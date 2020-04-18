What’s on TV: Sunday Talk Shows, April 19: Coronavirus

Inside Politics Coronavirus response: Gov. Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.). Coronavirus response; 2020 elections: Dr. Ashish Jha, Harvard Global Health Institute; Dr. Megan Ranney, Lifespan/Brown University; Douglas Brinkley; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Kaitlan Collins. Mayor Sylvester Turner (D-Houston). Panel: Jen Psaki; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times. 5 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Using smartphones to track the spread of COVID-19; food banks. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus; the economy: Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. The Coronavirus response: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Coronavirus response: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Coronavirus response: Ralph Northam (D-Va.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS China’s role in the spread of COVID-19: Kishore Mahbubani, Asia Research Institute; Nadia Schadlow. How Austria plans to emerge from quarantine after early restrictions: Sebastian Kurz, Chancellor of Austria. Leadership in an era of pandemic: Former Sec. of State Madeleine Albright. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro. Steve Bannon. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.). Sen. John Barasso (R-Wyo.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.). King Abdullah II of Jordan. Suzanne Clark, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Vice President Mike Pence. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Panel: Peter Alexander; Jeh Johnson; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19 repsonse: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). COVID-19 repsonse: White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. COVID-19 repsonse: Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.). COVID-19: Austan Goolsbee, University of Chicago; Tom Bossert; Danielle Allen, Harvard. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Vice President Mike Pence. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen Founder. Panel: Karl Rove; Marie Harf; Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The pandemic, journalism, and the importance of questioning people in power: Piers Morgan. Fox News hosts promoting protests and leading the charge to “re-open” America: Juliette Kayyem; Philip Bump, the Washington Post. White House reporters: Kaitlan Collins; Francesca Chambers, McClatchy. YouTube and the pandemic: Susan Wojcicki, YouTube. Instagram and the pandemic: Adam Mosseri, Instagram. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Mo Elleithee; Leslie Marshall; Buck Sexton. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Dealing with the bodies from COVID-19 deaths in New York; chef José Andrés. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS