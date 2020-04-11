Sunday Talk Shows and Coronavirus Coverage: April 12

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

Inside Politics Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Coronavirus response; the economy; 2020 presidential elections: Dr. Ashish Jha, Harvard Global Health Institute; Emergency Physician Megan Ranney; David Axelrod; Alexis Glick; Josh Dawsey, the Washington Post; Tamara Keith, NPR. (N) 5 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The latest in the ongoing battle against COVID-19; trips to US national parks; Ted Koppel explores the role of leadership during a crisis; former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright; Nathan Lane; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus: Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Coronavirus: Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Coronavirus: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 economy: Former CDC director Thomas Frieden; Jennifer Nuzzo, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Paul Romer, New York University. COVID-19: Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown. China and COVID-19: Margaret Harris, WHO. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Face the Nation Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. Neel Kashkari, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Dr. Christopher Murray, University of Washington. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn. Dr. David Nabarro, WHO. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan. Dr. Vin Gupta. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; Jon Meacham; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week COVID-19: FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Coronavirus: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert. Panel: Rebecca Jarvis; Cecilia Vega(N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. Panel: Ari Fleischer; Gillian Turner; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering a global pandemic: Dean Baquet, the New York Times. Proposals for government support for local journalism: Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Conditions at hospitals: Dr. Ashley Bray, Elmhurst Hospital Center; Nicholas Kristof, the New York Times. Conservative media’s influence on President Trump’s coronavirus messaging: Elaina Plott, the New York Times. The White House coronavirus press briefings: Jim Bittermann. How the pandemic is changing social media: Author Sarah Frier (“No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

60 Minutes The short supply of protective gear that nurses and doctors need to prevent their own infection. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

CORONAVIRUS TV PROGRAMMING

Despierta América: Especial coronavirus, todo lo que debes saber (N) 9 a.m. KMEX

On Assignment With Richard Engel The first in a series of specials on the COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 6, and 9 p.m. MSNBC

Special Report In “Coronavirus - Into the Red Zone” Stuart Ramsay takes a comprehensive and compelling look at the devastating impact of coronavirus on the people Bergamo, Italy. 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC