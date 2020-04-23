Chris Cuomo’s teen son now has COVID-19: ‘The virus worked through the family’

A week after revealing that his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Chris Cuomo now says his 14-year-old son has contracted the respiratory illness.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Cuomo Prime Time,” the CNN anchor mentioned his son Mario’s diagnosis in conversation with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The virus worked through the family,” he said, according to People magazine. “It was me and [my wife] Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he’s got the coronavirus.”

Last week, Cuomo confirmed that his spouse, Purist CEO Cristina Cuomo, had come down with the disease after he was diagnosed the month prior, saying, “it just breaks my heart.”

“It’s working its way through, but they’re doing fine,” he told his brother on Wednesday. “Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state.”

“He’s going to be OK,” Gov. Cuomo reportedly said of his nephew.

Hours earlier, Cristina Cuomo reflected on her son’s condition on Instagram, writing, “My heart hurts more than my head over his infection.”

“This virus does not discriminate,” she continued. “While kids are more resilient, they can suffer same severity of symptoms. ... Since his sense of smell and taste have disappeared, I am feeding him healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch.”

That same day, Andrew Cuomo made his first late-night appearance on “The Daily Show,” confiding in host Trevor Noah about the burden of governing the United States’ epicenter of the outbreak.

“I have to deal with the number of deaths in the state — 15,000 people, Trevor,” he said. “9/11, 2,700 people ... That was supposed to be the worst experience of my life, I believed. Twenty-seven hundred people. This is 15,000 people. Four-hundred seventy-four yesterday. That weighs heavily on me.”