Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Live
Politics

Trump COVID-19 live updates: President has ‘mild symptoms,’ official says

Follow along here for the latest about the president’s positive coronavirus test and what the news means for the presidential campaign.

Sept. 29, 2020 photo of President Donald Trump holds up his facemask during the first presidential debate
President Trump holds his face mask during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland on Sept. 29.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By Times Staff
UPDATED Oct. 2, 2020 | 7:47 AM
Share

President Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is what we know so far:

Share

Pence tests negative as White House scrambles to deal with coronavirus

By Chris Megerian

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, his office announced, suggesting he might not have been infected by President Trump, the first lady or others on the White House staff who tested positive.

Pence’s negative test alleviates immediate concerns about the presidential line of succession if Trump becomes badly ill and is unable to perform his duties. At 74 and obese, Trump faces increased odds to develop serious symptoms from the coronavirus.

Pence’s office said Pence has been tested for COVID-19 every day for months.

Read more>>