Lizzo can diss fat-shamers for days — and does it again via TikTok

Lizzo has clapped back at yet another critic who felt the need to call her fat.

The self-proclaimed “bop star” did the deed in a profanity-peppered TikTok video she posted Tuesday. Leading into her message with the caption, “[I]f you’re not a fat shamer… keep scrolling… ok now that all the fat shamers are here,” the “Truth Hurts” singer led viewers through a montage of her various exercises, all the while calmly and confidently explaining that she loves her body.

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” she said. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type.”

She specified that her ideal body type was “none of your ... business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

That job of hers has led to three albums, a Billboard Top 100 No. 1 single and three Grammy Awards.

The video cuts to the singer modeling in a swimsuit as she says, “So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald’s, or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own ... self and worry about your own ... body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside — and a lot of y’all need to do a ... cleanse for your insides.”

Earlier this week, she posted another TikTok calling out people who use her name to criticize “big“ women. She sees that term as a compliment.

Despite those attempts to try to bring her down, Time’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year still seems to be feeling “Good as Hell.”