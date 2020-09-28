You’ve been Karbombz’d! Kenny Scharf rolls his art down Santa Monica Boulevard
The makeover began with a few innocent sprays of paint, but by the time Kenny Scharf was done, the gray Prius was a psychedelic Pepto pink comet with chunky white teeth and gleaming blue eyes — the latest of the L.A. artist’s Karbombz! creations.
Dozens of Karbombz! turned out Saturday to form a caravan of mobile art in West Hollywood — part rally of Scharf devotees, part promotion for the artist’s show at Jeffrey Deitch. The gallery said Scharf has painted 260 Karbombz! around the world, all for free. Times photographer Luis Sinco tagged along as about 30 rolled down Santa Monica Boulevard.
