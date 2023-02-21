Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Richard Gere’s wife shares an update after pneumonia scare: ‘He’s feeling much better’

A man with white hair gestures while speaking into a microphone
Richard Gere, photographed in 2019, was recently hospitalized for pneumonia.
(Valerio Nicolosi / Associated Press)
By Emily St. MartinStaff Writer 
Share

Richard Gere is on the mend.

TMZ reported last week that the “Maybe I Do” actor’s family vacation in Mexico had been interrupted by a bad bout of pneumonia.

According to Gere’s wife, philanthropist Alejandra Silva, the family was already feeling under the weather when they traveled from New York to Mexico to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Gere, 73, had a persistent cough that prompted him to seek treatment, which led to his pneumonia diagnosis and hospitalization. Their youngest son, James, also was diagnosed with pneumonia, while Silva and their other son, Alexander, struggled with sinusitis and ear infections.

Entertainment & Arts

‘Pretty Woman’: A Post-it from Julia Roberts got Richard Gere on board

That Vivian Ward can be very persuasive.

Advertisement

After the news broke, the Gere family received an outpouring of love and support over the weekend via social media.

“I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is felling much better today!” Silva captioned a photo of the family up and about. “The worst has already [passed]! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them! ♥️♥️ #thankyou”

On Tuesday the activist shared another update to her Instagram, with a photo of tSilva turning to smile at the camera and Gere carrying one of their sons on his shoulders.

The 49-acre spread includes a three-story mansion, multiple guesthouses, a horse stable, swimming pool and private lake.

Real Estate

Richard Gere hauls in $24.15 million for New York compound

The 49-acre retreat is about 50 miles outside Manhattan in the town of Pound Ridge.

“Hi everyone, a little update, Richard is feeling much better,” the caption read. “We are all feeling much better, ‘almost’ back to normal.. we want to thank doctor Rios’s and the hospital la Joya.

“We came to Mexico to continue with our conservation project south of Puerto Vallarta, we all came sick from NY, our youngest James and Richard got Pneumonia and Alexander and I sinusitis and ear infections, now we are all well and almost fully recovered. Thank you all for your messages!”

Silva slipped a vintage shot of Gere à la “American Gigolo” into the post with a caption joking, “Richard wanted me to post this second photo to show you that he is feeling much better.”

Entertainment & Arts
Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, NBC, Vice, Los Angeles Magazine and the Southern California News Group. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter. In 2022, she won third place for best news feature with the L.A. Press Club. St. Martin has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of La Verne and a master’s in creative nonfiction from UC Riverside.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement