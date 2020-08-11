Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Full coverage: Kamala Harris, U.S. senator and vice presidential pick

California Sen. Kamala Harris
(Saul Loeb / Getty Images)
By Times Staff
Aug. 11, 2020
1:19 PM
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris could become the first woman and the first person of color to hold the office of vice president.

There are 10 stories.

