13 picks for weekend culture: Kids theater, Black playwrights, Dance DTLA

La Jolla Playhouse’s Zoom tale for kids, a Black artists’ theater showcase centered on racial equity, a concert titled “Music of Hope” and a digital hip-hop dance party are among the 16 promising cultural events we’re sharing for your calendar consideration this weekend.

As the surge in coronavirus cases makes staying at home look a lot more attractive, we’ll keep offering lists of virtual culture to keep you occupied — streaming theater, online musicals, virtual art exhibitions and more. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“The ODDyssey”

Troubadour Theater Company, the L.A.-based troupe known for its musical-comedy mashups of classic works, teams with the Getty Villa for this five-episode sitcom-style retelling of Homer’s ancient Greek tale of adventure. 3 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 16; available on demand afterward. Free. youtube.com

“The Wizards of Oakwood Drive”

La Jolla Playhouse’s “WOW Goes Digital” festival includes this interactive tale for kids 7-12 on Zoom. Various times through July 26. $25. lajollaplayhouse.org

Pass the Mic Festival

L.A.-based IAMA and Ammunition theater companies copresent this showcase of five new plays exploring racial justice and equity that were written and directed by Black artists. Free; donations accepted. facebook.com, youtube.com

“A Room From Damascus”

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art streams this short film documenting the museum’s 2015 restoration of an entire reception room once housed in an 18th century building in the Syrian capital. Available anytime. Free. lacma.org

Digital Dance DTLA

The virtual version of Music Center’s popular outdoor summer series continues with an evening of hip-hop dance led by instructor Brandon “BeastBoi” Juezan. 7 p.m. Friday. Free. musiccenter.org

iPalpiti Festival 2020

For its 23rd edition, this annual showcase for rising young classical artists goes virtual with a mix of livestreamed recitals and archival performances from festivals past. 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Wednesday. Free. ipalpiti.org

“Music of Hope”

The Third@First concert series at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena moves online with a live recital featuring pianist Junko Ueno Garrett, cellist David Garrett and others. 4 p.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning”

Play-PerView brings together the original cast for a live reading of Will Arbery’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated political fable about a reunion of former classmates at a Catholic college in Wyoming. 5 p.m. Saturday. $5 and up. play-perview.com

Steven Reigns

Grand Performances presents the LGBTQ activist and West Hollywood’s first poet laureate in an evening of spoken word. 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com, facebook.com

“Ben Seidman: Camera Tricks”

The sleight-of-hand artist performs an interactive magic and comedy show over Zoom. 7 p.m. Saturday. (Also 7 p.m. July 24.) $27.50. passportshows.com

“Tales of Modern Motherhood: Part 2”

Sherman Oaks-based Whitefire Theatre’s SoloFest 2020/Best of the Fest continues with writer-performer Pam Levin’s one-woman show about raising a transgender child. 7 p.m. Saturday. $15.99 plus a $2.60 service charge. eventbrite.com

Globe Pride

As part of the San Diego Virtual Pride Festival, the Old Globe presents livestreamed performances of short plays by LGBTQ playwrights. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com

“La Bohème”

Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto and José Carreras star in the Metropolitan Opera’s 1982 production of Puccini’s tragic tale about bohemian types eking out an existence in 19th century Paris. It’s performed in Italian with English subtitles. Available 4:30 p.m. Sunday to 3:30 p.m. Monday. Free. metopera.org

