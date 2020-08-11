‘The bells are tolling!’ Hollywood celebrates Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP pick

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s long-awaited and much-speculated running mate is Sen. Kamala Harris — a historic announcement that lit up Twitter Tuesday afternoon and instantly made #BidenHarris2020 and “Saturday Night Live” alum Maya Rudolph start trending.

California’s junior senator, who dropped her own presidential campaign in December, is the first Black woman and the first person of Jamaican and Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party. She is only the fourth woman in U.S. history to be chosen for one of the presidential tickets.

The celebrity response to her selection ranged from gleeful to downright hilarious, particularly because it could mean that Rudolph will return to “SNL” to impersonate her. However, Harris’ detractors were quick to mention her debate history with Biden, personal track record and half-baked comparisons to President Barack Obama.

Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump’s campaign quickly unleashed unflattering ads to take down the opposing ticket.

Here’s a sampling of the high-profile reactions from Hollywood and beyond:

I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

This is historic. @KamalaHarris as a vice presidential nominee is just a continuation of Black women walking into their power. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 11, 2020

Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020

maya rudolph bout to eat eat — nebraska jones (@shutupaida) August 11, 2020

Mainly excited for four years of Maya Rudolph. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 11, 2020

The bells are tolling! So proud and so excited at Kamala Harris's naming by our future president, Joe Biden!

She will undoubtedly chew and spit out any male OR female who takes her on.

Well done, VP Biden!!

Love and kisses,

Rita Moreno, newly joyous Puerto Rican 🌹💐❤️☝🏽👍🏾 — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) August 11, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: White House officials are exploring legal options to ensure Mike Pence can participate in the VP debate with Kamala Harris, a woman — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 11, 2020

@KamalaHarris congratulations! 🎈🍾🎉 I couldn’t be happier!! I am certain you will respect the constitution and hold those who have committed high crimes accountable! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 11, 2020

Cookie and I are very happy with Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s decision to select Senator @KamalaHarris as his running mate. We have happily supported Kamala throughout her career over the years! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 11, 2020

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

This is an extraordinary moment.

Not just for women and girls.

Not just for those of us who are of mixed heritage.



This moment is for every American who dares to dream of a brighter future for our great Republic.



Congratulations, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/dKCoiYcvuH — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 11, 2020

This political season just got even more interesting. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 11, 2020

Senator Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Vice Presidential Running Mate https://t.co/ueyptYrOgy — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) August 11, 2020

I am crying with joy!!!! https://t.co/SvY7vNcgQ1 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 11, 2020

I picture Pence wearing arm floaties when he debates Kamala. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 11, 2020

Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as next VP. I was honored to speak with @JoeBiden at length over the weekend and again today. His focus on reaching out to every corner of our country speaks to how he will lead us. I look forward to doing all I can for Team #BidenHarris! — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 11, 2020

Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020

Wear a mask. Vote. Let's do this.#BidenHarris2020 — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) August 11, 2020

#BidenHarris2020 !!

love how neither one is tr*mp !! — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 11, 2020

Every bit of energy and tenacity that Biden lacks in this race will be brought in spades by Senator Harris, who I hope becomes the voice of the campaign. She is well-spoken, clear, and strong.



Here’s to the Biden campaign getting a kick of adrenaline from her. — Cam Kasky #BidenHarris2020 (@cameron_kasky) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris on the surface compares to Obama. Beautiful, bubbly personality, amazing smile, speaks well, commands a room etc. But when you look at her record, it’s not that beautiful. You won’t smile that much or speak well about it knowing those cell walls used to close in. — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 11, 2020

