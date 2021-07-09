What’s on TV Friday: ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ on CBS; Sharkfest on National Geographic
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Secret Celebrity Renovation Nischelle Turner hosts this new summer series that gives celebrities from the worlds of sports, music and entertainment a chance to show their appreciation to someone who had a significant impact on their life by surprising them with a home renovation. Among the stars showing their gratitude in the first season will be Paula Abdul, Anthony Ramos, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Jason Cameron and Sabrina Soto are the renovation design team. In the premiere Wayne Brady returns to his roots in Orlando, Fla., to give his Aunt Lilly the home makeover of her dreams. 8 p.m. CBS
Gossip Girl Showrunner Joshua Safran developed this new update and reboot of his 2007-12 teen drama. This new series explores how social media has changed from the perspective of a new generation of entitled Upper East Side private-school students. Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind and Tavi Gevinson star. HBO Max any time, the premiere episode airs on The CW 8 p.m.
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Great Performances Gloria Estefan explores three of Brazil’s most influential cities and looks at the origins of its music. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith This new episode revisits the case of the South Carolina woman convicted in 1995 of murdering her two little boys by driving her car into a lake with the children strapped into their car seats. Alfred Rowe — a former correctional officer disciplined for having sex with Smith — and two of Smith’s former cellmates, Stephanie Hulsey and Christie Smith, offer fresh insights into Smith’s life behind bars. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Beyond the Canvas Mexican chef Gabriela Cámara discusses Mexico’s emergence as a global art center and the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s creative innovators. 10:30 p.m. KOCE
Betty A Halloween party serves as a backdrop for some emotional revelations and hidden feelings. Moonbear, Rachelle Vinberg, Nina Moran, Dede Lovelace and Ajani Russell star. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
State of our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris (N) 8 p.m. BET
Pete Lee: Tall, Dark, and Pleasant A standup special taped at the Tempe Improv. 9 p.m. Showtime
SHARKFEST
When Sharks Attack: Deep Dives Shark attacks in the Bahamas. (N) 8 p.m. National Geographic
When Sharks Attack Sharks terrorize the coast of New South Wales, Australia. 9 p.m. National Geographic
World’s Most Dangerous Shark Many regard the great white shark as the scariest predator in the ocean, but oceanographer Jacques Cousteau regarded the oceanic whitetip to be the most dangerous of all sharks. This new documentary follows teams of experts as they take a deep dive into the world of these lesser-known sharks to reveal what makes this species deserve so much respect. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 5 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
WNBA Basketball The Seattle Storm visit the Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m. ESPN
2021 Tour de France Stage 13: Nîmes to Carcassonne (Tape), 5 p.m. NBCSP; Stage 14: Carcassonne to Quillan (Live), Saturday, 5 a.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Duran Duran performs; Ocean Ramsey. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Pitbull performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Daniel Radcliffe (“Miracle Workers”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Regina Hall. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Dermatologist Sandra Lee. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Michelle Buteau; Rabbi Steve Leder; Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adrienne Houghton; Tate McRae; BluPrint and Taylor Pierce; guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Foreign policy; withdrawal from Afghanistan; the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse; Jan. 6 insurrection; former President Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter and Facebook. Haiti: Moderator Yamiche Alcindor, who is Haitian American, discusses her coverage of the Caribbean nation. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kathryn Hahn; director Jon M. Chu; Polo G performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wanda Sykes; Craig Melvin. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:05 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Peyton Manning; Bowen Yang; Edgar Wright; Stevie Nistor performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracy Morgan; Kings of Leon perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Body Brokers Writer-director John Swab’s offbeat 2021 crime thriller stars Jack Kilmer and Alice Englert as junkies living in rural Ohio who have what they think is a random encounter with a stranger (Kenneth Williams). He offers to help them get clean and takes them to a facility in Los Angeles, but they are victims of fraud. Melissa Leo and Frank Grillo also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Searching (2018) 8 a.m. FXX
Winter’s Bone (2010) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Dark of the Sun (1968) 9 a.m. TCM
Buried (2010) 10 a.m. FXX
The Truman Show (1998) 11 a.m. AMC
The Sunshine Boys (1975) 11 a.m. TCM
Obvious Child (2014) 11:30 a.m. TMC
Saint Maud (2019) 11:40 a.m. Epix
Antwone Fisher (2002) 12:15 p.m. HBO
Pride & Prejudice (2005) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax
Little Women (2019) 12:43 p.m. Starz
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
Hustlers (2019) 1 p.m. TMC
Raising Arizona (1987) 1:45 p.m. IFC
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 2 p.m. BBC America
Moneyball (2011) 2:15 and 10 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
A Raisin in the Sun (1961) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Almost Famous (2000) 4 p.m. IFC
Stand by Me (1986) 4:30 p.m. Epix
Shrek 2 (2004) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Get Carter (1971) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6 p.m. E!
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 6 p.m. Epix
Pretty Woman (1990) 6 p.m. USA
Clueless (1995) 6:20 p.m. HBO
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 6:30 p.m. Showtime
Runaway Jury (2003) 6:49 p.m. Encore
Grease (1978) 7 and 9:30 p.m. IFC
The Accidental Tourist (1988) 8 p.m. KCET
True Lies (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America
Body Brokers (2021) 8 p.m. Cinemax
William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool (2016) 8 p.m. FX
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 8 p.m. POP
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. Syfy
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. TMC
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 8 p.m. TNT
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8:30 p.m. USA
Cape Fear (1991) 9 p.m. Encore
Chinatown (1974) 9 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9:35 p.m. E!
Blazing Saddles (1974) 10 p.m. BBC America
Rocketman (2019) 10 p.m. Epix
American Gangster (2007) 10 p.m. VH1
Some Like It Hot (1959) 10:02 p.m. KCET
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 10:45 p.m. TNT
Total Recall (1990) 11 p.m. AMC
Spring Breakers (2012) 11:10 p.m. TMC
Ned Kelly (2003) 11:11 p.m. Encore
