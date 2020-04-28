Free flashback of opera legend Jessye Norman: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Jessye Norman is gone, but her glorious voice lives on.

The opera legend and five-time Grammy winner, who died in September, can be seen in a 1997 episode of “Live From Lincoln Center” that also featured Israeli violinist and violist Pinchas Zukerman and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in a salute to 19th century composer Johannes Brahms.

The performance will stream for free anytime beginning at 2:30 p.m. PT Tuesday at lincolncenter.org, facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC and youtube.com.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Tuesday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Apollo”

The Greek god gets schooled by three muses as New York City Ballet launches a digital version of its spring season with a 2019 performance of George Balanchine’s mythologically inspired 1928 neoclassical work set to the music of Stravinsky. Taylor Stanley and Tiler Peck star. 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free. nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet and youtube.com

“Beirut”

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and “Star Wars” actor Oscar Isaac take part in a live reading of Alan Bowne’s allegorical 1987 one-act drama about two lovers riding out a quarantine in an apartment on the Lower Eastside in this benefit for New York’s MCC Theater. 4:30 p.m. $5-$25. mcctheater.org

The Blank’s 3rd Stage

Offerings on this new subscription service from the Blank Theatre in Hollywood include founding artistic director Daniel Henning’s “The Tragedy of JFK (as told by Wm. Shakespeare)” plus past editions of the Blank’s annual Young Playwrights Festivals. Available anytime. $5 or $10 monthly fee. patreon.com/TheBlankTheatre

“At Home With Esa-Pekka”

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor laureate of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, hosts an hour of curated musical selections. 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. Classical KUSC 91.5-FM and KUSC.org

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Virginia-based troupe Synetic Theatre offers a streaming version of its wordless 2015 staging of Shakespeare’s sylvan fantasy. Available until April 30. Pay what you can, $5 minimum. synetictheater.org

