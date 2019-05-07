L.A. music takes its vitality from the young and old alike at the Hear Now festival

Those happened to be two of the concerts I missed. But last Tuesday night I heard an L.A. Phil chamber music program that concluded with an impressive performance of Arnold Schoenberg’s Fourth String Quartet. It was written in 1936, two years after the great composer fled Nazi Germany and already had become a major influence on the L.A scene, teaching at USC. Though a plenty gnarly 12-tone score, the quartet has elements of classical structure, memories of the erotically overheated Romanticism he had once written in more optimistic times in Vienna (a tradition the no-relation Adam Schoenberg continues) along with explorations of startling sounds no one had ever thought to ask string players before to make but have been asking ever since.