHOWSat. 7 p.m.

The Pledge(2001) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Robin Wright Penn. A detective about to retire promises a woman that he will catch her daughter’s murderer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXMon. 8:50 p.m.CMAXWed. 9 a.m.

Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel(2016) Voice of Ikue Ohtani. Animated. Ash meets the mythical Pokémon Volcanion when it crashes down from the sky, and a mysterious force binds the two of them together. Volcanion despises humans and tries to get away, but it’s forced to drag Ash along as it continues its rescue mission. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.DISNXDSat. 6 a.m.

Poms(2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWMon. 9:05 a.m.

Pootie Tang(2001) ★ Lance Crouther, Jennifer Coolidge. Although he speaks an indecipherable language, a superhero protects children from a mogul who encourages smoking, drinking and eating fast food. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins.BETTues. 4:30 p.m.

Predator(1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.SUNDSun. 4:15 p.m.

A Predator’s Obsession(2020) Houston Stevenson, Julia Blanchard. A young man named Daniel saves Alison and her younger brother from a vicious shark attack at the beach. Welcomed into their home, Alison soon discovers that her mysterious savior and protector has a dark and disturbing past. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 2 p.m.

Pretty Woman(1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.FREESun. 3:24 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time(2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ENCORETues. 8:32 a.m.

Prisoners(2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.HBOThur. 10:30 p.m.

Private Parts(1997) ★★★ Howard Stern, Robin Quivers. Howard Stern recalls his personal life and the controversial style that made him a radio celebrity. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.SHOWThur. 2:15 a.m.

The Prodigy(2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.EPIXSat. 3:15 a.m.

Produced by George Martin(2011) Jeff Beck, Bernard Cribbins. An intimate portrait of Sir George Martin, Britain’s most celebrated record producer, at home and at work. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.AXSMon. 7 a.m.

The Producers(2005) ★★ Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick. A Broadway producer and his accountant scheme to overfinance a surefire flop and abscond with the money. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins.ENCOREThur. 2:50 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman(2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins.ENCORETues. 10:31 a.m.

Project Almanac(2015) ★★ Jonny Weston, Sofia Black-D’Elia. A high-school science nerd and his friends build a time machine, but their joy is short-lived when they discover the ripple effects of its use. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.FXXFri. 2 p.m.FXXSat. 9:30 a.m.

Proof(2005) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins. A depressed woman copes with the death of her father, a brilliant but mentally ill mathematician. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOFri. 12:20 p.m.

Proud Mary(2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins.FXSun. 9 a.m.FXMon. 1 a.m.

Pulp Fiction(1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins.STARZFri. 12:46 p.m.

The Punisher(2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TMCThur. 11:30 p.m.

Puppy Love(2012) Candace Cameron Bure, Victor Webster. A single mother adopts a dog for her daughter, then meets a ballplayer who claims to be the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLSat. 5 a.m.

Quantum of Solace(2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOSun. 1:45 p.m.HBOFri. 8:10 p.m.

Quentin Durward(1955) ★★ Robert Taylor, Kay Kendall. Sir Walter Scott’s Scottish Guard hero foils Louis XI and wins Countess Isabelle in 15th-century France. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMMon. 3 a.m.

R.I.P.D.(2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SYFYWed. 4:15 p.m.SYFYWed. 11:15 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark(1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins.CMTSat. 1 p.m.CMTSun. 1 a.m.

Rambo(2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWTues. 12:30 p.m.SHOWSat. 10:45 p.m.SHOWSun. 3 a.m.

Ray(2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins.OVAMon. 9 p.m.OVATues. 4 p.m.

Real Steel(2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.SHOWSun. 10 a.m.

Reclaim(2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.CMAXFri. 3:05 p.m.

The Recruit(2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.HBOWed. Noon

Red Eye(2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.HBOSat. 1:10 p.m.

Red Riding Hood(2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.HBOThur. 1:10 p.m.

Red Velvet(2009) Henry Thomas, Kelli Garner. A woman hears a horrific story about a maniacal killer at a birthday party. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.SHOWWed. 3:30 a.m.

Remote Control(1930) ★★ William Haines, Charles King. A radio announcer suspects a cohort sends coded messages over the air to his bank-robber friends. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins.TCMFri. 3 a.m.

Rent(2005) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Taye Diggs. Artists, junkies and misfits in New York’s East Village struggle with poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins.ENCOREWed. 9 p.m.ENCOREThur. 10:45 a.m.

The Replacement Killers(1998) ★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Mira Sorvino. An Asian crime czar pursues a forger and a hired gun who failed to kill a policeman’s boy. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.TMCSat. 4 p.m.

Repo Men(2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCOREFri. 2:30 p.m.

Requiem for a Dream(2000) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto. A middle-aged woman gets an invitation to be on her favorite game show, as her son starts selling cocaine and becomes an addict. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.HBOThur. 3:30 a.m.

Revolutionary Road(2008) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. In 1950s Connecticut, two suburbanites become increasingly dissatisfied with their marriage and society’s expectations of conformity. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.CMAXTues. 4:35 a.m.

