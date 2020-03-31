CNN’s Chris Cuomo tests positive for the coronavirus

CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the network said Tuesday.

The cable news network said Cuomo, who is the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will continue to do his nightly program which airs at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a message on Twitter.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath,” he wrote. “I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Advertisement

Cuomo has been broadcasting from CNN’s headquarters on the west side of Manhattan until Monday, when it aired from his home on Long Island.

His interviews with his brother — which has included some sibling teasing — have become a popular highlight of the program during the otherwise grim reporting on the pandemic.