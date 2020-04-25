Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV April 26: Sunday Talk and Coronavirus Specials

Dr. Deborah Birx.
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will be a guest on “State of the Union,” “Sunday Morning Futures” and “Meet the Press.”
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Ed StocklyTelevision Listings Assistant Editor  
April 25, 2020
8:48 AM
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

Inside Politics Coronavirus: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Coronavirus: Mayor Hardie Davis (D-Augusta, Ga.). Panel: Dr. Ashish Jha; Dr. Megan Ranney; Maggie Haberman, the New York Times. (N) 5 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Coronavirus: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Coronavirus: Dr. Deborah Birx. Coronavirus: Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.). Coronavirus; 2020 elections: Stacey Abrams. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 pandemic: Bill Gates. Denmark begins re-opening its economy: Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Denmark. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-N.Y.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Mayor London Breed (D-San Francisco); CEO Brian Moynihan, Bank of America. Barry Diller, IAC and Expedia. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx. Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.). Author Dr. Michael Osterholm (“Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs”). Stacey Abrams. Panel: Dr. Vin Gupta; Andrea Mitchell; Stephanie Ruhle. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos COVID-19: Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.); former Trump White House advisor Kevin Hassett; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Mary Bruce; Jonathan Karl; Matthew Dowd; Patrick Gaspard. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.). Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Dr. Thomas Inglesby, Johns Hopkins. Brian Stokes Mitchell, the Actor’s Fund. Panel: Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Katie Pavlich; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter White House press briefings: Author Jonathan Karl (“Front Row at the Trump Show”). Misinformation in the age of coronavirus: Dr. Seema Yasmin; Oliver Darcy. Brooke Baldwin on her Covid-19 diagnosis: Brooke Baldwin. The COVID-19 pandemic and local news: Nikki Vargas; Amy Brothers; Mary Spicuzza. Should news outlets accept federal loans? Alan Fisco, the Seattle Times Co. (N) 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mollie Hemingway; Ray Suarez, KQED; Ari Fleischer; Mara Liasson; Griff Jenkins. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes The financial impact of the pandemic on automakers Ford and GM. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus Briefings & Events 7, 8:05, 8:35 and 9:11 a.m.; 6:43 and 9:45 p.m. CSPAN

Despierta América: Especial coronavirus, todo lo que debes saber (N) 9 a.m. Univision

America Together Fox News channel hosts and guests share stories of Americans joining together, to persevere and show faith. (N) 7 p.m. Fox News

Condoleezza Rice, COVID-19 and National Security The former Secretary of State takes part in a Hoover Institution webcast focusing on the coronavirus pandemic and national security. 7:55 p.m. CSPAN2

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Ed Stockly
Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.
