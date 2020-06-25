Week 6: Watch the ‘Jurassic Park’ meetup on the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown

Phil Tippett, the dinosaur supervisor and special effects master who worked on “Jurassic Park,” will join film critic Justin Chang at 6 p.m. today to discuss the classic 1993 movie, the latest film chosen by Times readers in the Ultimate Summer Movie Showdown.

The live video conversation is available on the Los Angeles Times Classic Hollywood Facebook page. Or tune in on YouTubeYouTube or Twitter.

To recap the rules: Each week, Chang presents readers with a list of movies from 1975 to 2019, all of which were released during a particular summer timeframe. You may vote for your favorites on his Twitter account, @justincchang@JustinCChang. Each week’s polls are posted at 5 p.m. PT Tuesday.

You watch the winning movie on your own, then we convene at 6 p.m. Thursdays for a livestreaming event hosted by Chang and featuring special guests.