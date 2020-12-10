Wendy Williams might want to take Dionne Warwick’s advice to stop the trash talk

Wendy Williams, now might be a good time to take some advice from your Auntie Dionne Warwick — who’d rather you not speak her name.

Or even think about her.

“A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me,” Warwick tweeted Wednesday. “I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

The “Do You Know the Way to San Jose” singer was reacting to random, Wendy-style comments the talk-show host made about “Aunt Dionne” on her Wednesday episode. Williams was addressing Warwick’s recent Twitter stardom and threw in a barb about her 2002 arrest for marijuana possession.

My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. (2/2) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

“She’s a beautiful woman,” Williams said. “She doesn’t like me, though. I know she doesn’t like me. She’s been here. She’s a friend to the show because she has something to promote. ... Once she gets off the show, you know, she’s probably like, ‘B—.’ It’s OK, Miss Warwick. It’s OK.”

Williams also said she didn’t doubt that Warwick, 79, was doing her own tweeting, but added, “I think that Brittani [Warwick, Warwick’s niece] is her right hand. Like, after Aunt Dionne does what she wants. After midnight. Maybe after some bud.”

Yep, Williams threw shade at Warwick’s bust at Miami International Airport for 11 pre-rolled joints — an arrest that happened 18 years ago. Those charges were dropped weeks later after the singer agreed to a drug treatment and evaluation program. She also said she would do an anti-drug PSA.

Warwick, meanwhile, noted that Williams had already been instructed not to speak — or even think! — about the “I Say a Little Prayer” songstress.

“My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason,” the singer tweeted. “I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”

And Warwick couldn’t resist one final smackdown.

“There’s an old saying,” she tweeted, “you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it.”