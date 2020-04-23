What’s on TV Friday: International Jazz Day; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver Mac (Lucas Till) is locked up in a fake prison cell to gain an operative’s (guest star James Callis) trust and get intel on their next move. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Shahs of Sunset (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Bravo

RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC When a college student is found murdered in a residential neighborhood, police are stunned to learn that one of their own might be involved. 9 p.m. NBC

Somewhere South At an annual celebration of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, host Vivian Howard tries a collard sandwich. Later, in Georgia, she meets refugee farmers who grow greens that remind them of home. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives With more Americans relying on restaurant takeout and delivery, Guy is hosting a virtual Triple-D family reunion from his kitchen. (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods After two young models are found dead from overdoses, Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) must track down a drug dealer in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Friday Night In with The Morgans Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan have a video chat with former “The Walking Dead” stars Sarah Wayne Callies and Michael Cudlitz in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC



SPECIALS

Smart Home 2020 This new special features a Pittsburgh house built with a blend of industrial and Craftsman design. 7 p.m. HGTV

International Jazz Day From Australia From the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne, more than two dozen world-renowned musical artists unite for this global concert to celebrate jazz. Performers include Jazz Day co-chair Herbie Hancock; trumpeter James Morrison and didgeridoo master William Barton; vocalist Kurt Elling; saxophonists Ben Webster, Wayne Shorter and Tineke Postma; drummer Antonio Sanchez and bassist Ben Williams. 10 p.m. KOCE



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7 a.m. and 3:30, 8 and 9 p.m. CSPAN

Coronavirus Pandemic (N) 10 and 11 a.m. CNN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and 6 p.m. CSPAN

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Hugh Jackman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mark Consuelos; Skylar Astin; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ellen Pompeo; Dr. Jake Deutsch; Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Adam Rodriguez; Christina Anstead. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Dennis Quaid; Jacques Torres; Holly Robinson Peete. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker Boss. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Adam Devine; Amy Brenneman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil How to handle the coronavirus quarantine while managing one’s marriage, family and sobriety. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Sleep apnea treatment without CPAP; three moves to stronger abs; prosthetic eye; headaches. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Coronavirus: Nancy Cordes, CBS; Jeremy Peters, the New York Times; Shannon Pettypiece, NBC; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) Dr. David Katz; Jay Leno. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Graham Norton Show Ricky Gervais; Patrick Stewart; Thandie Newton; music artist Christine and the Queens. (N) 11 p.m. BBC America

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jonas Brothers; Lester Holt; Charli D’Amelio; Chvrches. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bernie Sanders; Brandi Carlile pays tribute to John Prine. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Rogen. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:05 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Martin Freeman; Pete Holmes; Bad Bunny performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Ilan Rubin performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nikki Glaser. 1:38 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Double Indemnity In director Billy Wilder’s 1944 drama, wo lovers (Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray) plot a spouse’s murder. Edward G. Robinson also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

Stuber Director Michael Dowse’s 2019 action comedy stars Kumail Nanjiani (“Silicon Valley”) and Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) as a mild-mannered Uber driver and a hyper-intense LAPD detective who needs help pursuing a brutal drug lord (Iko Uwais). 8:20 p.m. HBO

Buried (2010) 8:50 a.m. Cinemax

Rudy (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

The Half-Naked Truth (1932) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 10 a.m. Sundance

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Z for Zachariah (2015) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007) 10:55 a.m. HBO

Coach Carter (2005) 11 a.m. AMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 11 a.m. Freeform

My Man Godfrey (1936) 11 a.m. TCM

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

True Grit (2010) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 12:30 p.m. FXX

State of Play (2009) 12:51 p.m. Encore

Pretty Woman (1990) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Unfaithful (2002) 1:55 p.m. Cinemax

The Perfect Storm (2000) 2 p.m. AMC

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 3 p.m. FXX

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4 p.m. E!; 4 p.m. Syfy; 4 p.m. USA

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 4 p.m. Epix

Matilda (1996) 4 p.m. Freeform

Bull Durham (1988) 4 p.m. FS1

21 Jump Street (2012) 4:23 p.m. Starz

Top Gun (1986) 5 p.m. AMC

Double Indemnity (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 7 p.m. BBC America

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 7 p.m. E!; 7 p.m. Syfy; 7 p.m. USA

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Gran Torino (2008) 7:30 p.m. AMC

The China Syndrome (1979) 8 p.m. KCET

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

The First Wives Club (1996) 8 p.m. Ovation

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 8 p.m. Paramount

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 8 p.m. POP

Analyze This (1999) 8 p.m. TMC

Wonder Woman (2017) 8 p.m. TNT

Stuber (2019) 8:20 p.m. HBO

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9 p.m. Freeform

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. TBS

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10 p.m. POP

A Man for All Seasons (1966) 10:05 p.m. KCET

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 10:20 p.m. Paramount

Unforgiven (1992) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Doc Hollywood (1991) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 10:50 p.m. Encore

Beetlejuice (1988) 11 p.m. CMT

Get Out (2017) 11 p.m. FX

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 11:30 p.m. VH1