The Richest Girl in the World(1934) ★★★ Miriam Hopkins, Joel McCrea. An heiress trades places with her secretary and meets a man who loves her not only for her money. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TCMThur. 10 a.m.

Ride Along 2(2016) ★★ Ice Cube, Kevin Hart. Lawmen James Payton and Ben Barber pursue a violent drug lord in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.FXXWed. 8 p.m.FXXThur. 3 p.m.

Rio(2011) ★★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. A domesticated macaw and his human friend travel to Rio de Janeiro to meet the last surviving female of his kind. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins.HBOSat. 7:24 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes(2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.HBOTues. 3:25 p.m.

A River Runs Through It(1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins.SHOWThur. 4:15 a.m.

The River Wild(1994) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon. Strangers threaten a former river guide, her husband and their son on a white-water rafting trip in the West. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.ENCORESun. 11:53 a.m.ENCORESun. 7:06 p.m.ENCOREMon. 6:39 a.m.

The Road Warrior(1981) ★★★★ Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence. Loner lawman Mad Max fights barbarian bikers for gasoline in the wasteland of the future. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.AMCFri. 9:30 a.m.

Rocketman(2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.EPIXSat. 10 p.m.

Role Models(2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZWed. 10:26 a.m.STARZWed. 5:34 p.m.

Rough Night(2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell. Jess is an engaged politician who reunites with three of her college friends for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. The night of hard partying soon lands them in hot water when a male stripper accidentally dies at their beach house. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.FXFri. 10:30 a.m.

Royal Matchmaker(2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins.HALLMon. 8 p.m.

Rudy(1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXWed. 10:25 a.m.EPIXWed. 12:10 p.m.

The Rundown(2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.CMAXSun. 2:55 p.m.CMAXFri. 1:20 a.m.

The Running Man(1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.ENCOREWed. 11:54 a.m.

Running Scared(2006) ★★ Paul Walker, Cameron Bright. A low-level mobster runs into trouble when the gun he was supposed to discard winds up in the wrong hands after a drug deal and the deaths of some dirty cops. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.CMAXThur. 3:45 a.m.CMAXSat. 7:50 p.m.

Rush Hour 3(2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.MTVFri. 12:30 p.m.MTVFri. 7:30 p.m.

RV(2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins.SHOWTues. 4:15 a.m.

S.W.A.T.(2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.ASun. 8 p.m.AMon. 1:30 a.m.KVEASat. 1 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers(2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SYFYMon. 1:23 p.m.

Safe(2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.IFCSun. Noon

Safe House(2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. Después de apenas escapar del ataque de unos mercenarios, un agente novato y un policía renegado deben unir fuerzas y descubrir quién los quiere muertos. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins.KVEASat. 8:30 p.m.

Safe in Hell(1931) ★★ Dorothy Mackaill, Donald Cook. A wayward New Orleans woman’s sailor boyfriend takes her to an island of fugitive men. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins.TCMThur. 2 p.m.

Sahara(2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SUNDSat. 3 p.m.SUNDSun. 1:30 a.m.

Salinger(2013) ★★ Filmmaker Shane Salerno examines the life of famously reclusive writer J.D. Salinger, author of The Catcher in the Rye. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.HBOWed. 5:35 a.m.

Salt Lake Diversions(1943) Voice of James A. FitzPatrick. Residents enjoy the many diversions in and around Salt Lake City, Utah, including the Alta ski resort and boating on Salt Lake. (NR)TCMSat. 5:18 a.m.

Salvador(1986) ★★★ James Woods, James Belushi. Photojournalist Richard Boyle and his disc-jockey buddy go to circa-1980 El Salvador. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.CMAXTues. 2:30 a.m.

San Andreas(2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.TNTSat. 8 p.m.TNTSat. 10:30 p.m.

The Sandman(2017) Haylie Duff, Tobin Bell. A monster from a little girl’s nightmares comes to life and attacks anyone who would harm her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYTues. 2 a.m.

Savages(2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively. Three California pot growers wage a seemingly unwinnable war against a Mexican drug cartel that wants to take over their business. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins.CMAXWed. 11:40 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan(1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins.SUNDSun. 9 p.m.SUNDMon. 4 p.m.BBCAWed. 8 p.m.BBCAThur. Noon

Saw(2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.SYFYMon. 9 a.m.

Saw V(2008) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As the apparently last disciple of Jigsaw, Hoffman goes on the hunt to protect his secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.SYFYMon. 11:22 a.m.

Scar of Shame(1927) ★★ Lawrence Chenault, Harry Henderson. Silent. A young man’s reluctance to introduce his working-class bride to his bourgeois family leads to tragedy. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMSun. 9 p.m.

The Scheme(2020) The FBI launches an investigation into Christian Dawkins and a criminal enterprise that offers cash payments to NCAA basketball prospects. (NR) 2 hrs.HBOWed. 1 a.m.

