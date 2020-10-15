What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Bad Hair,’ ‘Hocus Pocus’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

AFI Fest 2020

Rose Bowl Stadium, Lot F, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena

$40 per vehicle, maximum four people per car; advance purchase required. fest.afi.com

“One Night in Miami,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Carson Drive-In Flix

Dignity Health Sports Park, 18400 S. Avalon Ave., Carson

$45 per car; advance purchase required. atomtickets.com

“Transformers,” 6 p.m. Oct. 22

“War of the Worlds” (2005), 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22

“Thor,” 6 p.m. Oct. 23

“Gladiator,” 9 p.m. Oct. 23

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” 3 p.m. Oct. 24

“Shrek,” 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“Iron Man,” 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Madagascar,” 3 p.m. Oct. 25

“How to Train Your Dragon,” 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Captain America: First Avenger,” 8 p.m. Oct. 25

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$60-$160 (includes meal options). cinemauto.net

“The Love Witch” and selected shorts, 6 p.m. Oct. 17

Kids in the Spotlight Night at the Drive-In Fundraiser

Sears parking lot, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

$40 per car; advance purchase required. kitsinc.networkforgood.com

Five short films written and created by foster youth, 7 p.m. Nov. 5

L.A. Zoo Drive-In Movies

5333 Zoo Drive, L.A.

$40-$140; advance purchase required. lazoo.org

“Dr. Doolittle” (1998), 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“Zootopia,” 8 p.m. Oct. 17

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” 8 p.m. Oct. 18

“The Proposal” (2009), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“The Lorax,” 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Lake Placid,” 8 p.m. Oct. 25

“Clue,” 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“Goosebumps,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Addams Family” (2019), 8 p.m. Oct. 31

“Poltergeist” (1982), 8 p.m. Nov. 1

Legion Drive-in/The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43

2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65 per car; $80 per truck or SUV; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Alien,” 7 p.m. Oct. 15

“The Thing” (1982), 7 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 17

“Stand by Me,” 7 p.m. Oct. 18

“Rosemary’s Baby,” 7 p.m. Oct. 20

“Stevie Nicks — 24 Karat Gold The Concert,” 8 p.m. Oct. 21-25

“The Omen” (1976), 7 p.m. Oct. 27

“Marathon Man,” 7 p.m. Oct. 28

“Get Out,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29

Universal Monster Nite triple-bill: “Son of Dracula,” “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” and “Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein,” 7 p.m. Oct. 30

“Psycho” (1960), 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“The Corpse Bride,” 7 p.m. Oct. 15-18

“Scream,” 10 p.m. Oct. 15-18

8th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival, 7 p.m. Oct. 22

“Frankenstein” (1931), 7 p.m. Oct. 23

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10 p.m. Oct. 23-24

“Bride of Frankenstein,” 7 p.m. Oct. 24-25

“Friday the 13th” (1980), 12:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 10 p.m. Oct. 25

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29 and 31, Nov. 1

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 10 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Broken Hearts Gallery,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15

“The Doorman,” 9:40 p.m. Oct. 15

“On the Rocks,” 9:35 p.m. Oct. 15

“Possessor,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:35 p.m. Oct. 15

“The Wolf of Snow Hollow,” 10:25 p.m. Oct. 15

“Yellow Rose,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Scream,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26

“Hotel Transylvania,” 7 p.m. Oct. 27

“The Silence of the Lambs,” 7 p.m. Oct. 28

“Halloween” (1978), 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“The Biggest Little Farm,” 6 p.m. Nov. 1

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Honest Thief,” 10:55 p.m. Oct. 16-20, 22

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-20, 22

“The War With Grandpa,” 10:55 p.m. Oct. 16-20, 22

Recent Spanish Cinema 2020

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$17-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“El Dia de la Bestia (The Day of the Beast)” with “Perdita Durango (Dance With the Devil),” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Casper,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16

“Starship Troopers,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17

“Shaun of the Dead,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 17

“Christine,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18

“Psycho,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“Friday the 13th,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 23

“Frankenstein,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“Dracula,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 24

“Army of Darkness,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Gremlins,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Thing” (1982), 9:45 p.m. Oct. 30

“Halloween” (2018), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“An American Werewolf in London,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 31

“Stand by Me,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Honest Thief,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. Oct. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-22

“The Kid Detective,” 7:30 and 11:35 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-22

“On the Rocks,” 9:15 p.m. Oct. 16-22

“Possessor,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16-22

“Tenet,” 9:20 p.m. Oct. 16-22

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 and 11:10 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-22

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-in Nights

Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Drive, Sherman Oaks

$20-$95; ages 3 and under free; advance purchase required. myvalleypass.squarespace.com

“Pet Sematary” (1989), 10 p.m. Oct. 16

“Child’s Play” (1988), 10 p.m. Oct. 17

“Poltergeist” (1982), 10 p.m. Oct. 23

Screamfest Horror Film Festival/Van Nuys

The Plant Drive-in, 7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$20; advance purchase required. screamfestla.com

“Thirst” plus selected shorts, 7 p.m. Oct. 15

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Secret Movie Club/Glendale

Sears Parking Lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37; advance tickets required. secretmovieclub.com

“Get Out,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Cabin in the Woods,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Exorcist,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 17

“The Conjuring,” 10:05 p.m. Oct. 17

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 23

“A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 7 p.m. Oct. 24

“Beetlejuice,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Oct. 25

“Friday the 13th,” 7:15 p.m. Oct. 30

“Friday the 13th Part V: The Final Chapter” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“Coco,” 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Spooky Sundays at the Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$55-$120; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Ghostbusters” (1984), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18

“The Exorcist,” 9:15 p.m. Oct. 18

“The Addams Family” (1991), 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Halloween II,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 25

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“Gremlins,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16

“Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Oct. 31

“Coraline,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18

“Monster House,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22

“The Addams Family” (2019), 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 1

“The Corpse Bride,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Street Food Cinema/Arcadia

Santa Anita Park, 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

“Beetlejuice,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“Coco,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Summer Weekend Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 7 p.m. Oct. 29

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

“Ratatouille,” 7 p.m. Nov. 14

“Toy Story,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-In

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$56.25 per car. loop1tickets.com

“Idiocracy,” 8 p.m. Oct. 16

“The Hills Have Eyes” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 23

“Halloween” (1978), 8 p.m. Oct. 24

“Suspiria” (1977), 8 p.m. Oct. 29

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. Oct. 30

“Young Frankenstein” with “Dead Alive,” 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Honest Thief,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Oct. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19

“The Kid Detective,” 9:45 p.m. Oct. 16-19

“Love and Monsters,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19

“On the Rocks,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16-19

“Tenet,” 9:30 p.m. Oct. 16-19

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Bad Hair,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 10 p.m. Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-20, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21

“Honest Thief,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 17, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18-21

“The Kid Detective,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-21

“The Opening Act,” 10:15 p.m. Oct. 16, 10 p.m. Oct. 17, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19

“Possessor,” 10:15 p.m. Oct. 16, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18-20

“Stevie Nicks — 24 Karat Gold The Concert,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21

“Tar,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 21

“2 Hearts,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-19, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21

“The War With Grandpa,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21

“Yellow Rose,” 10:15 p.m. Oct. 16, 10 p.m. Oct. 17, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18-21

