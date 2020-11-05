Take a break from election maps! 13 culture picks to give your mind a reprieve

Aussie pop star Kylie Minogue and violinist Midori lead our weekly list of online concerts, streaming theater productions, virtual art exhibitions and other culture for your viewing consideration this weekend. Here’s our latest rundown, all times Pacific.

“Kylie: Infinite Disco”

Kylie Minogue, the Australian dance-pop diva whose decades-long career has spawned hits like “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “The Loco-Motion,” performs in this livestreamed concert. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20. dice.fm

Midori

The acclaimed violinist performs works by Mozart, Grieg and Franck in this live recital presented by New York’s 92nd Street Y. Pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute provides the accompaniment. 4:30 p.m. Friday. $15. 92y.org

Perla Batalla’s “Discoteca Batalla”

The vocalist known for her work with the late, great Leonard Cohen celebrates the Venice record store that her parents owned in the 1960s and ’70s in this concert. The performance was filmed at Royce Hall and is presented by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. cap.ucla.edu

“Solitude”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Sound/Stage” series of socially distanced concerts filmed at the Hollywood Bowl in August continues with Gustavo Dudamel leading members of the orchestra in Duke Ellington’s “Solitude” and the U.S. premiere of Thomas Adès’ “Dawn.” 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“Yayoi Kusama: My Immortal Soul”

The Japanese artist known for her immersive “Infinity Room” installations discusses her life and work in this documentary from WNET’s All Arts hub. Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

New Original Works Festival 2020

REDCAT’s annual showcase continues with performances by Primera Generación Dance Collective, Xiaoyue Zhang and Randy Reyes + Bapari. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with repeats Friday and Saturday; concludes Dec. 10-12. $8-$15; festival passes, $36. redcat.org

“Border Crossings”

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra launches its all-digital 2020-21 season with this two-part survey of Baroque and Baroque-inspired works by composers from Spain, Mexico, Bolivia and Brazil. 6:30 p.m. Friday and available on demand afterward; Part 2 streams Nov. 20. Free. laco.org, youtube.com

“House Seats: Women of Color on Broadway”

Tony winners LaChanze (“The Color Purple”) and Melba Moore (“Purlie”) are featured in this concert filmed in New York in February. Available anytime. Free.allarts.org

“Modern Beauty”

This three-part series from Pittance Chamber Music continues with pianist Gloria Cheng and members of the Los Angeles Opera orchestra performing works by Esa-Pekka Salonen, Steven Stucky and others. 3 p.m. Sunday; also Nov. 15. Free; donations accepted. pittancechambermusic.org

“Premieres and Encores”

Local musical theater veterans sing show tunes, standards and more in a live cabaret show presented by Kritzerland. 5 p.m. Sunday; available through Dec. 13. Free. facebook.com, youtube.com

“Metamorphosis”

La Jolla Music Society offers this live program featuring Third Coast Percussion, music by Philip Glass and others, plus dancers performing choreography by Jon Boogz and Lil Buck. 7 p.m. Saturday; available until Nov. 14. $15. ljms.org

“Forgetting, Not Forgotten”

Writer-performer Petal d’Avril stars in this solo drama about a woman coping with her mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the gentrification of their neighborhood. Presented by Whitefire Theatre. 7 p.m. Friday. $15.99. whitefire.yapsody.com

“Amor y Odio: Songs of Spain and the New World”

The Santa Monica-based Verdi Chorus presents the Fox Singers, the choral group’s professional ensemble, in this musical soirée. Available anytime beginning Sunday. Free. verdichorus.org