Schindler’s List(1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins.ENCOREMon. 9 p.m.ENCOREFri. 8:34 a.m.

Scream(1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCSat. 9 p.m.TMCSun. 1:05 a.m.

Scream 2(1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs.TMCSat. 11 p.m.TMCSun. 3 a.m.

Searching(2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.STARZMon. 7:14 p.m.STARZSat. 7:52 a.m.

Second Act(2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.TMCSat. 2:10 p.m.

Secondhand Hearts(2017) Ben Isaacs, Mallory Corinne. A photographer discovers that the woman he fell in love with while on a trip to Japan is his girlfriend’s older sister. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins.TMCFri. 1:15 p.m.TMCSat. 4:45 a.m.

Semi-Pro(2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson. In 1976 a singer uses the profits from his only hit to buy a basketball team that is in danger of going under when the ABA and the NBA merge. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins.TBSSun. 12:30 p.m.

Semper Fi(2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.SHOWSat. 9 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen(2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HMMFri. 7 p.m.

Seve: The Movie(2014) José Luis Gutiérrez, José Navar. Severiano Ballesteros battles adversity to become one of the greatest professional golfers of all time. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.GOLFThur. 2 p.m.GOLFFri. Noon

7 Days in Entebbe(2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins.TMCTues. 4:30 p.m.TMCFri. 7 a.m.

Seven Pounds(2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.SHOWMon. 2:25 p.m.

The Seven Year Itch(1955) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Tom Ewell. The blonde upstairs gives a man ideas, especially with his wife gone for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMSun. 11 a.m.

17 Again(2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EFri. 9 p.m.ESat. 12:30 p.m.

Sex Tape(2014) ★ Cameron Diaz, Jason Segel. Married for a decade, a couple decide to record themselves in all the positions of The Joy of Sex, then they panic when they discover that their most intimate moments have gone public via the Internet. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.FXThur. 2:30 p.m.FXFri. 7 a.m.

The Shack(2017) ★★ Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer. Three enigmatic strangers take a depressed man on a life-changing journey after a family tragedy makes him question his faith. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.LIFESat. 11 a.m.

Shaft(2019) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher. When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.HBOWed. 9 p.m.

Shaft(2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.VH1Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Sharknado(2013) ★ Tara Reid, Ian Ziering. A monstrous storm devastates Los Angeles, leaving the streets flooded and infested with sharks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYSun. 8 a.m.SYFYSun. 8 p.m.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming(2017) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin and his wife April travel around the world to save their young son who’s trapped inside a sharknado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYSun. 4 p.m.SYFYMon. 2 a.m.

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!(2015) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A monstrous tornado unleashes ravenous sharks from Washington, D.C., all the way down to Orlando, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.SYFYSun. Noon

Sharknado 2: The Second One(2014) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. A freak weather system brings in ravenous sharks to munch on hapless New Yorkers and iconic landmarks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYSun. 10 a.m.SYFYSun. 10 p.m.

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens(2016) ★ Ian Ziering, Tara Reid. Fin, his family and the cosmos have been blissfully sharknado-free in the five years since the most recent attack, but now sharks and tornados are being whipped up in unexpected ways and places. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.SYFYSun. 2 p.m.

Shazam!(2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOThur. 10:55 a.m.

She’s All That(1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.EFri. 5 p.m.ESat. 3 p.m.

She’s Having a Baby(1988) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth McGovern. A restless yuppie copywriter marries his teenage sweetheart, then wonders if it’s a mistake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.ENCORESat. 10:30 a.m.ENCORESat. 11:02 p.m.

Ship Ahoy(1942) ★★ Eleanor Powell, Red Skelton. A hack writer and his sidekick meet a tap dancer duped by Axis spies on a cruise to Puerto Rico. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMWed. 1:15 p.m.

Shooter(2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTSun. 3:15 p.m.

Shrek(2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins.COMSun. 4 p.m.COMSun. 8 p.m.

Shrek Forever After(2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins.COMSun. 6 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado(2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins.ENCOREMon. 8:33 a.m.ENCOREMon. 4:55 p.m.ENCORETues. 4:06 a.m.

Signs(2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXSun. 8:35 a.m.CMAXFri. 11:15 a.m.

Silver Bullet(1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.BBCAMon. 4 a.m.

The Silver Chalice(1954) ★★★ Virginia Mayo, Paul Newman. After the Last Supper, Christians fight Romans over Christ’s cup, for which a Greek sculptor makes a holder. (NR) 2 hrs. 24 mins.TCMSun. 2 a.m.

A Simple Favor(2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins.EPIXSat. 8 p.m.

A Simple Plan(1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins.ENCOREWed. 3:17 p.m.

Sinful Davey(1968) ★★ John Hurt, Pamela Franklin. In the 19th century, a young Scotsman finds his efforts to emulate his highwayman-father’s lifestyle thwarted by love. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMMon. 11 a.m.

Sing(2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXSat. 4:30 p.m.

Single White Female(1992) ★★ Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A software designer shares her Manhattan apartment with a young woman who’s dangerous. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.EPIXSat. 2:10 p.m.

