What’s on TV April 26: Sunday Talk and Coronavirus Specials

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

Inside Politics Coronavirus: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Coronavirus: Mayor Hardie Davis (D-Augusta, Ga.). Panel: Dr. Ashish Jha; Dr. Megan Ranney; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 5 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Coronavirus: Dr. Deborah Birx. Coronavirus: Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Coronavirus; 2020 elections: Stacey Abrams. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 pandemic: Bill Gates. Denmark begins re-opening its economy: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-N.Y.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco); CEO Brian Moynihan, Bank of America. Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Author Dr. Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Stacey Abrams. Panel: Dr. Vin Gupta; Andrea Mitchell; Stephanie Ruhle. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.); former Trump White House advisor Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Mary Bruce; Jonathan Karl; Matthew Dowd; Patrick Gaspard. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.). Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Johns Hopkins. Brian Stokes Mitchell, the Actor’s Fund. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Katie Pavlich; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter White House press briefings: Author Jonathan Karl (“Front Row at the Trump Show”). Misinformation in the age of coronavirus: Dr. Seema Yasmin; Oliver Darcy. Brooke Baldwin on her Covid-19 diagnosis: Brooke Baldwin. The COVID-19 pandemic and local news: Nikki Vargas; Amy Brothers; Mary Spicuzza. Should news outlets accept federal loans? Alan Fisco, the Seattle Times Co. (N) 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Ari Fleischer; Mara Liasson; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes The financial impact of the pandemic on automakers Ford and GM. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7, 8:05, 8:35 and 9:11 a.m.; 6:43 and 9:45 p.m. CSPAN

Despierta América: Especial coronavirus, todo lo que debes saber (N) 9 a.m. Univision

America Together Fox News channel hosts and guests share stories of Americans joining together, to persevere and show faith. (N) 7 p.m. Fox News

Condoleezza Rice, COVID-19 and National Security The former Secretary of State takes part in a Hoover Institution webcast focusing on the coronavirus pandemic and national security. 7:55 p.m. CSPAN2