The drive-thru holiday festival lighted in Dodger blue, plus 7 other IRL things to do

There’s no place like home for the holidays — even more so during the worsening coronavirus pandemic. But if you’re desperate to get out and think a socially distanced drive or walk would be good for your mental well-being, then put on that mask and try one of these IRL offerings.

L.A. Dodgers Drive-Thru Holiday Festival

Celebrate the holidays as well as the Blue Crew’s recent World Series victory with this drive-through experience that includes fake snow, a light show and interactive displays. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday though Dec. 24. $55 and up. mlb.com

“Visions in Light: Windows on the Wallis”

In this walk-by and drive-by exhibit, works of art celebrating diversity and inclusion are projected on the windows of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Free. tzprojects.org

“Windows of Wonderment”

Puppets from Bob Baker Marionette Theater will be on view in six holiday window displays by the Santa Monica Pier’s historic but closed merry-go-round. 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Starts Friday; ends Jan. 7. Free. santamonicapier.org

Alex Prager’s sculptural installation “Farewell, Work Holiday Parties” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

“Farewell, Work Holiday Parties”

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has added this satirical installation by L.A. artist Alex Prager to its outdoor sculpture offerings while the museum’s indoor galleries remain closed. LACMA, Smidt Welcome Plaza, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. On view 10 a.m.-10 p.m. through Jan. 3. Free. lacma.org

“Winterlit”

This annual decking of the halls on the Third Street Promenade will feature several storefront art installations by L.A.-based artists. 1351 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica. Starts Friday; ends Jan. 3. Free. downtownsm.com

“The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey”

This immersive drive-through theatrical event based on the popular children’s book continues at the L.A. County fairgrounds. Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona. 5 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Jan. 3. Timed entry every 15 minutes. $24.95; kids 2 and younger are free. elfontheshelfjourney.com

“Visions of Holiday Glamour”

This fashion-themed outdoor display features mannequins dressed in holiday-themed gowns. Rodeo Drive median between Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards, Beverly Hills. Now through Jan. 3. Free. beverlyhills.org

The Muck’s sculpture garden

The arts venue’s recently completed outdoor sculpture garden is open to the public and features work by local artists plus eight “story poles” from Papua New Guinea. The Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Closes nightly at 10 p.m. Free. themuck.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era viewing recommendations are indexed in the same place arts event listings (sigh) used to post.

