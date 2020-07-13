Actress Kelly Preston honored by husband John Travolta, Russell Crowe and more

John Travolta, Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, Daniel Dae Kim, Mia Farrow, Josh Gad and other stars are paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died Sunday at 57 of breast cancer.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote Sunday on Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. ...

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Several celebrities, including Sarah Paulson, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor, Selma Blair, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Andy Cohen, commented on Travolta’s Instagram announcement with words of support.

“I am holding you all in love,” actress Blair wrote. “Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed.”

On Twitter, Kim fondly remembered working on 1999’s “For the Love of the Game” with Preston early in his career, while Crowe recalled auditioning with her for 1997’s “Breaking Up.”

“We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good,” Kim tweeted. “I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly.”

I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of The Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace🙏🏼 https://t.co/szGCXxAxyI — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 13, 2020

“I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem,” Crowe wrote. “Love to her family.”

See more reactions to Preston’s death below.

Kelly Preston.

Can’t remember where, but, met first in late ‘92 I think.

Such a lovely person. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her family.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

Loving thoughts for 9 year old Benjamin, 20 yr old Ella and John Travolta also the Preston family. May you rest in peace beautiful, talented Kelly Preston. https://t.co/Rj9Lth4kcP — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 13, 2020

Rest In Love & Peace #KellyPreston 🙏🏼❤️ — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) July 13, 2020

I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

#RIP Kelly Preston . Prayers go out to John, her family and friends. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) July 13, 2020

RIP to my on screen mom, #kellypreston. What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss. — Spencer Breslin (@Spencerbreslin) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston was enormously kind and unbelievably lovely. Can’t believe this. My thoughts are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her incredible family. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

I knew #KellyPreston in high school. She was supernaturally beautiful and kind. Last time we spoke we discussed my directing a remake of 52-PICK UP in which she'd play the Ann-Margret role. It would've been special for us @PunahouSchool alums. All my heart to John, Ella, and Ben. — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) July 13, 2020

Very sad to hear about Kelly Preston. She was an incredible actress. Rest In Peace Kelly. You’re now with your son in heaven. — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) July 13, 2020