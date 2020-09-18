LACMA demolition is nearly complete. Here are the latest photos

Under a sky ashy from California’s wildfires, demolition of the L.A. County Museum of Art’s Ahmanson building has continued. The Ahmanson is the last structure of the four being torn down to make way for a new Peter Zumthor-designed building.

Demolition of the Ahmanson is expected to be completed in October, museum representative Jessica Youn said, adding that the project has not been delayed by air quality issues due to the fires. Beyond COVID-19 safety precautions, additional measures were taken to protect Clark Construction workers from wildfire smoke, including providing them with N95 masks.

Meantime, preparation has begun to lay the foundation for the new building, and excavation of the Spaulding parking lot across Wilshire Boulevard is still underway. That is where a 300-seat theater and cafe will rise.

The Leo S. Bing Center as well as the Hammer and Art of the Americas buildings have been completely removed, including their foundations.

Advertisement

The remainder of LACMA’s Ahmanson building. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Demolition of the Ahmanson building at LACMA. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The $750-million building project has sparked criticism over its design, as well as its square footage and cost. The project is still on schedule, Youn said, with completion planned for the end of 2023.

On Thursday, 17 months after county supervisors released $117.5 million of public funds for the $750 million (originally $650 million) project, LACMA released a floor plan of the future museum for the first time.