Marc Maron chokes back tears as he remembers Lynn Shelton’s final moments

Comedian Marc Maron delivered a touching tribute Monday to director Lynn Shelton, his late girlfriend and collaborator, who died over the weekend at age 54 in Los Angeles as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder.

On the latest episode of his podcast, “WTF With Marc Maron,” the “GLOW” actor reflected on Shelton’s loving spirit, their happy relationship and his distressing last moments with the beloved indie filmmaker before she was taken to the hospital.

Shelton’s publicist, Adam Kersh, previously told the Los Angeles Times that Shelton had died on Friday, while Maron said in his podcast that she died “at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.”

“She was my partner. She was my girlfriend. She was my friend, and I loved her. I loved her a lot. And she loved me, and I knew that,” Maron said, choking back tears. “I don’t know that I had ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually. I did not. I have not. And I was getting used to love in the way of being able to accept it and show it properly in an intimate relationship.”

The comic tearfully recalled feeling “nervous” and “curious” the first time he met Shelton, who appeared as a guest on his podcast in August 2015. He later starred in Shelton’s 2019 family comedy, “Sword of Trust.” More of Shelton’s credits include “We Go Way Back,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and her 2009 film-festival darling, “Humpday.”

“She was an amazing woman. She was an inspiration to so many people. So many people loved her,” Maron continued. “She was a very determined artist who just needed to put her expression out into the world in any way. Tremendous love for people, for her friends, for her son, Milo.

“My relationship with her is, I can’t even explain it. But I gotta tell you, nobody’s got anything bad to say about Lynn Shelton, that’s for ... sure. She was amazing. Her movies were amazing — they are amazing. I’ve worked with her. Everyone who’s worked with her loved her.”

Before Shelton died, Maron said they thought she had come down with strep throat and treated the illness as such after Shelton tested negative for COVID-19.

“In the middle of the night, I heard her collapse in the hallway on her way to the bathroom, and I got up and she was on the floor and she couldn’t move,” he said of the weekend’s events. “She was conscious but delirious a bit. I called 9-1-1. They came and got her, and that was the last time I saw her alive was on the floor being taken away. Then, over the course of the day, there was never any good news … and they eventually had to let her go.”

While hospitalized, Shelton suffered from anemia, low blood pressure and internal bleeding, among other complications.

Maron also expressed gratitude to the many well-wishers from Shelton’s circle who had checked on him in the wake of his girlfriend’s death, saying, “It’s really helping.”

“It’s undeniable that we connected,” he said of Shelton. “My connection with her is almost seamless. I have no self-consciousness when I’m with her. I’m totally comfortable, even in my infantile ridiculousness, the whole arc of me. ... I was definitely a better person when I was engaged with her — as a comic, as a guitar player, as a lover, as a human, as everything. I was better in Lynn Shelton’s gaze.”