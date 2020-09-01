‘Moana’ star Auli’i Cravalho shames ‘Reopen Hawaii’ protesters: ‘Protect the old’

“Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho is a girl who loves her island.

Cravalho had a message Monday for hundreds of “Reopen Hawaii” protesters opposing Honolulu’s stay-at-home and work-from-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress sounded off on the public health emergency after KITV reporter Eddie Dowd tweeted a video of demonstrators waving American and pro-Trump flags over the weekend.

“Not a single Kanaka Maoli (Native Hawaiian) to be seen,” Cravalho tweeted, adding, “My thoughts haven’t left the multi generational households. The young and able need to protect the old. Protect our kupuna!!!”

“Kupuna” means “elders” in Hawaiian.

Last month, Hawaii Gov. David Ige approved Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency order requiring individuals in Oahu to shelter in place for two weeks because of a “resurgence of COVID-19 within the city” of Honolulu. The order also requires individuals to wear face coverings and practice social distancing in public.

Cravalho has been vocal about the COVID-19 crisis in recent months, encouraging her followers on social media to wear face masks and participating in virtual events such as “The Disney Family Singalong” benefiting Feeding America’s pandemic relief efforts. She has also teamed up with the House of Mouse for its #DisneyMagicMoments series, in which stars film themselves reading books to entertain quarantined families.

On Friday, Cravalho made her Netflix debut in writer-director Brett Haley’s “All Together Now,” based on “Silver Linings Playbook” author Matthew Quick’s novel “Sorta Like a Rockstar.” The film stars Cravalho in her first live-action, big-screen role as a theater-loving teen pursuing her dreams of stardom while managing various personal crises.

“All Together Now,” which also features Justina Machado, Carol Burnett, Fred Armisen, Judy Reyes and Rhenzy Feliz, is now streaming on Netflix.