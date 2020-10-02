Celebs send Trump ‘thoughts and prayers’ after COVID-19 diagnosis. Well, not quite
“October surprise” has taken on a whole new meaning.
Early Friday morning, President Trump announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” he tweeted. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”
The first lady corroborated the news on Twitter shortly thereafter, tweeting that “as too many Americans have done this year,” she and the president would be quarantining at home, in the White House.
Follow along here for the latest about the president’s positive coronavirus test and what the news means for the presidential campaign.
Trump’s physician, Sean P. Conley, also confirmed the news in a widely circulated letter. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time,” Conley wrote.
Celebrities ranging from Cardi B to Jimmy Kimmel responded with a mixed bag of outrage, sarcasm and speculation.
Rapper Cardi B used the news to promote her new single, “Bet You Wanna,” with K-pop group Blackpink.
“When They See Us” filmmaker Ava DuVernay pointed out that the chaos of Thursday’s events was compounded by a harvest moon.
“The King of Staten Island” director Judd Apatow responded with the pointed assertion that the president has long downplayed the serious threat of the COVID-19 virus.
Late-night TV host Kimmel quipped about how he imagined Vice President Mike Pence reacting to the news, alluding to a parody food diary gone viral.
Here’s a sample of what others are saying:
Thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/4MgDZ0Guda— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 2, 2020
