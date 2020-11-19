What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Mank’ with Gary Oldman and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$40 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“The Weather Underground,” 4:55 p.m. Dec. 11-13

“The Stand-In,” 6:50 p.m. Dec. 11-13, 9 p.m. Dec. 14, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 15, 9 p.m. Dec. 16, 6:50 p.m. Dec. 17

“Archenemy,” 9 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 9 p.m. Dec. 15, 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 9 p.m. Dec. 17

“Breach,” 9 p.m. Dec. 18-24

“Lethal Weapon,” 5:50 p.m. Dec. 25, 7 p.m. Dec. 28

“The Last Boy Scout,” 8 p.m. Dec. 25, 6 p.m. Dec. 27, 9:10 p.m. Dec. 28

“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” 5:50 p.m. Dec. 26, 5 p.m. Dec. 28

“The Long Kiss Goodnight,” 8 p.m. Dec. 26, 8:15 p.m. Dec. 27

Cinemauto

Parking lot, 713 N. Hill St., Chinatown, downtown L.A.

$35-$160; advance purchase required. cinemauto.net

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” plus selected shorts, 5 p.m. Dec. 12-13

Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$25, $30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Toy Story,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. Dec. 11

“Happy Feet,” 6 p.m. Jan. 8

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$70; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Caddyshack,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 22

“Groundhog Day,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22

“Home for the Holidays,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“School of Rock,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19

“Fantastic Mr. Fox,” 6 p.m. Nov. 21

“The Royal Tenenbaums,” 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21

“Taxi Driver,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22

“Double Indemnity,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23

“Moulin Rouge!” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25

“Edward Scissorhands,” 8:15 p.m. Nov. 27

“The Freshman” (1925), 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Sound of Music,” 6 p.m. Nov. 29

Los Angeles Arts Society Drive-in Cinema

Gardena Cinema, 14948 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena

$25-$50 per car. eventbrite.com

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20

“The Breakfast Club,” 9 p.m. Nov. 19-22

“Pretty in Pink,” 6 p.m. Nov. 21-22

“Back to the Future Part II,” 6 p.m. Nov. 25-29

“The Terminator,” 9 p.m. Nov. 25-29

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Ammonite,” 9:50 p.m. Nov. 20-23

“Buddy Games,” 7:30 and 11:20 p.m. Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23

“The Dark and the Wicked,” 9:20 p.m. Nov. 20-23

“Freaky,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23

“The Last Vermeer,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-23

“Let Him Go,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 20-22

“Tenet,” 9:40 p.m. Nov. 20-23

“Vanguard,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“The Wizard of Oz,” 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25

Outfest Legacy Weekend

Calamigos Ranch, 327 Latigo Canyon Road, Malibu

$125 for two, $50 per each additional passenger; advance purchase required. outfest.org

“Uncle Frank,” 5:15 p.m. Nov. 21

“Happiest Season,” 5:15 p.m. Nov. 21

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; under age 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Freaky,” 10:55 p.m. Nov. 20-24

“The Christmas Chronicles 2,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24

“Tenet,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-24

“Vanguard,” 10:55 p.m. Nov. 20-24

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37. secretmovieclub.com

“Superman,” 7 p.m. Nov. 20

“Batman,” 10:15 p.m. Nov. 20

“Iron Man,” 7 p.m. Nov. 21

“Black Panther,” 10 p.m. Nov. 21

“Aladdin” (1992), 7 p.m. Nov. 22

“Mission: Impossible,” 7:15 p.m. Nov. 27

“Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol,” 10 p.m. Nov. 27

“Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation,” 7 p.m. Nov. 28

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” 10 p.m. Nov. 28

“Coco,” 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Back to the Future,” 7 p.m. Nov. 20

“Jurassic Park,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 20

“Labyrinth,” 7 p.m. Nov. 22

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” 7 p.m. Nov. 27

“Batman,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 27

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990), 7 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Big Lebowski,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 28

“The Shining,” 7 p.m. Nov. 29

“The Dark Crystal,” 7 p.m. Dec. 4

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

“Love Actually,” 7 p.m. Dec. 13

“Elf,” 7 p.m. Dec. 18

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 19

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 20

“White Christmas,” 7 p.m. Dec. 21

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 22

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

$30-$45; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Grease,” 7 p.m. Nov. 27

