Meghan Markle reads baby Archie a story on his first birthday in adorable video

Happy birthday, baby Archie!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honored their son’s first birthday on Wednesday by sharing an adorable video of the Duchess of Sussex reading Archie one of his favorite books from their new home in Los Angeles.
The video debuted on Instagram as part of #SaveWithStories, an initiative launched by actresses Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner for coronavirus relief.
“Good job!” Meghan tells Archie as he turns the pages of “Duck! Rabbit!” for her — and laughs and almost cries and tries to wiggle out of mom’s arms and repeatedly grabs, and drops, another book. “Let’s finish this book first. Then we’ll have that book.”
Meanwhile, dad Harry plays cameraman, making a brief voice cameo at the end to congratulate his wife and son on a story well read.
“Yay, the end!” he cheers as Meghan gives Archie a hug and a kiss. “Woo! Bravo!”
“Duck! Rabbit!” by @akrfoundation & @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). Read by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (with Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera) to their son Archie for his 1st Birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies. . If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help. . Thank you and stay safe. XX #SAVEWITHSTORIES
Meghan and Harry are the latest celebrities to participate in #SaveWithStories, a project that supports Save the Children and No Kid Hungry’s efforts to help families experiencing food insecurity amid the coronavirus crisis.
Among the other names who have answered Garner and Adams’ goodwill call in recent months are Constance Wu, Lupita Nyong’o, Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Gal Gadot, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Brie Larson, Jamie Lee Curtis and many, many more.
#SaveWithStories is one of multiple ways the Sussexes have given back while starting their new life in L.A. Last month, the couple helped Project Angel Food deliver meals to vulnerable residents in West Hollywood. They also donated $112,000 in profit from televising their wedding in 2018 via the BBC to Feeding Britain, a food bank aiding those affected by the pandemic.