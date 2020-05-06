Meghan Markle reads baby Archie a story on his first birthday in adorable video

Happy birthday, baby Archie!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honored their son’s first birthday on Wednesday by sharing an adorable video of the Duchess of Sussex reading Archie one of his favorite books from their new home in Los Angeles.

The video debuted on Instagram as part of #SaveWithStories, an initiative launched by actresses Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner for coronavirus relief.

“Good job!” Meghan tells Archie as he turns the pages of “Duck! Rabbit!” for her — and laughs and almost cries and tries to wiggle out of mom’s arms and repeatedly grabs, and drops, another book. “Let’s finish this book first. Then we’ll have that book.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, dad Harry plays cameraman, making a brief voice cameo at the end to congratulate his wife and son on a story well read.

“Yay, the end!” he cheers as Meghan gives Archie a hug and a kiss. “Woo! Bravo!”

Meghan and Harry are the latest celebrities to participate in #SaveWithStories, a project that supports Save the Children and No Kid Hungry’s efforts to help families experiencing food insecurity amid the coronavirus crisis.

Among the other names who have answered Garner and Adams’ goodwill call in recent months are Constance Wu, Lupita Nyong’o, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Gal Gadot, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Brie Larson, Jamie Lee Curtis and many, many more.

Advertisement