Trump COVID-19 live updates: President has ‘mild symptoms,’ official says

Pence tests negative as White House scrambles to deal with coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for the coronavirus Friday, his office announced, suggesting he might not have been infected by President Trump, the first lady or others on the White House staff who tested positive.

Pence’s negative test alleviates immediate concerns about the presidential line of succession if Trump becomes badly ill and is unable to perform his duties. At 74 and obese , Trump faces increased odds to develop serious symptoms from the coronavirus.

Pence’s office said Pence has been tested for COVID-19 every day for months.

Read more>>