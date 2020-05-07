‘The show must go on’: ‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia plots his return to work

In the latest episode of The Times’ new TV podcast “Can’t Stop Watching” host and staff writer Yvonne Villarreal asks “This Is Us” star and America’s dad Milo Ventimiglia about what it may take to resume production on the NBC family drama amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

What if there’s a version where you’re creating a set as a very safe, very sterile environment? You’re a doctor, in a way. You’re going into surgery: You gotta scrub in, you gotta scrub out. Or you’re visiting someone in a hospital room: You use hand sanitizer in, you use hand sanitizer out. It’s being aware. I think these conversations are starting to kick into high gear with Hollywood, because we all want to get back to work ,... The show must go on. We gotta find a way.

We recently caught up with Ventimiglia in New Mexico, where production on his next project, about daredevil Evel Knievel, is currently on hold. Listen to Episode 3 of “Can’t Stop Watching” to hear what he had to say about dyeing his hair blond for the role, growing up on “TGIF” sitcoms, and how he’s staying connected to his “This Is Us” castmates during quarantine — “like a band on tour.” And be sure to catch our interviews with “Pose’s” Mj Rodriguez and “Stranger Things” star David Harbour while you’re at it.