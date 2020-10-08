What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Yellow Rose,’ ‘Tenet’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added:

2020 Drive-in Western Movie Nights

Vineland Drive-in, 443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$10 per car; advance purchase required. industryhillsrodeo.ticketspice.com

“Rodeo Girl,” 8:15 p.m. Oct. 9

“3:10 to Yuma” (2007), 8:15 p.m. Oct. 10

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$60-$160 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net

Advertisement

“The Love Witch” and selected shorts, 6 p.m. Oct. 17

“Grace and Grit: Dance in the Time of Covid”

Santa Monica College, Bundy Campus, East Parking Lot, 3171 S. Bundy Drive, L.A.

$50 per car; advance purchase required. westsideballet.com

Dance film featuring Westside Ballet, Barak Ballet, Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo and others, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 9-10

L.A. Zoo Drive-In Movies

5333 Zoo Drive, L.A.

$40-$140; advance purchase required. lazoo.org

Advertisement

“Dr. Doolittle” (1998), 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“Zootopia,” 8 p.m. Oct. 17

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” 8 p.m. Oct. 18

“The Proposal” (2009), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“The Lorax,” 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Lake Placid,” 8 p.m. Oct. 25

“Clue,” 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“Goosebumps,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Addams Family” (2019), 8 p.m. Oct. 31

“Poltergeist” (1982), 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Legion Drive-in/The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43

2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65 per car; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10

“The Big Lebowski,” 7 p.m. Oct. 11

“Hocus Pocus,” 7 p.m. Oct. 14

“Alien,” 7 p.m. Oct. 15

“The Thing” (1982), 7 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 17

“Stand by Me,” 7 p.m. Oct. 18

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“The Monster Squad,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9

“Candyman” (1992), 10:30 p.m. Oct. 9

“The Addams Family” (1991), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11

“Carrie” (1976), 10:30 p.m. Oct. 10-11

“The Corpse Bride,” 7 p.m. Oct. 15-18

“Scream,” 10 p.m. Oct. 15-18

8th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival, 7 p.m. Oct. 22

“Frankenstein” (1931), 7 p.m. Oct. 23

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m. Oct. 23-24

“Bride of Frankenstein,” 7 p.m. Oct. 24-25

“Friday the 13th” (1980), 12:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Oct. 25

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 31, Nov. 1

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 10 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 9:25 p.m. Oct. 9-11

“The Doorman,” 9:35 p.m. Oct. 9-12

“On the Rocks,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9-12

“Possessor,” 7:30 and 11:40 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-12

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:35 and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 11-12

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow,” 10:20 p.m. Oct. 9-12

“Yellow Rose,” 7:30 and 11:40 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

Advertisement

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 13

“The Blair Witch Project,” 7 p.m. Oct. 14

“Scream,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26

“Hotel Transylvania,” 7 p.m. Oct. 27

“The Silence of the Lambs,” 7 p.m. Oct. 28

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“The Biggest Little Farm,” 6 p.m. Nov. 1

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-14

“Tenet,” 7:30 and 10:55 p.m. Oct. 9-14

“The War With Grandpa,” 10:55 p.m. Oct. 10-14

Recent Spanish Cinema 2020

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$17-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“El Dia de la Bestia (The Day of the Beast)” with “Perdita Durango (Dance With the Devil),” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Stand by Me,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

Advertisement

“The Doorman,” 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-15

“On the Rocks,” 9:15 p.m. Oct. 9-15

“Possessor,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9-15

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-15

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 and 11:10 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-15

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow,” 10:20 p.m. Oct. 9-15

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16

“Child’s Play” (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17

“Poltergeist” (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23

Screamfest Horror Film Festival/Van Nuys

The Plant Drive-in, 7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$20; advance purchase required. screamfestla.com

Advertisement

“An Ideal Host” plus selected shorts, 7 p.m. Oct. 9

“Anonymous Animals” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10

“Caveat” plus selected shorts, 9 p.m. Oct. 10

Selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11

“The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” plus selected shorts, 9 p.m. Oct. 11

“Sanzaru” plus selected shorts, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12

Selected shorts, 9:15 p.m. Oct. 11

“Mr. Mercedes” 7 p.m. Oct. 13 (free screening)

“A Ghost Awaits” plus selected shorts, 9 p.m. Oct. 13

“Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers” plus selected shorts, 7 p.m. Oct. 14

“Halloween 4: The Revenge of Michael Myers” plus selected shorts, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 14

“Thirst” plus selected shorts, 7 p.m. Oct. 15

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears Parking Lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“Trick R Treat,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 9

“Creepshow,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9

“It: Chapter One,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 10

“Carrie” (1976), 10:15 p.m. Oct. 10

“Hocus Pocus,” 7 p.m. Oct. 11

“Get Out,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Cabin in the Woods,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Exorcist,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 17

“The Conjuring,” 10:05 p.m. Oct. 17

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 23

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 24

“Beetlejuice,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Oct. 25

“Friday the 13th,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 30

“Friday the 13th Part V: The Final Chapter” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“Coco,” 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Advertisement

Spooky Sundays at the Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$55-$120; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18

“The Exorcist,” 9:15 p.m. Oct. 18

“The Addams Family” (1991), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Halloween II,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9

“Goosebumps,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10

“Edward Scissorhands,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11

“Insidious 2,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

“Gremlins,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16

“Paranorman,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17

“Coraline,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18

“Insidious 3,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21

“Monster House,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

“The Addams Family” (2019), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“Goosebumps 2,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“The Corpse Bride,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Advertisement

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 10

“Bad Hair,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“Ratatouille,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“Toy Story,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“The Long Goodbye,” 9 p.m. Oct. 9

“The Man Who Fell to Earth,” 8 p.m. Oct. 10

“Idiocracy,” 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“Halloween” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Suspiria” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Young Frankenstein” with “Dead Alive,” 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Advertisement

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Doorman,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12

“On the Rocks,” 10:15 p.m. Oct. 9-12

“Possessor,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 9-12

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow,” 10:30 p.m. Oct. 9-12

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“My People, My Homeland,” 11 p.m. Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

“On the Rocks,” 11 p.m. Oct. 9-10, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-14

“Possessor,” 11 p.m. Oct. 10, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 11, 10 p.m. Oct. 12, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 13, 10:45 p.m. Oct. 14

“Save Yourselves,” 10:15 p.m. Oct. 11, 10 p.m. Oct. 12, 10:45 p.m. Oct. 14

“Tar,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-14

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow,” 11 p.m. Oct. 10, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 11, 10 p.m. Oct. 12, 10:45 p.m. Oct. 14

“Yellow Rose,” 11 p.m. Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Advertisement























































