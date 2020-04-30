What’s on TV Friday: ‘Betty’ premieres on HBO; Coronavirus

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but available online here: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver Aunt Gwen (Jeri Ryan) convinces Mac and Riley (Lucas Till, Tristin Mays) to join Codex in this new episode of the adventure series. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Agent Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) confronts past trauma and long-kept family secrets when his brother takes him home to for a job that proves to be very risky. James Spader, Megan Boone, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison and Hisham Tawfiq also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the season finale of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Shark Tank (N) 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants give makeovers to drag race superfans who have no idea what’s about to happen to them. 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. As their wedding day approaches, Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) help a modern-day Robin Hood who, thinking she was helping a school get supplies, unknowingly stole illicit drugs. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline The brother of two missing Idaho children talks about their disappearance and the charges brought against their mother, who refuses to give authorities information in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. CW

Somewhere South (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Shahs of Sunset (Season finale) 9 p.m. Bravo

Blue Bloods After getting a match from an unknown relative on a DNA website, Sean (Andrew Terraciano) tries to identify the mystery person. Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, Vanessa Ray, Will Estes and Bridget Moynahan also star with guest star Bonnie Somerville. 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Friday Night In With the Morgans Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton and Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead”) are remote guests, along with a local community organizer and a viewer at home in this new episode of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. AMC

Betty This new comedy, based on the 2018 feature “Skate Kitchen,” follows a diverse group of young women making their way through the male-dominated world of skating. Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Ajani Russell, Moonbear and Nina Moran reprise their roles in the movie. 11 p.m. HBO



CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus briefings and events 7 and 9:15 a.m. and 3:30, 5, 8 and 9 p.m. C-SPAN

Coronavirus Update (N) Noon and 7 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC

White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing 2 and p.m. C-SPAN

Diario del Coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision

Coronavirus: Tech Responds 4:30 p.m. BLOOM

Advertisement

Coronavirus: Medicine’s Critical Challenge (N) 6 p.m. BLOOM

Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox



NOW STREAMING

Ghostwriter A re-imagining of the 1992 children’s mystery series premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Hollywood Aspiring filmmakers and actors in post-World War II Hollywood do whatever it takes to make it to the top in this new drama. David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Patti LuPone and Jim Parsons star. Premieres Friday on Netflix.

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Lisa Damour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Anthony Anderson; For King & Country performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michael Bublé; Bethenny Frankel; Jewel performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Billy Porter; Paula Faris. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Wendy Williams Show K. Michelle performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Donnie Wahlberg; Mary Steenburgen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tika Sumpter; Peter Gallagher. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Marques Houston; Wyclef Jean. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Alexander Ludwig; Wolfgang Puck. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Mark Anthony questions whether he and his Russian fiancée, Marina, have the same priorities. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Doctors Hobby-horse competition; stomach vacuuming; mom sees baby ghost in crib; turmeric water benefits. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The government’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Weijia Jiang, CBS; Susan Page, USA Today; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m.and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Andrew Yang; Assembly member Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita). Psychologist Michael Gervais. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Brené Brown; Hailee Steinfeld performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thandie Newton; Ina Garten; John Mulaney. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arnold Schwarzenegger; Ed Norton. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:05 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Liv Tyler; Norman Reedus; Blackbear performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; J.B. Smoove; Jean-Georges Vongerichten; Caitlin Kalafus performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tan France. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

MOVIES

Don’t Let Go David Oyelowo stars in writer-director Jacob Aaron Estes’ 2019 supernatural horror film, in which he plays a homicide detective whose niece, her mother and her stepfather are found murdered in their home, and then begins receiving phone calls that suggest his late niece is contacting him from the past. Storm Reid, Byron Mann, Mykelti Williamson, Alfred Molina and Brian Tyree Henry also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax