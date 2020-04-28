Nick Cordero’s COVID-19 battle takes a turn; Broadway cast mates salute him in song

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s health took a turn for the worse on Monday, not long after some of his former colleagues banded together for musical tributes to help support him over the weekend.

Amanda Kloots, who has been documenting on Instagram her husband’s battle with COVID-19, shared on Tuesday that the “Rock of Ages” actor had gone into septic shock after an infection in his lungs spread into his blood.

“We had a bit of a rough day yesterday,” said Kloots in her Instagram story. “This kind of came out of nowhere after two days of really great progress. But he’s back to feeling better and he’s resting.”

Earlier this month, the Tony Award-nominated actor had his right leg amputated because of complications from COVID-19 and has been in a medically induced coma. Cordero has been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since March.

Fans have been rallying behind the #wakeupnick hashtag on social media in support of Cordero, posting video clips as they dance and sing along to his single “Live Your Life.”

On Saturday, Cordero’s former “Waitress” cast mates — including Jessie Mueller, Drew Gehling, Keala Settle, Kimiko Glenn, Dakin Matthews, Christopher Fitzgerald and Eric Anderson, as well as the musical’s composer, Sara Bareilles — came together remotely to perform a cover of the song. Cordero originated the role of Earl in the Broadway production of the show.

Cordero’s “Rock of Ages” costars also virtually reunited on Saturday to perform a cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Both tributes encouraged donations to a GoFundMe campaign to help support Cordero and his family. Cordero and Kloots have a 10-month-old son.

Earlier on Monday, Kloots had been hopeful that Cordero would be able to be removed from a ventilator, but the infection derailed those plans. In her Instagram update, Kloots explained that Cordero has been given blood pressure medicine and a “really strong antibiotic” to help manage the infection.

“He has thrown us for some loops, that’s for sure,” Kloots said Monday. “But I’m happy that he’s feeling good now and stable and the fever’s under control and he’s weaning off the blood pressure medication.”