“Friday,” 10 p.m. Nov. 27

“Coco,” 5:15 p.m. Nov. 28

“Clueless,” 8 p.m. Nov. 28

“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. Nov. 28

“Shrek,” 5:15 p.m. Nov. 29

“La La Land,” 7:45 p.m. Nov. 29

“Love & Basketball,” 11 p.m. Nov. 29

“Happy Feet,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 2

“Elf,” 8 p.m. Dec. 2

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 10:30 p.m. Dec. 2

“Frozen II,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 3

“Jurassic Park,” 8 p.m. Dec. 3

Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. Dec. 3

“The Greatest Showman,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 4

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 4

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 10:45 p.m. Dec. 4

“The Princess and the Frog,” 5:15 p.m. Dec. 5

“Love Actually,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Selena,” 10:45 p.m. Dec. 5

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Buddy Games,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-26

“Come Play,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-26

“The Dark and the Wicked,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 20-26

“Freaky,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-26

“Let Him Go,” 9:35 p.m. Nov. 20-26

“Love and Monsters,” 9:35 p.m. Nov. 20-26

Starlite Movies

Brea Mall, 1065 Brea Mall, Brea

$35 per car; advance purchase required. starlitemovienight.com

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19

“Home Alone,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20

“Elf,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21

Street Food Cinema at King Gillette Ranch

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Elf,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Home Alone,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12

The Sunset Strip Presents Late Night Drive-in

The Andaz Hotel, 8401 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

$62 per car. loop1tickets.com

“Reservoir Dogs,” 8 p.m. Nov. 20

“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. Nov. 21

“Pulp Fiction,” 7 p.m. Nov. 22

“True Romance,” 7 p.m. Nov. 25

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. Nov. 28

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000), 7 p.m. Dec. 3

“Frosty the Snowman” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Dec. 4

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

“Elf,” 8 p.m. Dec. 5

“Frosty the Snowman” with “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8

“Home Alone,” 8 p.m. Dec. 8

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1969) with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9

“Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. Dec. 9

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with “Frosty the Snowman,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10

“The Polar Express,” 7 p.m. Dec. 8

“Stuntwomen,” 7 p.m. Dec. 11

“Frosty the Snowman” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 8 p.m. Dec. 15

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16

“Love Actually,” 8 p.m. Dec. 16

“Frosty the Snowman” with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17

“Die Hard,” 8 p.m. Dec. 17

“This Is Spinal Tap” plus live band, 7 p.m. Dec. 19

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; kids ages 5-9, $1; under age 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Buddy Games,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23

“Freaky,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23

“Let Him Go,” 9:45 p.m. Nov. 20-23

“Iron Mask,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 20-23

“Tenet,” 9:30 p.m. Nov. 20-23

“Vanguard,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight Nov. 20-21, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; children under age 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Ammonite,” 8:50 p.m. Nov. 23, 6 p.m. Nov. 25

“The Christmas Chronicles 2,” 6 p.m. Nov. 20-25

“The Dark and the Wicked,” 8:50 p.m. Nov. 25

“Embattled,” 8:40 p.m. Nov. 20, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 8:40 p.m. Nov. 22, 8:40 p.m. Nov. 24

“Girl,” 8:40 p.m. Nov. 22 and 24

“Jiujitsu,” 6 p.m. Nov. 20, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 6 p.m. Nov. 22, 8:50 p.m. Nov. 23, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 24, 8:50 p.m. Nov. 25

“The Last Vermeer,” 8:40 p.m. Nov. 20, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 8:40 p.m. Nov. 24

“Mank,” 8:40 p.m. Nov. 20, 6 p.m. Nov. 21, 8:40 p.m. Nov. 22, 8:50 p.m. Nov. 23, 6 p.m. Nov. 24, 8:50 p.m. Nov. 25

“Sound of Metal,” 8:40 p.m. Nov. 20 and 22, 6 p.m. Nov. 23, 8:40 p.m. Nov. 24, 6 p.m. Nov. 25

“Vanguard,” 6 p.m. Nov. 20, 9 p.m. Nov. 21, 6 p.m. Nov. 22-25

“The War With Grandpa,” 6:10 p.m. Nov. 20, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 21-23

“Wolfwalkers,” 8:50 p.m. Nov. 23 and 25