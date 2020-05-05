Chris and Cristina Cuomo’s teen son has ‘healed’ after contracting COVID-19

The Cuomos have officially kicked the coronavirus.
About a week after Chris Cuomo announced he finally tested negative for COVID-19, his 14-year-old son, Mario, has also recovered from the respiratory illness, according to an Instagram update from the CNN anchor’s wife, Cristina Cuomo.
“All you need is [love],” the wellness blogger posted Tuesday along with a photo of her kids. “Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe and I am so grateful for the the silver lining—more family time, to have antibodies and be able to donate.”
💛 All you need is 💙 Mario healed, Bella + Carolina stayed safe 😷 and I am so grateful for the the silver lining—more family time, to have antibodies 🌡 and be able to donate. 🙏 Thank you for sharing your corona stories + taking the time to tune into our Purist talks.
Last month, Chris Cuomo said on his CNN show, “Prime Time,” that Mario was the third in their family to contract the virus after both he and Cristina Cuomo had already fallen ill. The newscaster became the first in his household to test positive in late March.
“The virus worked through the family,” he said on CNN of his son’s condition. “It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the coronavirus.”
Cristina Cuomo previously revealed her son’s diagnosis in an Earth Day Instagram post, saying, “My heart hurts more than my head over his infection.”
“This virus does not discriminate,” she added. “While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms.”
On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, show kindness toward our planet and every creature who inhabits it, as the transcendent photographer, adventurer, preservationist and raconteur Peter Beard advised us. My old friend's recent death offers an eerily timely punctuation on this virus and a reminder that we can't forget to protect one another, and the animals that roam the Earth. 🌏🌏🌏 This virus has created a different version of me. My hope is to be stronger, healthier, smarter about the virus at large. 💙💙💙After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus. My heart hurts more than my head over his infection. This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms.
Throughout their coronavirus journey, the parents have been sharing frequent updates via “Prime Time” and Purist, where Cristina Cuomo recently championed a questionable treatment approach: bathing in a Clorox-water solution. (To be clear: Clorox states on its own website that “using a bleach and water solution for bathing is not approved by the EPA and should not be done.”)
Cristina Cuomo, her husband and her son remain quarantined in their home on Long Island.
“Thank you for sharing your corona stories,” she wrote on Tuesday.