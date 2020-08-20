Joe Biden, former competitors and Common lead DNC’s Thursday lineup

The grand finale of the 2020 Democratic National Convention is fast approaching, with three nights of virtual festivities down and just one more to go.

Hosted by “Veep” actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Thursday’s DNC programming will feature remarks from Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, American businessman Andrew Yang, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and, of course, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — as well as performances from the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks), John Legend and Common.

Also on the schedule are a salute to American military families and tributes to late civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis and Biden’s late son Beau Biden.

Livestreams of the event will be available on DemConvention.com and latimes.com from 6 to 8 p.m. Pacific. Accessible viewing options include CART live captions and ASL picture-in-picture, ASL full image , StreamText CART live captions and audio description versions of the livestream.

Here’s a full list of tonight’s speakers:

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Cedric Richmond Jr., son of Louisiana state Rep. Cedric Richmond

Country artists the Chicks (performance)

Sister Simone Campbell, member of the Roman Catholic church

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Singer-songwriter John Legend and rapper-actor Common (performance)

Author Jon Meacham

New Mexico state Rep. Deb Haaland

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

Former 2020 presidential candidates Booker, Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Bloomberg and Yang

Grandchildren of Joe Biden

Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden, daughter and son of Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden