Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman call a truce in their fake feud to fight coronavirus

Avengers, who?

Wolverine and Deadpool are teaming up to make the world a better place amid the coronavirus crisis, ending a years-long fake feud between actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

As part of the #AllInChallenge, the pair of famous adversaries took to Instagram Monday to announce that they would be temporarily burying the social media hatchet to support Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and WC Kitchen’s efforts to help communities experiencing food insecurity during the pandemic.

“The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies for as long as there have been Jackmans and Reynoldses-ses,” Reynolds said in a promo video presenting a photo-shopped black-and-white image of the duo’s superhero counterparts with old-timey clothes and weapons.

“For generations, it’s been a point of family honor to oppose each other,” Jackman added.

But now Reynolds, who owns Aviation Gin, and Jackman, who owns Laughing Man Coffee, are uniting to “sell a different type of drink.” For an online donation of $10 to $100, fans can enter a sweepstakes to recruit the Marvel stars “to fly to your house and help you and your kids set up a lemonade stand.”

“For one day, and one day only, we’ve agreed to agree to not disagree,” Reynolds said. “And only a pandemic could make that happen.”

Though the donations will immediately go toward the charities, the prize delivery will likely be delayed until “a later date when it is safe” for the actors to make their visit.

Reynolds and Jackman’s ongoing pretend rivalry dates all the way back to 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which features a fight sequence between their two characters.

Since then, they’ve moved the fight to Twitter and Instagram, engaging in a number of silly pranks, parodies and stunts at each other’s expense. The performers previously called a truce in 2019 for a cross-promotion between their dueling beverage brands — and now again for COVID-19 relief.

You can enter Jackman and Reynolds’ lemonade-stand sweepstakes on the #AllInChallenge website.