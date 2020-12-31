Here are the top Latino media moments of 2020 — and hints of what to expect in 2021

Christian Serratos in “Selena: The Series.” S (SARA KHALID / NETFLIX)

To this day, Selena Quintanilla — the superstar Tejana singer and style icon murdered at age 23, just as she was poised to take off in the U.S. mainstream market — remains a potent symbol for U.S. Latinas, even among those born after her 1995 death. As filmmaker Lourdes Portillo says in the opening of “Corpus,” her 1999 PBS documentary on Selena: “She is a repository of a lot of ideals, a lot of desires.”

So of course, anything by Netflix about the singer would be expected to come under intense scrutiny by Selena’s fans — and it did. The series, which premiered in December nearly two years after it was announced, faced criticism, including from Times critic Lorraine Ali, for seemingly building the story of Selena’s rise around her father and brother, pushing Selena aside to a supporting role in her own story. Particularly for young Latinas and Latinx viewers, who this year more than any yearned for richer depictions of themselves on major platforms, the male-centered storyline of “Selena: The Series” especially stung.

But everyone was talking about the show, it seemed. (Check our four-way conversation about Selena’s last recorded album.) Fans noted that their screens showed “Selena: The Series” was trending No. 1 on Netflix in the United States and across Latin America, proving in some way that 25 years after her death, Selena was still fomenting that cross-cultural energy she longed for.

And in truth, “Selena” is moving television at points. Its success meant millions of non-Latino Americans spent hours over nine episodes observing an intimate, if almost romantic depiction of a typical U.S. Latino domestic dynamic, featuring the most likely kind of “Hispanic” they have next door, Mexican Americans. The Quintanillas are exceptional, but there’s a little bit of many of us in their household.

Jaime Dávila, cofounder and president of Campanario Entertainment, the production house that made the series, declined to comment for this article on the criticism the show received. But before the release, he told Times colleague Yvonne Villarreal that he was aware of the stakes. He noted that they occur largely behind the scenes. Executives, he said, continue to insist that U.S. Latinos make up a “separate” category in entertainment.

“What I keep trying to say and what Campanario keeps trying to say with everything we do is that we’re not a separate category,” Davila told Villarreal in October. “We’re part of America. We’re part of the mainstream.”

Campanario declined to say whether audience reaction to Season 1 might force any changes before the next season streams. Through a spokeswoman, the company confirmed that it has already wrapped Season 2.

Until a second round of “Selena: The Series,” fans can look forward to a documentary podcast series by Maria Garcia at Boston NPR station WBUR-FM and Futuro Studios in Boston, expected to drop in January. In other words, Selena studies, or the discussion and analysis of her persona and music, are certain to remain a pop topic in 2021.