What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday talk: ‘Clark Sisters’ and ‘SNL’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode visits Scopa Italian Roots, which offers carryout and delivery. Then Jessica makes Brown Butter Ravioli and later prepares Coconut Nests for Easter. Also, a trip to Cassell’s Hamburgers. 8 p.m. CW
The Zoo In the new episode “Tiger’s Day at the Dentist,” power tools are needed for an Amur tiger’s root canal. Also, hopes are up for a successful breeding season for the giraffes. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Saved by the Barn A family man leaves a high-paying tech job in Texas to move to Michigan and take over his family’s 140-year-old farm in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Line of Duty While Arnott and Fleming (Martin Compston, Vicky McClure) close in on Gates (Lennie James), he is plunged into a more dangerous situation in this new episode of the imported thriller. Adrian Dunbar also stars. 10 p.m. AMC
Saturday Night Live: Home Edition This new episode of the late-night series will be produced remotely as the cast and crew practice social distancing. “Weekend Update” with Michael Che and Colin Jost will be featured. 11:29 NBC
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Facts and Fears: A CNN Global Town Hall 7 p.m. CNN
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America Cooking with Ivy Odom; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé COVID-19 testing: Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine). 8 p.m. KLCS
Frank Buckley Interviews The social isolation and COVID-19: Col. Terry Virts and psychiatrist Stacy Kaiser. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY
CBS News Sunday Morning COVID-19; Madeleine Albright; Nathan Lane; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus: Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Coronavirus: Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Coronavirus: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 economy: Former CDC director Thomas Frieden; Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Paul Romer, New York University. COVID-19: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. China and COVID-19: Margaret Harris, WHO. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.CNN
Face the Nation Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Dr. Christopher Murray, University of Washington. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Jon Meacham; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Panel: Ari Fleischer; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering a global pandemic: Dean Baquet, the New York Times. Proposals for government support for local journalism: Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Conditions at hospitals: Dr. Ashley Bray, Elmhurst Hospital Center. Conservative media’s influence on President Trump’s coronavirus messaging: Elaina Plott, the New York Times. The White House coronavirus press briefings: Jim Bittermann. How the pandemic is changing social media: Author Sarah Frier (“No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
60 Minutes The short supply of protective gear that nurses and doctors need to prevent their own infection. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
It: Chapter Two Director Andy Muschietti’s 2019 follow-up to his blockbuster 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling horror novel stars Bill Skarsgard as the homicidal Pennywise the Clown. The story takes place in 2016, 27 years after the events of the first film. Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan star. 8 p.m. HBO
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are among the executive producers on this new authorized musical biography that chronicles the story of the Clark Sisters, who became the bestselling female gospel group in history thanks to their pioneering mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis). Under her mentorship, the five sisters (Christina Bell, Kierra Sheard, Shelea Frazier, Raven Goodwin and Angela Birchett) overcame humble Detroit beginnings to bring gospel music into the mainstream. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Fashionably Yours A woman (Kat Graham) who has spent the last three years organizing fashion collections at a top Seattle-based magazine is passed over for a promotion and decides it’s a sign that she should just give up and move back home. As she prepares to relocate, the owner of the moving company (Kendrick Sampson) she hired makes it his mission to help her rediscover the wonders of their Pacific Northwest city. Sheryl Lee Ralph also stars in this new romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Semper Fi Director Henry Alex Rubin’s 2019 crime drama chronicles the relationships of a tightknit band of childhood friends from upstate Bridgewater, N.Y. One of them (Jai Courtney) is an honest cop and a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half-brother (Nat Wolff) is thrown in jail for accidentally killing a man, he and his friends hatch a plan to break him out of prison, no matter what the cost. Finn Wittrock, Beau Knapp and Arturo Castro also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 8 a.m. TBS
Thunderball (1965) 8:30 a.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 9 a.m. USA
21 Jump Street (2012) 9:36 a.m. and 10:52 p.m. Starz
Bridge to Terabithia (2007) 9:57 a.m. HBO
Ferdinand (2017) 10 a.m. FX
How to Train Your Dragon (2010) 10 a.m. TBS
Meet the Parents (2000) 10 a.m. TRU
Holes (2003) 10:10 a.m. Freeform
Grindhouse Presents: Planet Terror (2007) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Blood Father (2016) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Weird Science (1985) 12:18 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 12:20 p.m. USA
The Cooler (2003) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Looper (2012) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Bolt (2008) 12:50 p.m. Freeform
Margot at the Wedding (2007) 1 p.m. KDOC
Steel Magnolias (1989) 1 p.m. KCOP
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 1 p.m. CMT
Red Eye (2005) 1:10 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man (2002) 1:17 p.m. Starz
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Hairspray (2007) 2 p.m. E!
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 2:45 p.m. HBO
The Wizard of Oz (1939) 3 p.m. TCM
Mission: Impossible II (2000) 3:15 p.m. IFC
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:20 p.m. Starz
Terms of Endearment (1983) 3:30 p.m. KCOP
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:55 p.m. USA
Fail-Safe (1964) 4 p.m. KCET
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 4 p.m. CMT
Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 4 p.m. FXX
Traitor (2008) 4 p.m. Showtime
The Wedding Singer (1998) 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Sing (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX
The Breakfast Club (1985) 4:54 p.m. Encore
The Natural (1984) 5 p.m. MLB
What’s Up, Doc? (1972) 5 p.m. TCM
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 5:30 and 11:20 p.m. AMC
The Incredibles (2004) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
The China Syndrome (1979) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 6:15 p.m. IFC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:33 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:45 p.m. USA
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 7 p.m. CMT
Lone Survivor (2013) 7 and 9:30 p.m. FXX
Black Hawk Down (2001) 7 p.m. Ovation
Platoon (1986) 7 p.m. Showtime
Paper Moon (1973) 7 p.m. TCM
Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. BET
A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
It: Chapter Two (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2019) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8:10 p.m. Freeform
Wedding Crashers (2005) 8:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Fashionably Yours (2020) 9 p.m. Hallmark
American Sniper (2014) 9 p.m. IFC
Semper Fi (2019) 9 p.m. Showtime
Scream (1996) 9 p.m. TMC
The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
Déjà Vu (2006) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax
Rocketman (2019) 10 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10 p.m. USA
Grand Prix (1966) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Scream 2 (1997) 11 p.m. TMC
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 11:20 p.m. Freeform