Sinister(2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.IFCMon. 6:15 a.m.

Sisters(2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins.FXWed. 2:30 p.m.FXThur. Noon

Sixteen Candles(1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins.ENCORESat. 3:19 p.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow(2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins.CMAXWed. 6:10 p.m.

Skyfall(2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.SYFYFri. 2 a.m.SYFYFri. Noon

Sleepless in Seattle(1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins.SHOWSun. 12:15 p.m.SHOWMon. 5:40 a.m.

Sleight(2016) ★★ Jacob Latimore, Seychelle Gabriel. After his mother’s death, a young street magician turns to dealing drugs at parties to support his little sister. When she is kidnapped by his supplier, he uses his sleight of hand and keen intelligence to find her. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins.CMAXMon. 5:35 a.m.CMAXWed. 11:05 a.m.

Slow Burn(2005) ★★ Ray Liotta, LL Cool J. A district attorney must sort out conflicting stories when his assistant DA and sometime lover claims that the dead man in her bed tried to rape her, but a witness tells a different tale. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.CMAXWed. 5:35 a.m.

Small Soldiers(1998) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Gregory Smith. A boy and his neighborhood crush become involved in a war when a faulty microchip turns toy soldiers into a tiny but lethal army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.ENCOREWed. 6:34 a.m.

Smarty(1934) ★★ Joan Blondell, Warren William. A strong-willed woman leaves her husband, who slapped her, for the lawyer responsible for their divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins.TCMThur. 12:45 p.m.

Snatch(2000) ★★★ Benicio Del Toro, Dennis Farina. An unlicensed boxing promoter gets involved with a big-time criminal, and a heist goes awry when a valuable jewel is missing. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.ENCOREWed. 4:49 a.m.ENCOREWed. 11:17 p.m.

Sneakers(1992) ★★★ Robert Redford, Dan Aykroyd. An ex-'60s-radical computer hacker and his company are tapped for a shady black-box job. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.OVAFri. NoonOVAFri. 4 p.m.

Species(1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.SHOWTues. 11:30 p.m.

Species II(1998) ★ Michael Madsen, Natasha Henstridge. A half-alien female escapes from a government compound to search for the half-alien male who has been raping and fatally impregnating women. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.SHOWWed. 1:20 a.m.

Spider-Man(2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.STARZMon. 1:50 a.m.STARZFri. 9:52 p.m.STARZSat. 1:17 p.m.

Spider-Man 2(2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.STARZFri. 11:56 p.m.STARZSat. 3:20 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019) ★★★ Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson. Spider-Man teams up with Nick Fury and fellow superhero Mysterio to stop four massive elemental creatures -- each representing Earth, air, water and fire -- from wreaking havoc across Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins.STARZSun. 4:11 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming(2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins.FREESat. 8:10 p.m.

Springsteen & I(2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to the Boss and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.AXSSat. 7 a.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me(1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.BBCAFri. 10 a.m.BBCASat. Noon

Stan & Ollie(2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins.ENCOREWed. 1:37 p.m.

Stand by Me(1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.CMTMon. 2 a.m.

A Star Is Born(2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins.HBOMon. 6:40 p.m.HBOFri. 3 a.m.

Star Trek(2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.AMCWed. 8 p.m.AMCThur. 4 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond(2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins.SYFYThur. 11:30 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock(1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins.EPIXWed. 2 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture(1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins.EPIXWed. 8 p.m.

Starship Troopers(1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins.EPIXMon. 1:50 a.m.EPIXThur. 12:50 p.m.

State of Play(2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins.ENCOREMon. 12:27 p.m.

Stay Alive(2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins.CMAXWed. 12:35 p.m.

Steel Magnolias(1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins.KCOPSat. 1 p.m.

The Stepfather(2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.STARZTues. 9 p.m.STARZWed. 6:54 a.m.STARZWed. 1:45 p.m.

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story(2020) Niecy Nash, Silvana Estifanos. At the age of 18, Alexis discovers she was abducted as a baby and the mother she thought was hers is really her kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 4 p.m.

Stone(2010) ★★ Robert De Niro, Edward Norton. An inmate uses whatever means necessary to convince a parole officer to grant his release. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.TMCSat. 5:30 p.m.

Strange Love of Molly Louvain(1932) ★ Ann Dvorak, Lee Tracy. A reporter tails a hotel bellboy and his girlfriend who are wanted for a policeman’s shooting. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins.TCMThur. 3:30 p.m.

Stranger Than Fiction(2006) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Maggie Gyllenhaal. A mentally unstable IRS auditor hears an author’s voice in his head and discovers that he is the ill-fated protagonist of her latest work. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins.SHOWMon. 12:30 p.m.SHOWFri. 12:15 p.m.SHOWSat. 5 a.m.

Striking Distance(1993) ★★ Bruce Willis, Sarah Jessica Parker. An alienated Pittsburgh police officer and his new partner on the River Rescue Squad hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWThur. 10 a.m.

