Banksy, Shepard Fairey and MOCA’s ‘Art in the Streets’: Your quarantine must-see

So you can’t go to a museum right now. But you can still see “Art in the Streets.”

A new website revisits the popular survey of contemporary street art at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary satellite space in 2011, curated by then-Director Jeffrey Deitch. You’ll see works by Banksy, Shepard Fairey, Spike Jonze, Larry Clark and hometown hero Mister Cartoon, among others.

You can tour the whole show anytime, for free, at artinthestreets.org.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Friday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Don Giovanni”

Bass-baritone James Morris sings the title role of the legendary Lothario in the Metropolitan Opera’s 1978 production of Mozart’s dark musical fable. Soprano Joan Sutherland costars. In Italian with English subtitles. Available from 4:30 p.m. Friday to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. metopera.org

“The Sound of Music Live!”

Carrie Underwood stars as the novitiate turned nanny to an Austrian widower’s large brood in this 2013 made-for-TV production of the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and Laura Benanti costar. 11 a.m. Friday; available for 48 hours. Free. youtube.com

“Off the Grid”

L.A.-based Barak Ballet streams a 2019 performance of this in-the-round work by company founder Melissa Barak. Anytime, Friday through Sunday. Free. youtube.com

“Patriot Act: A Reality Show”

The City Garage theater company in Santa Monica streams its production of Charles Duncombe’s 2003 political satire, created during the Iraq War, about an average Joe who thinks he’s auditioning for a new TV series. Available from 8 p.m. Friday through midnight Sunday. Pay what you can. youtube.com

LACO at Home

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra streams selections from two 2018 installments of the orchestra’s “Sessions” series that include works from contemporary composers Nina C. Young, Juan Pablo Contreras and Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw. 7:30 p.m. Friday; available on-demand afterward. Free. LACO.org/laco-at-home

“Liturgy”

New York City Ballet streams a 2017 performance of choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s 2003 dance work set to the music of Arvo Pärt. Also on the bill: a 2018 performance of Wheeldon’s “Carousel (A Dance).” 5 p.m. Friday. Free. nycballet.com, facebook.com/nycballet and youtube.com

Spoleto at Home

Normally held each spring in Charleston, S.C., and founded by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Gian Carlo Menotti, the Spoleto Festival USA moves online and features livestream recitals, archival performances, artist talks and more. Various times, Friday through June 5. Free. spoletousa.org

“Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”

Playbill’s Playback series streams a full-length 2018 performance of Matt Cox’s Off-Broadway send-up of the “Harry Potter” franchise. 9 a.m. Friday; available through May 31. $8.99. playbill.com

“Coffee With Conlon”

L.A. Opera launches this online chat show in which conductor James Conlon chats about music and responds to viewers’ questions submitted via the company’s Facebook page. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. laopera.org

Hollywood Forever Cemetery tour

Author and official cemetery tour guide Karie Bible gives a virtual tour of the local landmark that’s the final resting place for legendary showbiz stars such as Judy Garland and Cecil B. DeMille. 5 p.m. Friday. Free. discoverlosangeles.com

Virtual Fringe Cabaret

The Hollywood Fringe Festival hosts an online variety show featuring comedy, music, dance and more. 8 p.m. Friday. Free. youtube.com

