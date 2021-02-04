What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘The Little Things’ with Denzel Washington and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Crisis,” 8:05 p.m. Feb. 5, 8:55 p.m. Feb. 6, 9:05 p.m. Feb. 7, 5:40 p.m. Feb. 8, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 9, 5:35 p.m. Feb. 11

“Evergreen,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6

“Little Fish,” 6 p.m. Feb. 5, 7:10 p.m. Feb. 6, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 9:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 9:10 p.m. Feb. 11

“Malcolm & Marie,” 7:15 p.m. Feb. 7, 7:20 p.m. Feb. 11

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:15 p.m. Feb. 8, 5:50 p.m. Feb. 9

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available onsite. eventbrite.com

“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“The Parent Trap” (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19

“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

“Spy Kids,” 7 p.m. March 5

“Stand By Me,” 7 p.m. March 12

“Men in Black,” 7 p.m. March 19

“Mean Girls,” 7 p.m. March 26

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Do the Right Thing,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“Jackie Brown,” 7 p.m. Feb. 6

“Inception,” 7 p.m. Feb. 8

“Sunset Boulevard,” 7 p.m. Feb. 10

“Mank,” 7 p.m. Feb. 11

“Citizen Kane,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“The Shop Around the Corner,” 5:45 p.m. Feb. 14

“Nomadland,” 6 and 8:50 p.m. Feb. 19-22

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 6 p.m. Feb. 12

“When Harry Met Sally,” 9 p.m. Feb. 12

“Singin’ in the Rain,” 6 p.m. Feb. 13

“Dirty Dancing,” 9 p.m. Feb. 13

“Casablanca,” 6 p.m. Feb. 14

“The Notebook,” 9 p.m. Feb. 14

“Coming to America,” 6 p.m. Feb. 21

“The Wedding Singer,” 9 p.m. Feb. 21

“Black Panther,” 6:15 and 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28

Marina Drive-In

Parking lot 2, 13477 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey

$20 per vehicle; advance purchase required. visitmarinadelrey.com

“The Princess Bride,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13

“The Notebook,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14

“Up,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20

“Bill and Ted Face the Music,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26

“Black Panther,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:20 a.m. Feb 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8

“The Little Things,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Feb. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8

“The Marksman,” 10 p.m. Feb. 5-8

“Monster Hunter,” 7:30 and 11:50 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5-8

“Psycho Goreman,” 9:40 p.m. Feb. 5-8

“The Reckoning,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:25 p.m. Feb. 5-8

Paramount Drive In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Fatale,” 10:15 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 10:45 p.m. Feb. 7, 10:15 p.m. Feb. 8, 10:45 p.m. Feb. 9, 10:15 p.m. Feb. 10-11

“The Marksman,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Feb. 10-11

“The Little Things,” 7 and 10:15 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7:30 and 10:45 p.m. Feb. 7, 7 and 10:15 p.m. Feb. 8, 7:30 and 10:45 p.m. Feb. 9, 7 and 10:15 p.m. Feb. 10-11

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“Jerry Maguire,” 7 p.m. Feb. 6

“Cinderella” (1950), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 7

“Sleeping Beauty,” 8:20 p.m. Feb. 7

“The Graduate,” 7:45 p.m. Feb. 11

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“Casablanca,” 6 p.m. Feb. 13-14

“When Harry Met Sally,” 8:20 p.m. Feb. 13-14

“La La Land,” 7 p.m. Feb. 19

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

“Jurassic World,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5

“Shrek,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6

“The Fast and the Furious,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7

“Corpse Bride,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12

“La La Land,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13

“The Wedding Singer,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19

“The Muppet Movie,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20

“Hook,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21

“Tom and Jerry,” 5:45 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26-March 1

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$36 for two, $48 for three or more; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Scream,” 11:15 p.m. Feb. 5

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6

“Selena,” 11 p.m. Feb. 6

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7 and 11:45 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7 p.m. Feb. 7-11

“The Little Things,” 7 and 11:40 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7 p.m. Feb. 7-11

“The Marksman,” 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5-11

“Monster Hunter,” 7 and 11:15 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7 p.m. Feb. 7-11

“Promising Young Woman,” 9 p.m. Feb. 5-11

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 8:55 p.m. Feb. 5-11

Secret Movie Club

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Wild at Heart,” 7:45 p.m. Feb. 18

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 7 p.m. Feb. 27

“Crazy, Stupid, Love.” 7 p.m. March 6

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

Street Food Cinema/Santa Monica

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Cinderella” (1950), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 11

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11

“Mulan” (1998), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12

“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12

“Aladdin” (1992), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 13

“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13

“Lady and the Tramp,” 6:15 p.m. Feb. 14

“Toy Story,” 5:55 p.m. Feb. 19

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” 8:15 p.m. Feb. 19

“The Princess and the Frog,” 5:55 p.m. Feb. 20

“Say Anything,” 8:20 p.m. Feb. 20

“Good Burger,” 6 p.m. Feb. 21

“Psycho” (1960), 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21

“The Sandlot,” 6:05 p.m. Feb. 26

“Step Brothers,” 8:40 p.m. Feb. 26

“Finding Nemo,” 6:05 p.m. Feb. 27

“Coming to America,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27

“High School Musical,” 6:10 p.m. March 5

“Bridesmaids,” 8:30 p.m. March 5

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” 6:10 p.m. March 6

“Get Out,” 8:50 p.m. March 6

“Toy Story 3,” 6:15 p.m. March 12

“Selena,” 8:50 p.m. March 12

“Moana,” 6:15 p.m. March 13

“Girls Trip,” 8:50 p.m. March 13

“Crazy Rich Asians,” 7:15 p.m. March 14

“Grease,” 10 p.m. March 14

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” 7:20 p.m. March 19

“Back to the Future,” 10 p.m. March 19

“Monsters, Inc.” 7:20 p.m. March 20

“La La Land,” 9:45 p.m. March 20

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 7:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Feb. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8

“The Little Things,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8

“The Marksman,” 9:45 p.m. Feb. 5-8

“Monster Hunter,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. Feb. 5-6, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5-8

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 9:30 p.m. Feb. 5-8

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Earwig and the Witch,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5-10

“Little Fish,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5-10

“Malcolm & Marie,” 9:45 p.m. Feb. 5, 7 p.m. Feb. 6, 9:45 p.m. Feb. 7, 7 p.m. Feb. 8, 9:45 p.m. Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Feb. 10

“The Marksman,” 9:45 p.m. Feb. 5-10

“Monster Hunter,” 7 and 9:45 p.m. Feb. 5-10

“The Right One,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 9:45 p.m. Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, 9:45 p.m. Feb. 8, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, 9:45 p.m. Feb. 10

“Saint Maud,” 9:45 p.m. Feb. 5-10

WE Drive-Ins

The Mark, 302 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. wedriveins.com

“Minari,” 7 p.m. Feb. 11-25