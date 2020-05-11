Tina Fey hosts a ‘Rise Up New York!’ telethon: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Barbara Streisand, Bette Midler, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among the stars giving their regards to the Big Apple in the live telethon “Rise Up New York!” presented by iHeartMedia and the anti-poverty charity Robin Hood.

“30 Rock’s” Tina Fey will be hosting, and Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Sting are among the scheduled performers.

Simulcast on TV and radio stations in NYC, the event also will air nationally on CNBC starting at 4 p.m. Pacific and you can stream it at facebook.com/robinhood and on Instagram and Twitter @robinhoodnyc. It’s free to watch; donations are accepted.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We’ll keep sharing picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Monday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Romeo and Juliet”

San Francisco Ballet performs Prokofiev’s take on Shakespeare’s tragic tale in a 2015 episode of the PBS series “Live From Lincoln Center.” 2:30 p.m. Monday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC

“Semmelweis”

Budapest Operetta Theatre and Bartók Plusz Opera Festival stream a 2018 performance of Raymond J. Lustig’s fact-based theatrical song cycle about a Hungarian doctor in 19th century Vienna who advocated handwashing as a way to control the spread of disease. Available anytime through May 31. Free. doctor-semmelweis.com

Buster Keaton Double Feature

Retroformat livestreams a pair of the legendary actor-director’s silent comedies: “One Week” from 1920 and “Cops” from 1923. Pianist Cliff Retallick supplies a live score, and cinematographer Sean Malone hosts a Q&A with veteran character actor Paul Dooley before the films. 7:30 p.m. Monday. Free. youtube.com

“Blithe Spirit”

Stars in the House presents Leslie Uggams and Renee Elise Goldsberry in a reading of Noel Coward’s classic comedy about a séance gone wrong. Available until 11 a.m. Wednesday. Free. starsinthehouse.com

