Broadway star Nick Cordero showing ‘early signs’ of waking up from COVID-19 coma

Broadway star Nick Cordero is in the “very, very, very early, early” stages of regaining consciousness after being in a medically induced coma for weeks while batting COVID-19.

According to a hopeful and emotional update from Cordero’s wife, dancer Amanda Kloots, the “Rock of Ages” actor has opened his eyes and started to show “early, early, early signs” of tracking movement.

“These are ... super, super small movements that not only one nurse saw, but a couple, so the doctor thinks that this is a great sign that he is starting to wake up,” Kloots said Wednesday, fighting tears on her Instagram story. “Mother’s Day is Sunday. Maybe he’ll wake up for me and his mom — what a gift — but honestly just such wonderful news to hear.”

While hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Cordero has suffered multiple setbacks, including septic shock, a low blood count and a leg amputation. Buoyed by the love of friends and family, Kloots has held tight to the belief that he will return to her and their baby boy, Elvis.

Since her husband fell ill, the fitness instructor has been sharing uplifting song and dance videos, as well as health updates, on social media with the hashtag #WakeUpNick. Others who have sent musical love letters to the Tony nominee include his “Waitress” and “Rock of Ages” castmates, who reunited virtually last month to show their support.

In her most recent Instagram post, Kloots thanked her “rocks” — her brother and sister — who have kept her “sane, happy, hugged, fed and loved” while quarantining at the guest house of Cordero’s former “Bullets Over Broadway” costar Zach Braff.

“Just a really, really good day,” she said on her story. “I’m feeling a little bit of relief here ... just these small, small little wins, but it’s showing signs that there’s some hope.”