New ‘Paper Mario’ game coming to Nintendo’s Switch

By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
May 14, 2020
2:37 PM
The Mushroom Kingdom is being threatened by a new origami foe.

“Paper Mario: The Origami King” is headed for the Switch on July 17, Nintendo announced Thursday. The game will see Mario team up with a new partner named Olivia to free Princess Peach’s castle from King Olly and his origami plot.

As shown in the game’s announcement trailer, the new “Paper Mario” game unfolds with familiar characters like Peach and Bowser looking a little bit different. For this installment, Mario has gained a new 1,000-Fold Arms ability to extend his arms so players can interact with the environment and solve puzzles.

There is also a new ring-based battle system that “requires both puzzle-solving skills and a quick wit,” according to the game’s website.

The original “Paper Mario” game was released for the N64. The series titles often are infused with more role-playing and a bit more comedy than the main Mario games. The most recent installment was 2016’s paint-themed “Paper Mario: Color Splash” for the Wii U.

