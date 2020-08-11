Full coverage: Kamala Harris, U.S. senator and vice presidential pick
There are 10 stories.
-
With Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP pick, Newsom has a chance to appoint history-making senator
With Kamala Harris as Biden’s VP pick, Newsom has a chance to appoint history-making senator
The appointment promises to be one of the most consequential of his political career, both in California and in regard to any ambitions he may have for White House.
-
California takes starring role in VP search as Karen Bass ascends and Kamala Harris comes under fire
California takes starring role in VP search as Karen Bass ascends and Kamala Harris comes under fire
Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president includes two prominent Californians — Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Karen Bass — and politicos in the Golden State are divided over the choice.
-
Amid nationwide protests, the race to join Joe Biden on the ticket has shifted in Kamala Harris’ favor. But she still faces big hurdles.
-
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ debate confrontation over race still echoes a year later as Biden weighs his vice presidential pick.
More Coverage
-
Harris pledged to ‘do everything in my power’ to help elect Biden.
-
California Sen. Kamala Harris quit the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday, saying, ‘I can’t fund my own campaign.’
-
Police shootings and Black Lives Matter pulled Kamala Harris in opposite directions in 2016, as a black woman and California’s then-attorney general.
-
When Kamala Harris launched her presidential bid four months ago, the stars all seemed to align.
-
Kamala Harris, who has made her prosecutorial record a centerpiece of her presidential bid, said she now has misgivings about a California law she championed that punished parents of habitually truant schoolchildren.
-
When Kamala Harris looks back on her first campaign, a run for San Francisco district attorney, she remembers a brutal awakening.