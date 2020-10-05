Regal, Cineworld movie theaters across the U.S. and U.K. to close Thursday

The company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters said Monday it will temporarily close the venues because the postponement yet again of the latest James Bond film left it with few blockbusters to attract customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

British-based Cineworld Group said Monday that 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in Britain would close Thursday. Some 45,000 employees are affected.

Shares in the company fell as much as 58% on the heels of the news.

The company said that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they would reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Without these releases, the company can’t give customers “the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19.”

The latest film in the James Bond franchise, “No Time to Die,” was scheduled for release Nov. 12 in Britain and Nov. 21 in the U.S.

On Friday, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Universal Pictures and 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a joint statement that the Daniel Craig action movie is now expected to start rolling out April 2, 2021, “in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.”

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year,” the companies and producers said.

Cineworld shares fell as low as 15.64 pounds ($20.33) in London and were down 31% at 27.41 in morning trading.