Stripes(1981) ★★ Bill Murray, Harold Ramis. A lazy New York cabby quits his job and convinces his bored buddy they should join the Army. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.AMCMon. 4:30 p.m.AMCTues. Noon

Suburbicon(2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins.FXXWed. 3:30 p.m.FXXThur. 10:30 a.m.

Sucedió en Jalisco(1970) Rodolfo de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz Jr. Una familia decide radicar en la Ciudad de México, y se juntan con un grupo que se hace llamar Los Cristeros. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins.KWHYSat. 8 p.m.

Suicide Kings(1997) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Denis Leary. Four wealthy young men take a New York crime boss hostage, planning to trade him for one’s kidnapped sister. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins.CMAXMon. 8:45 a.m.

Suicide Squad(2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins.TBSFri. 7 p.m.TBSSat. 3 p.m.

Summer Love(2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant. After going back to school, a widowed suburban mom struggles to adjust when an internship lands her in the fast-paced world of millionaire app designers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 2 p.m.

Summer Villa(2016) Victor Webster, Hilarie Burton. A novelist suffering from writer’s block and a chef recovering from a bad review share a French villa for the summer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLThur. 4 p.m.

Super 8(2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins.EPIXSun. 11 p.m.EPIXMon. 10:35 a.m.

Superbad(2007) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Michael Cera. Separation anxiety poses a problem for two co-dependent high-school seniors who hope to score booze and babes at a party. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins.SHOWFri. 12:30 p.m.

SuperGrid(2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCThur. 4:55 p.m.TMCFri. 5:30 a.m.

Suspect Zero(2004) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Ben Kingsley. With help from his former partner, an FBI agent searches for a man who is hunting and murdering serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXFri. 4:45 p.m.

The Switch(2010) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman. A woman inseminates herself without knowing that her best friend substituted her preferred sperm sample for his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.SHOWSat. 8:45 a.m.

Sword of Trust(2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins.SHOWFri. 8:30 p.m.

Taken(2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.IFCTues. 3:45 p.m.IFCWed. 12:45 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley(1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins.OVAWed. 7 p.m.OVAThur. 4 p.m.

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans(2019) Voice of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins.TOONFri. 5:15 p.m.TOONSat. NoonTOONSat. 6 p.m.

Temple Grandin(2010) ★★★ Claire Danes, Catherine O’Hara. The scientist becomes an advocate for autistics and the humane treatment of livestock. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins.HBOTues. 11 a.m.

The Ten Commandments(2006) Dougray Scott, Linus Roache. Una princesa egipcia salva al pequeño huérfano Moisés, a quien educan para ser príncipe. Siendo adulto descubre que su origen es hebreo, y su gente vive esclavizada. Huye al desierto, donde Dios le habla y le ordena liberar su pueblo. (NR) 2 hrs.UNIMASSat. 4 p.m.UNIMASSat. 6 p.m.KFTRSat. 7 p.m.KFTRSat. 9 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day(1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins.SUNDSun. 11:15 a.m.

Terms of Endearment(1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins.KCOPSat. 3:30 p.m.

Thank You for Coming(2017) After taking 12 DNA tests, searching five ancestry databases, finding one possible half-sister and 900 sixth-cousins, filmmaker Sara Lamm might be able to find her biological father, a sperm donor. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins.KPBSTues. 11 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking(2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.CMAXTues. 2:45 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service(2017) ★★★ Miles Teller, Haley Bennett. U.S. soldiers Adam Schumann, Tausolo Aeiti, Will Waller and Michael Emory return home from the war in Iraq. With memories of the battlefield still lingering, the men soon begin their long journey to physical and emotional rehabilitation. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins.FXXWed. 5:30 p.m.FXXThur. 12:30 p.m.FXXSat. 1:30 p.m.

That Awkward Moment(2014) ★ Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.ESat. 1:30 a.m.ESat. 8:30 a.m.

Them!(1954) ★★★ James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn. Bug experts, a state trooper and an FBI agent track giant mutant ants from New Mexico to Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMTues. 10:15 a.m.

They Remain(2017) Rebecca Henderson, William Jackson Harper. Scientists Keith and Jessica investigate a horrific incident that occurred at a cult’s remote encampment. Soon, the discovery of a mysterious artifact leads Keith to experience paranoia and strange visions as he slowly loses his grip on reality. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins.TMCMon. 2:35 p.m.

The Thing From Another World(1951) ★★★ Margaret Sheridan, Kenneth Tobey. Arctic soldiers and scientists find an alien aircraft containing a frozen creature that wakes and feeds on human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins.TCMTues. 5:45 a.m.

The Thing(2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins.CMAXWed. 8 p.m.

Thinner(1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins.BBCAMon. 2 a.m.

This Christmas(2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.BETFri. 7 p.m.

This Is Home: A Refugee Story(2018) Four Syrian families struggle to find their way in America. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins.EPIXMon. 5:50 a.m.

Thor(2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSun. 2:30 p.m.

