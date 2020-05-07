Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank doctors, nurses

Banksy’s new painting, in honor of Britain’s healthcare workers, has gone on display in a hospital in Southampton, England.
Banksy’s new painting, in honor of Britain’s healthcare workers, has gone on display in a hospital in Southampton, England.
(Andrew Matthews / PA via AP)
By Associated Press
May 7, 2020
9:06 AM
Share
LONDON — 

A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital.

The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spider-man action figures lie in a wastepaper basket next to the boy.

The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, wears an apron featuring a red cross — the only spot of color in the black-and-white work.

Entertainment & Arts
Street artist Ron English vowed to whitewash a $730,000 Banksy mural. Then things got even weirder
Banksy Artwork Auctioned At Beverly Hills Auction House
Entertainment & Arts
Street artist Ron English vowed to whitewash a $730,000 Banksy mural. Then things got even weirder
When street artist Ron English acquired the Banksy mural “Slave Labour” for $730,000 at auction in Beverly Hills in November, he had an immediate, albeit vague, thought: Wouldn’t it be interesting to reinvigorate it by doing something strange?
Advertisement

The piece went on display Wednesday in a corridor at Southampton General Hospital in southern England.

The artist left a note for hospital workers, saying: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if [it’s] only black and white.”

Health officials said it was a “massive boost to morale” for everyone at the hospital, which has seen at least two members of staff die after contracting the new coronavirus.

Newsletter
Get our free Coronavirus Today newsletter

Sign up for the latest news, best stories and what they mean for you, plus answers to your questions.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Advertisement

“It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art,” said Paula Head, chief executive of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

The artwork will be auctioned later to raise money for national health charities, a spokeswoman for Banksy said.

Entertainment & ArtsWorld & NationArtsMuseums & ArtCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement