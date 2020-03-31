Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Company Town

CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for the coronavirus

Chris Cuomo
In this Nov. 10, 2015 file photo, Chris Cuomo arrives at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes in New York.
(Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
By Stephen BattaglioStaff Writer 
March 31, 2020
9:07 AM
CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the network said Tuesday.

The cable news network said Cuomo, who is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will continue to do his nightly program which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Cuomo has been broadcasting from CNN’s headquarters on the west side of Manhattan until Monday, when it aired from his home on Long Island.

His interviews with his brother — which has included some sibling teasing — have become a popular highlight of the program during the otherwise grim reporting on the pandemic.

Company TownEntertainment & ArtsCoronavirus Pandemic
Stephen Battaglio
Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek. He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind. 
