Entertainment & Arts

‘The bells are tolling!’ Hollywood celebrates Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP pick

Sen. Kamala Harris will be Joe Biden's running mate on the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket.
(Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Aug. 11, 2020
2:42 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s long-awaited and much-speculated running mate is Sen. Kamala Harris — a historic announcement that lit up Twitter Tuesday afternoon and instantly made #BidenHarris2020 and “Saturday Night Live” alum Maya Rudolph start trending.

California’s junior senator, who dropped her own presidential campaign in December, is the first Black woman and the first person of Jamaican and Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party. She is only the fourth woman in U.S. history to be chosen for one of the presidential tickets.

Politics

The celebrity response to her selection ranged from gleeful to downright hilarious, particularly because it could mean that Rudolph will return to “SNL” to impersonate her. However, Harris’ detractors were quick to mention her debate history with Biden, personal track record and half-baked comparisons to President Barack Obama.

Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump’s campaign quickly unleashed unflattering ads to take down the opposing ticket.

Here’s a sampling of the high-profile reactions from Hollywood and beyond:

Politics
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.

