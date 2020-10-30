From ‘Tiger King’ to ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ we rank 2020’s celebrity Halloween costumes

All Hallows’ Eve is still one day away, but that hasn’t stopped the stars from getting a scary start on their Halloween-from-home costumes this year.

A number of celebrities — including Kim Kardashian, Justina Machado, Nelly, Rosalía, Megan Thee Stallion, Vanessa Hudgens — have already debuted spellbinding looks.

From “Schitt’s Creek” to “Tiger King,” here’s a spooky sampling of some of the best so far.



17. Paris Hilton as all the things

Advertisement

Hilton gets an A for effort for this homemade montage of herself trying on a variety of vague Halloween-store looks, including a schoolgirl, a flapper and a Playboy bunny.

16. Charli XCX as a red latex monster?

Not sure exactly what the “Boom Clap” hitmaker is supposed to be here, but we’re loving the gooey monster glove and matching purple eye shadow nonetheless!



15. Bella Thorne as Little Red Riding Hood

Advertisement

The Disney Channel alum already had her signature ginger locks to complete this scarlet fairy-tale look. Extra points for the bottle of red wine in the back!



14. Kylie Jenner as the red Power Ranger

Go, go, Kylie Jenner! The reality-TV star and beauty mogul united with some powerful friends for this impressive “Power Rangers” ensemble. And, of course, she was the red one.

13. Rosalía as Leeloo from “The Fifth Element”

Advertisement

The “Con Altura” artist’s cosplay inspired by Milla Jovovich’s fan-favorite character from 1997’s “The Fifth Element” is out of this world!



12. Kandi Burruss as a cheetah

This spot-on costume from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is the cat’s pajamas! Burruss has officially stepped out of the house and into the wild.



11. Vanessa Hudgens as a black widow

Advertisement

Per usual, the “High School Musical” alum has already debuted multiple eerie ensembles this Halloweek, including a convincing Catwoman and a Hitchcockian bird. But it’s this spidery set — enormous web included — that stands out among the rest.



10. Megan Thee Stallion as Yumeko from “Kakegurui”

The “Don’t Stop” artist’s gorgeous Yumeko cosplay, shared Thursday on Instagram, may or may not be an official Halloween costume. Either way, this anime-inspired makeup — done by Meg herself — is stunning and deserving of a mention.



9. Carrie Ann Inaba as Pennywise the Clown

Advertisement

Tens across the board for this ghoulish getup from longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Inaba.



8. Kim Kardashian and co. as the ‘Tiger King’ squad

The reality TV star and her pal Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban reign supreme as “Tiger King” stars Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic — plus four adorable tiger cubs.



7. Halsey as the Corpse Bride

Advertisement

Tim Burton would be proud of this haunting ensemble inspired by the director’s 2005 stop-motion musical.



6. Justina Machado as Carrie

Justina Machado dressed as Stephen King’s Carrie on “Dancing with the Stars.” (Kelsey McNeal / ABC)

This “Dancing With the Stars” homage to Stephen King, courtesy of “One Day at a Time” actress Machado, is bloody brilliant.



5. Nelly as Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

Nelly dressed as Freddie Krueger on “Dancing With the Stars.” (Kelsey McNeal / ABC)

Advertisement

Another fright from the Halloween-themed episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” this creepy “Nightmare on Elm Street” cosplay from rapper Nelly is truly the stuff of, well, nightmares.



4. Rico Nasty as Joker

Somebody light the Bat signal — this Gotham-style getup from rapper Rico Nasty is no joke.



3. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Moira and David from “Schitt’s Creek”

Advertisement

This love letter to Catherine O’Hara and Dan Levy’s Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek” performances, courtesy of the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” cohosts, got the stamp of approval from Levy himself, who tweeted, “I’ve never looked better.” Enough said.



2. Mindy Kaling as Devi from “Never Have I Ever”

What’s a’poppin?! Do you like my Halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/vlIxakDuM2 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 29, 2020

Never have I ever loved a Halloween costume more than Kaling’s perfect take on Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s spunky teen protagonist from her hit Netflix comedy.



1. Saweetie as Destiny’s Child

Advertisement

We cannot handle this bootylicious Halloween serve from “Tap In” hitmaker Saweetie, who somehow filmed an entire mini music video as all three members of Destiny’s Child.