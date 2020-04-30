Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller in ‘Frankenstein’: A quarantine must-watch

Who’s the monster, and who’s the man?

Britain’s National Theatre presents its acclaimed 2011 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” directed by Danny Boyle and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating in the roles of the mad doctor and his infernal creation.

Cumberbatch is the creature in the version that streams beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday. Miller is the monster in the performance at 11 a.m. Friday. Both are free to watch on the National Theatre’s YouTube page and will be available on demand for seven days.

Fun fact: Both actors also played Arthur Conan Doyle’s master sleuth Sherlock Holmes, albeit in different TV series: Cumberbatch in the BBC’s “Sherlock” and Miller in the CBS procedural “Elementary.”

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Thursday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Illuminating the Chandelier”

The L.A.-based company Heidi Duckler Dance livestreams a revised version of site-specific work that had been slated to premiere at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills this spring. It’s inspired by a coming-of-age tale by Brazilian author Clarice Lispector. 5 p.m. Thursday. $15 suggested donation. RSVP at eventbrite.com

Mahler’s “Resurrection”

The New York Philharmonic resurfaces a 1963 performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, led by then-music director Leonard Bernstein. It was televised as a memorial to John F. Kennedy two days after the 35th U.S. president was slain in Dallas. 4:30 p.m. Thursday; available to stream for 24 hours. Free. facebook.com/nyphilharmonic

The Gratitude Awards

Terrence McNally, the five-time Tony-winning playwright who died last month because of complications from COVID-19, will be honored posthumously with the Drama League’s lifetime achievement award in this virtual tribute and fundraiser. Nominations will be announced for the league’s annual artistic awards, and Kristin Chenoweth, Nathan Lane, Megan Hilty and Patti LuPone are among the stars scheduled to appear. 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations are being accepted for the league’s Ghost Light Campaign, which supports educational and relief programs. facebook.com and youtube.com

LACO at Home

Members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra are joined by the Miró Quartet for a livestreamed program that includes pieces by Schubert, Bach, Debussy and Piazzolla. Concertmaster Margaret Batjer is the host. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; available on demand afterward. Free. LACO.org/laco-at-home

“The Vasulka Effect”

The Orange County Museum of Art streams this documentary profiling video art pioneers Steina and Woody Vasulka, the duo from Czechoslovakia who founded the Manhattan art space the Kitchen. Available 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP for the access link at ocmaexpand.org

BritWeek in House

Joshua Bell and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields perform Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony as the online version of Nigel Lythgoe’s annual cultural celebration continues. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free; donations accepted. britweek.org and facebook.com/BritWeek

“Cold War Spaces”

The Wende Museum in Culver City launches this new weekly lunchtime Zoom webinar with “Private Space in the Soviet Union: A Conversation With Susan E. Reid and Joes Segal.” Noon Thursday. Free. RSVP at wendemuseum.org

Hear Now E-Festival

This virtual version of the annual showcase for local composers concludes with chamber music performances from festivals past. Available anytime, with new posts going up Thursday through Sunday. Free; donations accepted. hearnowmusicfestival.com

