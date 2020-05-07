Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Southern California Bestsellers: Fiction and nonfiction hardcovers

By Ed Stockly
May 7, 2020
7 AM
Southern California bestseller list courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance.

Hardcover Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (Putnam: $26) A young woman living on her own becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Book of Longings by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking: $28) A rebellious young woman from a wealthy family in Galilee meets 18-year-old Jesus.

3. American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron: $28) A Mexican woman and her son are forced to escape as refugees to the U.S.

4. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $29) A humble night watchman fights to persuade the U.S. government to honor treaties protecting lands.

5. How Much of These Hills Is Gold by C Pam Zhang (Riverhead Books: $26) During the California gold rush, two orphaned Chinese children journey to find a new home.

6. The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $27) A woman reflects on her relationship with a Ponzi schemer.

7. Camino Winds by John Grisham (Doubleday: $29) A hurricane hits Camino Island, providing cover for a murder.

8. If It Bleeds by Stephen King (Scribner: $30) Four novellas from the master storyteller.

9. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper: $28) A brother’s and sister’s lives are changed when a stepmother enters their family.

10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $26) A son in his late 20s writes a letter to his mother who cannot read, unearthing a family’s history rooted in Vietnam.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $32) A portrait of Winston Churchill and his defiance during the Blitz.

2. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world’s expectations.

3. Dining In by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter: $33) A cookbook for novices.

4. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Doubleday: $30) A midcentury American family deals with six of its 12 children being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

5. Educated by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists describes her path to Cambridge University.

6. Hell and Other Destinations by Madeleine Albright (Harper: $30) A chronicle of the former secretary of State’s life after leaving office.

7. What It’s Like to Be a Bird by David Allen Sibley (Knopf: $35) The expert details the lives of birds.

8. Fierce, Free, and Full of Fire by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson: $25) A self-help book shows how to bring out one’s true self.

9. More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys (Flatiron: $30) The Grammy-winning musician explores her adulthood in the spotlight.

10. Running With Sherman: The Donkey with the Heart of a Hero by Christopher McDougall (Knopf: $28) How the author trained a rescue donkey to run one of the most challenging races in America.

