Actress Kelly Preston honored by husband John Travolta, Russell Crowe and more

John Travolta and Kelly Preston
John Travolta paid tribute on Instagram to his wife, actress Kelly Preston, who died Sunday after a battle with breast cancer.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
July 13, 2020
9:04 AM
John Travolta, Russell Crowe, Maria Shriver, Daniel Dae Kim, Mia Farrow, Josh Gad and other stars are paying tribute to actress Kelly Preston, who died Sunday at 57 of breast cancer.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote Sunday on Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. ...

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Several celebrities, including Sarah Paulson, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor, Selma Blair, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Andy Cohen, commented on Travolta’s Instagram announcement with words of support.

“I am holding you all in love,” actress Blair wrote. “Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed.”

On Twitter, Kim fondly remembered working on 1999’s “For the Love of the Game” with Preston early in his career, while Crowe recalled auditioning with her for 1997’s “Breaking Up.”

“We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good,” Kim tweeted. “I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly.”

“I havent seen her much, but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem,” Crowe wrote. “Love to her family.”

See more reactions to Preston’s death below.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