A Thousand Words(2012) ★ Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington. A fast-talking literary agent must learn how to live without speech upon discovering that he has only a thousand words left to say before he dies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.HBOSun. 5:45 a.m.

The Thrill of It All(1963) ★★★ Doris Day, James Garner. A doctor’s wife disrupts their life with her new job as star of a soap tycoon’s TV commercials. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins.TCMSun. 7 p.m.

Thunderball(1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins.EPIXFri. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 8:30 a.m.

Till the End of Time(1946) ★★ Dorothy McGuire, Guy Madison. Three servicemen return from World War II: one loves a war widow; another one drinks in pain. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins.TCMTues. 12:30 p.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas(2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins.HMMFri. 3 p.m.

Time Freak(2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.EPIXTues. 7 a.m.

Timeline(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.TMCWed. 3 p.m.

Titanic(1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins.VH1Fri. 1:40 p.m.VH1Fri. 10 p.m.

Tommy Boy(1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.COMSun. 10 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies(1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins.EPIXFri. 9:05 a.m.

Top Gun(1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins.AMCThur. 7 p.m.AMCFri. 4:30 p.m.

Total Recall(1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.OVAWed. 10 p.m.OVAThur. 7 p.m.SHOWFri. 2:15 p.m.SHOWFri. 10 p.m.

Traffic(2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins.CMAXThur. 10 p.m.

Training Day(2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs.IFCTues. 8 p.m.IFCWed. 1:45 p.m.

Traitor(2008) ★★★ Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce. Conflicting evidence leads a federal agent to question the motives behind a former Special Ops soldier’s apparent ties to terrorist groups. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.SHOWTues. 9 p.m.SHOWSat. 4 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon(2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins.EPIXWed. 10:15 p.m.EPIXThur. 10:10 a.m.

Transporter 2(2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins.IFCTues. 10:45 p.m.IFCWed. 11:45 a.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre(1948) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston. Three unlucky Americans seek gold in Mexico, agreeing beforehand to split it equally. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins.TCMSat. 12:45 p.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell(2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.SYFYWed. 6:30 a.m.

Trial by Fire(2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins.EPIXTues. 2:50 a.m.

Triple Trouble(1950) ★ Bowery Boys, Pat Collins. Slip and the gang take the rap for a robbery they did not commit. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins.TCMSat. 7:07 a.m.

Trolls(2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins.FXWed. 7 p.m.FXWed. 9 p.m.

Tron: Legacy(2010) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund. A strange signal leads the son of a long-missing video-game designer to the visually stunning cyberworld in which his father has been trapped for 20 years. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins.STARZMon. 9:56 a.m.STARZTues. 6:03 a.m.

Tropic Thunder(2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins.IFCThur. 2 p.m.

Tucked(2018) Derren Nesbitt, Jordan Stephens. A veteran drag queen with a terminal illness begins a new friendship with a younger man and cleans up unfinished business with his estranged daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins.TMCTues. 1:30 p.m.TMCThur. 2 p.m.

Tunes of Glory(1960) ★★★ Alec Guinness, John Mills. An aristocrat replaces a bootstrap colonel as commander of a Scottish regiment after World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMMon. 5 a.m.

Turistas(2006) ★★ Josh Duhamel, Melissa George. Travelers stumble onto a terrifying secret after becoming stranded in the Brazilian jungle. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins.CMAXSun. 1:22 p.m.

21 Jump Street(2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins.STARZFri. 8 p.m.STARZSat. 9:36 a.m.STARZSat. 10:52 p.m.

22 Jump Street(2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins.FXXSun. 11 p.m.FXXMon. 3:30 p.m.

Twilight(2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 8 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1(2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 4:30 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 9 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 7 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse(2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.PARMOUNTSat. 1:15 a.m.PARMOUNTSat. 1:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon(2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins.PARMOUNTFri. 10:30 p.m.PARMOUNTSat. 10:45 a.m.

Twist of Faith(2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESat. 10:33 p.m.LIFESun. 2:34 a.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious(2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.SYFYFri. 8 p.m.SYFYSat. 5:30 p.m.

2 Guns(2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.TNTSun. 5:45 p.m.TNTMon. 3 p.m.

Two Tickets to Broadway(1951) ★★ Tony Martin, Janet Leigh. An unknown singer gets his girlfriend’s quartet on bandleader Bob Crosby’s live television show. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins.TCMSat. 3 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family(2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins.EPIXMon. 2:40 p.m.LIFETues. 8 p.m.LIFEWed. 12:01 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys(2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.TMCSun. 2 p.m.TMCFri. 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?(2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins.BETSun. 8 p.m.

Uncle Buck(1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins.ENCORESat. 8:48 a.m.

Under Siege(1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.AMCThur. 9:30 p.m.AMCFri. 2 p.m.

Underground(1941) ★★★ Jeffrey Lynn, Philip Dorn. Anti-Nazi radio broadcasts in Germany pit brother against brother, and lover against lover. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMFri. 8:45 a.m.

