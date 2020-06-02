‘Parks and Rec’ star Nick Offerman’s comedy specials: Your quarantine must-watch of the day

Nick Offerman would like to make you an offer, man.

The actor, comic and carpenter extraordinaire — best known as deadpan, mustachioed Pawnee city official Ron Swanson on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation” — is making a trio of his comedy specials available to stream online, with the proceeds going to charity. .

The specials include the 2014 solo show “American Ham;” the for-mature-audiences-only 2019 romp “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe,” costarring Offerman’s wife, the lovely and talented Megan Mullally of “Will & Grace” fame; and the brand-new release “Full Bush,” filmed at the Windy City’s historic Chicago Theatre in 2017.

Each video is available to rent for $5 or purchase for $11 at nickofferman.co, with all profits going to the charity America’s Food Fund.

Looking for other ways to engage with culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We’ll continue to share picks for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s Tuesday’s list, all times Pacific.

“Into the Deep: Stories of Hidden Treasures”

Actor John Turturro, singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash, “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi, comic Hasan Minhaj and author Neil Gaiman are among the famous faces taking part in this fundraiser for the popular live storytelling series the Moth. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. $100. themoth.org

“Lorraine Hansberry — Playwright at Work”

A celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month on the streaming service All Arts continues and includes this intimate 1961 documentary profiling the African American playwright and creator of the classic stage drama “A Raisin in the Sun.” 5 p.m. Tuesday. Free. allarts.org/pride

At Home With…

Composer-conductor John Williams and the LA Phil’s Gustavo Dudamel join KUSC host Brian Lauritzen for the concluding installment of this music appreciation series. 6 p.m. Tuesday. Free. Classical KUSC 91.5 FM and KUSC.org

“Mario García Torres: Solo”

The conceptual artist takes over a gallery at the currently closed Museo Jumex in Mexico City and turns it into his own personal art studio for a series of live-streams detailing his artistic process. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Free. fundacionjumex.org

“Shelter in Paradise: How Jewish Refugees Shaped Los Angeles”

Jordanna Gessler from the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust moderates this webinar on the Zoom teleconferencing app. 11 a.m. Tuesday. $10 suggested donation. lamoth.org

Piano Spheres Tuesdays

The online series offers Gloria Cheng and Thomas Adès’ 2015 performance of “Amen des anges, des saints, du chant des oiseaux” from Olivier Messiaen’s “Visions de l’Amen.” Available anytime. Free. youtube.com

