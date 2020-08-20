Joe Biden, former competitors and Common lead DNC’s Thursday lineup
The grand finale of the 2020 Democratic National Convention is fast approaching, with three nights of virtual festivities down and just one more to go.
Hosted by “Veep” actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Thursday’s DNC programming will feature remarks from Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, American businessman Andrew Yang, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and, of course, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — as well as performances from the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), John Legend and Common.
Also on the schedule are a salute to American military families and tributes to late civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis and Biden’s late son Beau Biden.
Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture-in-picture, ASL full image, StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.
On a night when Kamala Harris accepted the nomination to be vice president, former President Obama delivered his harshest attack in years against President Trump.
Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:
- Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Cedric Richmond Jr., son of Louisiana state Rep. Cedric Richmond
- Country artists the Chicks (performance)
- Sister Simone Campbell, member of the Roman Catholic church
- Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Singer-songwriter John Legend and rapper-actor Common (performance)
- Author Jon Meacham
- New Mexico state Rep. Deb Haaland
- California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
- Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.)
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)
- Former 2020 presidential candidates Booker, Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Bloomberg and Yang
- Grandchildren of Joe Biden
- Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden, daughter and son of Joe Biden
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
Night three was one for the books.— 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 20, 2020
Don’t forget to tune in tonight as @JoeBiden addresses the American people for the first time as our nominee.#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/tJNM9rA1HB