Unfaithful(2002) ★★★ Richard Gere, Diane Lane. A man becomes increasingly distraught after he discovers his wife is having an affair with a Frenchman. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins.CMAXSun. 10:25 a.m.CMAXSat. 2:50 a.m.

Unknown(2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.HBOSun. 6:50 a.m.HBOWed. 2 p.m.

Unlocked(2017) Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom. Called back into action by her mentor, CIA agent Alice Racine learns that uncovered classified information has been compromised. She must now turn to former soldier Jack Alcott to help her prevent a lethal biological attack on London. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCSun. 8:30 a.m.TMCTues. 9:35 p.m.

The Unsuspected(1947) ★★ Claude Rains, Joan Caulfield. The narrator of a murder-mystery radio show is a killer, but his niece would never know it. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins.TCMFri. 2:15 p.m.

The Untouchables(1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.ENCORETues. 5:08 p.m.

Up in Smoke(1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins.IFCSun. 5:30 p.m.IFCMon. Noon

Up in the Air(2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins.EPIXTues. 8 p.m.EPIXSat. 6:40 a.m.

Valkyrie(2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs.HBOTues. 7 a.m.

Van Helsing(2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins.HBOMon. 3:40 a.m.

Vanilla Sky(2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins.ENCORETues. 2:50 p.m.

The Vatican Tapes(2015) ★★ Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Peña. The fate of the world hangs in the balance when a cleric battles an ancient satanic force for a young woman’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.EPIXMon. 7:20 a.m.

Vault(2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.EPIXWed. 3:55 a.m.

Very, Very Valentine(2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 6 a.m.

A View to a Kill(1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins.BBCAFri. 1 p.m.EPIXFri. 1:20 p.m.

The Vow(2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.STARZMon. 12:02 p.m.STARZWed. 8:39 a.m.STARZWed. 12:46 p.m.STARZWed. 7:16 p.m.

Waiting for Superman(2010) ★★★ Filmmaker Davis Guggenheim examines the breakdown of U.S. school systems and what can be done to fix them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins.EPIXWed. 6:50 a.m.

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story(2007) ★★ John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer. Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox rises to music stardom, falls victim to drug abuse, and finds the love of a good woman. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins.TMCMon. 6:20 p.m.

Walking Tall(2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins.TNTSun. 11 a.m.TNTMon. 1:30 a.m.

War Dogs(2016) ★★ Jonah Hill, Miles Teller. Two international arms dealers find themselves in over their heads after landing a $300 million contract to supply weapons to the Afghan military. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOFri. 1:05 a.m.

War of the Worlds(2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOSun. 11:50 a.m.HBOFri. 2:05 p.m.

The Watch(2012) ★ Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn. Four members of a neighborhood watch group discover that their town has become overrun with aliens posing as ordinary suburbanites. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins.IFCSun. 9:15 a.m.

Watchmen(2009) ★★ Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman. After his former colleague is murdered, a masked vigilante uncovers a plot to discredit and destroy the world’s superheroes. (R) 2 hrs. 43 mins.IFCTues. 9:15 a.m.IFCWed. 6 a.m.

Waterworld(1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins.STARZMon. 7:37 a.m.STARZMon. 4:55 p.m.STARZTues. 3:45 a.m.

We Die Young(2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXThur. 3:50 a.m.

Wedding Crashers(2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins.COMSat. 8:30 p.m.

The Wedding Planner(2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.EWed. 6:30 p.m.EWed. 8:45 p.m.

The Wedding Singer(1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins.COMSat. 4:30 p.m.

A Wee Bit of Scotland(1949) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. James A. Fitzpatrick visits some of the famous locales in Scotland, from inverness to Loch Ness. (NR) 10 mins.TCMMon. 8:45 a.m.

Weightless(2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins.EPIXMon. 8:55 a.m.

Weird Science(1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins.ENCORESat. 12:18 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins(2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.BETFri. 9:30 p.m.BETSat. 5:05 p.m.

West Side Story(1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins.ENCOREThur. 2:50 a.m.

What Every Woman Knows(1934) ★★ Helen Hayes, Brian Aherne. A Scottish barrister’s humble wife edits him to eloquence in Parliament. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins.TCMMon. 7 a.m.

What’s Up, Doc?(1972) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Ryan O’Neal. A music professor visits San Francisco with his fiancee and meets a kooky woman. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins.TCMSat. 5 p.m.

When in Rome(2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins.SHOWFri. 8 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks(2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.BETSun. 5 p.m.

When We Were Kings(1996) ★★★★ Muhammad Ali, George Foreman. The Oscar-winning chronicle of the 1974 championship bout between boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali. (PG) 1 hr. 24 mins.CMAXThur. 5:50 a.m.

Where the Heart Is(2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs.AUDSun. 5 p.m.AUDSun. 8:30 p.m.AUDMon. NoonAUDTues. 5 p.m.AUDTues. 8:30 p.m.AUDWed. NoonAUDSat. 5 p.m.AUDSat. 9 p.m.AUDSun. 1 a.m.

