What’s on TV: Sunday Talk Shows, April 19: Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence, center, with President Donald Trump Dr. Deborah Birx.
Vice President Mike Pence, center, will be a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and on “Fox News Sunday. Pictured with President Donald Trump and Dr. Deborah Birx.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Ed StocklyTelevision Listings Assistant Editor  
April 18, 2020
Inside Politics Coronavirus response: Gov. Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.). Coronavirus response; 2020 elections: Dr. Ashish Jha, Harvard Global Health Institute; Dr. Megan Ranney, Lifespan/Brown University; Douglas Brinkley; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Kaitlan Collins. Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston). Panel: Jen Psaki; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times. 5 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Using smartphones to track the spread of COVID-19; food banks. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus; the economy: Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The Coronavirus response: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Coronavirus response: Ralph Northam (D-Va.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS China’s role in the spread of COVID-19: Kishore Mahbubani, Asia Research Institute; Nadia Schadlow. How Austria plans to emerge from quarantine after early restrictions: Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria. Leadership in an era of pandemic: Former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro. Steve Bannon. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Sen. John Barasso (R-Wyo.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.). King Abdullah II of Jordan. Suzanne Clark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Vice President Mike Pence. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Panel: Peter Alexander; Jeh Johnson; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19 repsonse: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). COVID-19 repsonse: White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. COVID-19 repsonse: Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.). COVID-19: Austan Goolsbee, University of Chicago; Tom Bossert; Danielle Allen, Harvard. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Vice President Mike Pence. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen Founder. Panel: Karl Rove; Marie Harf; Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The pandemic, journalism, and the importance of questioning people in power: Piers Morgan. Fox News hosts promoting protests and leading the charge to “re-open” America: Juliette Kayyem; Philip Bump, the Washington Post. White House reporters: Kaitlan Collins; Francesca Chambers, McClatchy. YouTube and the pandemic: Susan Wojcicki, YouTube. Instagram and the pandemic: Adam Mosseri, Instagram. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Mo Elleithee; Leslie Marshall; Buck Sexton. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Dealing with the bodies from COVID-19 deaths in New York; chef José Andrés. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