Where the Wild Things Are(2009) ★★★ Catherine Keener, Max Records. Sent to bed without supper, a mischievous boy enters a land that grows out of his imagination and becomes king of the fantastic creatures who live there. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins.NICKThur. 8 p.m.

Where’s My Roy Cohn?(2019) Roger Stone. Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.STARZMon. 9 p.m.STARZTues. 12:10 p.m.

While You Were Sleeping(1995) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman. A lonely Chicago subway clerk falls for the brother of a comatose man she adored from afar. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins.SHOWSat. 7 a.m.

Whip It(2009) ★★★ Ellen Page, Marcia Gay Harden. Stifled in her mother’s world of beauty pageants and conformity, a rebellious teen finds purpose and liberation in the ranks of a Texas roller-derby team. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins.AUDMon. 5 p.m.AUDMon. 9 p.m.AUDTues. 1 a.m.

White Boy Rick(2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins.STARZFri. 7:25 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump(1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins.VH1Sun. 1 a.m.

White Oleander(2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins.CMAXWed. 7:10 a.m.CMAXThur. 1:55 a.m.

Widows(2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins.CMAXMon. 5:50 p.m.CMAXSun. 12:55 p.m.

Wild Hogs(2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins.CMAXSun. 6:16 p.m.

Wild Wild West(1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins.TBSSat. 1 a.m.

Wildlife(2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.SHOWThur. 8:15 a.m.

A Winter Princess(2019) Natalie Hall. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.HALLMon. 4 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz(1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins.TCMFri. 5 p.m.TCMSat. 3 p.m.

The Wolverine(2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins.TNTSun. 11 p.m.

Wonder(2017) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins.EPIXSun. 12:05 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough(1999) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins.EPIXFri. 5:50 p.m.

The World, the Flesh and the Devil(1959) ★★ Harry Belafonte, Inger Stevens. A man, a woman and a bigot roam the city of New York, deserted after a nuclear war. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins.TCMWed. 9 p.m.

The Wrong Stepmother(2019) Cindy Busby, Vivica A. Fox. A woman becomes suspicious of her widowed father’s new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.LIFESun. 10 a.m.

The X-Files(1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs.STARZMon. 2:50 p.m.

X-Men(2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins.HBOThur. 5:15 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine(2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Explores Wolverine’s violent past, the death of his lover and his complex relationship with Victor Creed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins.ENCORESun. 8:10 a.m.ENCORESun. 5:17 p.m.ENCORETues. 2:16 a.m.ENCORETues. 7:10 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse(2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins.FXSun. 5 p.m.FXMon. 2 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix(2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins.HBOSat. 6 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past(2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. Los X-Men unen fuerzas con sus versiones más jóvenes con el fin de cambiar el pasado y salvar su futuro y el de la humanidad. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins.KVEASat. 3:30 p.m.FXSun. 11 a.m.FXMon. 7 a.m.

XXX(2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins.ENCOREFri. 6:28 a.m.ENCOREFri. 10:39 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage(2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins.SYFYWed. 9 p.m.SYFYThur. 7 p.m.

XXX: State of the Union(2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Willem Dafoe. In Washington, D.C., the new XXX agent must eliminate a threat to the president from within the U.S. government. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins.OVAFri. 7 p.m.OVASat. 5 p.m.

Year of the Dog(2007) ★★★ Molly Shannon, Laura Dern. After her beloved beagle dies, an office worker unsuccessfully searches for ways to fill the void in her life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins.TMCTues. 10:25 a.m.

Yesterday(2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins.HBOSun. 9:50 a.m.

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan(2008) ★★ Adam Sandler, John Turturro. A much-feared Israeli commando fakes his own death and moves to New York, where he fulfills his dream of becoming a successful hairstylist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins.COMSat. 11 p.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy(2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 2 hrs.HALLSun. 6 p.m.HALLWed. 8 p.m.HALLSat. 7 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail(1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins.POPFri. 11 p.m.POPSat. 3 p.m.

Young Guns(1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins.SUNDTues. 10 a.m.

Young Guns II(1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins.SUNDTues. 12:30 p.m.

Young Widow(1946) ★ Jane Russell, Louis Hayward. A man falls for a journalist whose husband died while serving in World War II. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins.TCMMon. 10:30 p.m.

Z for Zachariah(2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins.CMAXWed. 12:50 p.m.

Zombieland: Double Tap(2019) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock must rely on their wits and weapons more than ever as they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster and seemingly indestructible zombies. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins.STARZSun. 8:47 a.m.STARZThur. 3:25 a.m.STARZThur. 12:28 p.m.STARZThur. 7:18 p.m.

Zombies 2(2020) Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim. A budding romance is threatened by the arrival of werewolves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins.DISNThur. 8 p.m.

Zoolander(2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins.IFCSun. 11:30 a.m.